That's a really great compendium. Thanks for putting it together. I am proud and humbled to have contributed in a small way to it.



So to get things back on track, Hamez is a contemporary version of the chancer? Most mid table teams had players like this back in the 70s, e.g. Worthington, Currie and Everton's very own Duncan McKenzie, who was probably best known for allegedly being able to hurl a golf ball the length of a football pitch.



I only watch Liverpool, so I haven't seen anything like enough if Hamez to know the answer to this, but has he ever done anything worthy enough in his career to be put in a similar category to Currie and Worthington?I know memories at tricks, but I remember those two being pretty good in their day. We almost bought Worthington too, so he clearly had something about him. Hamez? Well I'm not so sure.I do remember Mackenzie playing for the shite. Definitely a luxury player. I remember him dribbling around about ten players once in a game at the tinderbox, but that's my only significant memory of his entire career.