We have an old term in Scotland, the tanner baw player. A guy who was wasn't coached and learned to play in the streets, was gallus and had a fair bit of mischief about him. To me, Davie Cooper epitomised this type of player when I was young.



I suppose Messi would fit the description as well. Fowler and Suarez would be the two I would think of from us off the top of my head. Everton have probably never had one, in my lifetime anyway.