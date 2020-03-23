RAWK Compendium of Footballing Terms -This has been compiled from the learned discussion from many contributors to the FC Class and Dignity thread about the definitions of various footballing terms.



Athletic - A subtly racist expression used about Black players.



Carthorse - Slow and laboured, ponderous, milk turns quicker, clumsy and ungainly. Often with a lack of ability more than just a lack of ability - McGuire, or a burly lower league centre forward who delights in bullying skilful PL centre backs at corners in FA cup ties, often broadcast on the BBC , Matt Smith



Chancer - A one hit wonder. Not seen so much now but typified in the past by the likes of Stan Bowles or someone who won a keepy uppy competition whilst wearing a full length racoon coat and cuddling two dolly birds in satin hot pants. Played for managers like Malcolm Allison, also pictured in fur coat or a bath with a bottle of champagne and a cigar.



Clowns - Repeatedly making game changing mistake. More at home in a circus or a gurning competition. Divides opinion amongst their own supporters - Pickford, Phil Jones



Enforcer - The aggression of a yard dog but technically very good and tactically very astute - Mascherano, Gattuso, Souness



Journey man - An honest chap who plys his trade in the lower leagues and regularly features in televised FA Cup ties. Steve Yates (Tranmere)



Little yard dog- Hard tackling midfielder, scared of no one, small, aggressive, mobile niggly fouls - Mascherano, Sammy Lee (qv Terrier)



Lock picker - Can unlock a defence with one pass often delivered from his sweet left foot



Midfield general - A midfield general would be someone who can carry out all of the main requirements of midfield players to a very high standard , with added leadership qualities. Wears the armband with pride. Henderson being a contemporary example, Souness in decades gone by



Playmaker - Sprays passes from a central midfield position but noted for his economy of effort - Jan Molby



Terrier - Tenacious Jack Russell type player. Small, aggressive, fearless, quick, can be cute but also show their teeth when necessary. Can also be highly vocal at times and ruffle the feathers of opponents. - Alan Ball, Billy Bremner (qv Little yard dog).



Yard dog - Thug. As well as being a bit shit, slow and a reckless tackler the archetypal yard dog should be hard as nails and look a bit scary. Offer nothing but aggression to the team - Terry Hurlock, Ron Chopper Harris, Bulldog Bailey, Lee Cattermole, Vinnie Jones (the yard dogs yard dog)









