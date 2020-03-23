« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1517941 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26520 on: Yesterday at 07:40:35 PM »
I've seen that Souness 'tackle' so many times, and still can't get my head around how bad it is or just what he was thinking.  :o

An absolute shocker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26521 on: Yesterday at 08:04:08 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:40:35 PM
I've seen that Souness 'tackle' so many times, and still can't get my head around how bad it is or just what he was thinking.  :o

An absolute shocker.

To be fair to Souey he made an honest attempt to play the ball. I am just not sure about which of the opponents balls he was going for.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26522 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:04:08 PM
To be fair to Souey he made an honest attempt to play the ball. I am just not sure about which of the opponents balls he was going for.
:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26523 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:04:08 PM
To be fair to Souey he made an honest attempt to play the ball. I am just not sure about which of the opponents balls he was going for.
Imagine the meal Hamez would have made of that tackle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26524 on: Today at 12:02:06 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM
Imagine the meal Hamez would have made of that tackle.

He'd have rolled out of Goodison down Walton Lane through Everton Valley straight down Scottie Road and ended up by St. Georges Hall....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26525 on: Today at 12:09:08 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:02:06 AM
He'd have rolled out of Goodison down Walton Lane through Everton Valley straight down Scottie Road and ended up by St. Georges Hall....

And he'd still be rolling now...

Even his dog is at it now, after meeting Virgil's dog in Calderstones Park.



Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26526 on: Today at 12:09:41 AM »
That tackle. Fuckinell.
Sky would explode, but if it was Manc......
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26527 on: Today at 03:46:27 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:02:06 AM
He'd have rolled out of Goodison down Walton Lane through Everton Valley straight down Scottie Road and ended up by St. Georges Hall....
;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26528 on: Today at 11:28:39 AM »
RAWK Compendium of Footballing Terms -This has been compiled from the learned discussion from many contributors to the FC Class and Dignity thread about the definitions of various footballing terms.

Athletic - A subtly racist expression used about Black players.

Carthorse - Slow and laboured, ponderous, milk turns quicker, clumsy and ungainly. Often with a lack of ability more than just a lack of ability - McGuire, or a burly lower league centre forward who delights in bullying skilful PL centre backs at corners in FA cup ties, often broadcast on the BBC , Matt Smith

Chancer - A one hit wonder. Not seen so much now but typified in the past by the likes of Stan Bowles or someone who won a keepy uppy competition whilst wearing a full length racoon coat and cuddling two dolly birds in satin hot pants. Played for managers like Malcolm Allison, also pictured in fur coat or a bath with a bottle of champagne and a cigar.

Clowns - Repeatedly making game changing mistake. More at home in a circus or a gurning competition. Divides opinion amongst their own supporters - Pickford, Phil Jones

Enforcer - The aggression of a yard dog but technically very good and tactically very astute - Mascherano, Gattuso, Souness

Journey man - An honest chap who plys his trade in the lower leagues and regularly features in televised FA Cup ties. Steve Yates (Tranmere)

Little yard dog- Hard tackling midfielder, scared of no one, small, aggressive, mobile niggly fouls - Mascherano, Sammy Lee (qv Terrier)

Lock picker - Can unlock a defence with one pass often delivered from his sweet left foot

Midfield general - A midfield general would be someone who can carry out all of the main requirements of midfield players to a very high standard , with added leadership qualities. Wears the armband with pride. Henderson being a contemporary example, Souness in decades gone by

Playmaker - Sprays passes from a central midfield position but noted for his economy of effort - Jan Molby

Terrier - Tenacious Jack Russell type player. Small, aggressive, fearless, quick, can be cute but also show their teeth when necessary. Can also be highly vocal at times and ruffle the feathers of opponents. - Alan Ball, Billy Bremner (qv Little yard dog).

Yard dog - Thug. As well as being a bit shit, slow and a reckless tackler the archetypal yard dog should be hard as nails and look a bit scary. Offer nothing but aggression to the team - Terry Hurlock, Ron Chopper Harris, Bulldog Bailey, Lee Cattermole, Vinnie Jones (the yard dogs yard dog)




.


Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26529 on: Today at 11:40:49 AM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26530 on: Today at 11:42:07 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:28:39 AM
You can add Prima Donna to the list - a person(player) who takes adulation and privileged treatment as a right and reacts with petulance to criticism or inconvenience - Ibrahimovic, Gallas, Neymar, Balotelli.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26531 on: Today at 12:04:37 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:28:39 AM
:wellin
A fine piece of work sir!
Should be in the important posts thread.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26532 on: Today at 12:29:23 PM »
"midfield general" needs no description, the pic of Souness leading the side out in Rome is all it needs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26533 on: Today at 12:36:27 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:29:23 PM
"midfield general" needs no description, the pic of Souness leading the side out in Rome is all it needs

Or charging across the pitch to straighten the Romanian thug with a swift uppercut, when the ref was upfield.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26534 on: Today at 01:15:45 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:28:39 AM
For 'Athletic' I think you can also add 'Beast' which is a term I think is only reserved for black players but definitely doesn't have racist undertones (but definitely does)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26535 on: Today at 01:22:31 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:15:45 PM
For 'Athletic' I think you can also add 'Beast' which is a term I think is only reserved for black players but definitely doesn't have racist undertones (but definitely does)

 :o

I use 'Beast' regularly when describing someone who has been exceptional, outstanding etc..never in my wildest dreams I'd have attributed race to it.

Top post HP by the way  :thumbup
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26536 on: Today at 02:08:33 PM »
Akinfenwa has a clothing range called Beast Mode.  The term beast in football  does seem to be reserved for black players but away from football I dont think the same applies. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26537 on: Today at 02:29:27 PM »
When I think of Beast, the first association that comes to mind is Shaqiri.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26538 on: Today at 02:29:50 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:28:39 AM
boss post this, just out of curiosity what would stevie g come under
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26539 on: Today at 02:39:52 PM »
So the Everton starting 11:

------------------Clowns
Chancer, Cart horse, Yard dog, Terrier
Play maker, Enforcer, Journey man
Lock picker, Athletic, Beast


 :P
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26540 on: Today at 02:52:47 PM »
Quote from: steashy on Today at 02:29:50 PM

boss post this, just out of curiosity what would stevie g come under

I'd say 'midfield genera'l but, unlike Hendo or Souness, he didn't play in as accomplished teams and had to drag them along more a 'Roy of the Rovers'.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26541 on: Today at 03:04:41 PM »
Also a question worth pondering is why you only seem to hear about a Wand of a Left Foot. , hardly ever a right foot. Something sinister going on, I reckon...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26542 on: Today at 03:07:05 PM »
Also I think oil tanker and competition winner deserve a place in the compendium
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26543 on: Today at 03:11:19 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:39:52 PM
So the Everton starting 11:

------------------Clowns
Chancer, Cart horse, Yard dog, Terrier
Play maker, Enforcer, Journey man
Lock picker, Athletic, Beast


 :P
Where does the 'Boiler' fit in?   


Maybe on the subs bench,..... as it's a replacement.  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26544 on: Today at 03:13:21 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Today at 03:11:19 PM
Where does the 'Boiler' fit in?   


Maybe on the subs bench,..... as it's a replacement.  ;)
On the bench with cuckoo clock and cladder
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26545 on: Today at 03:23:37 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:13:21 PM
On the bench with cuckoo clock and cladder

Would there be room on the bench for 'ifithandn'tbeenfer'?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26546 on: Today at 03:47:57 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:23:37 PM
Would there be room on the bench for 'ifithandn'tbeenfer'?

We just call him Leroy, it's quicker
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26547 on: Today at 04:14:45 PM »
See the Klopp mural has been defaced again, and those loveable respectable blues are all taking to Twitter to take the piss. Not like when that little tower off their badge had a naughty 6 sprayed on it, that was those horrible dirty reds defacing history.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26548 on: Today at 04:37:06 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:14:45 PM
See the Klopp mural has been defaced again, and those loveable respectable blues are all taking to Twitter to take the piss. Not like when that little tower off their badge had a naughty 6 sprayed on it, that was those horrible dirty reds defacing history.

Only last year..I agree they have a percentage of animals in their fan base, there are those in their fan base who would slap those responsible for this too.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26549 on: Today at 04:58:34 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:28:39 AM
 :wellin Superb  :wellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26550 on: Today at 05:07:58 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:14:45 PM
See the Klopp mural has been defaced again, and those loveable respectable blues are all taking to Twitter to take the piss. Not like when that little tower off their badge had a naughty 6 sprayed on it, that was those horrible dirty reds defacing history.
Wow, yet another 'Rank Hypocrisy Trophy' win for them.  :wanker
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26551 on: Today at 05:40:44 PM »
This thread has brightened up a depressing couple of days.

But weve missed an important genre. The luxury player and his seventies cousin. The fanny merchant. qv Stan Bowles, Rodney Marsh et al.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26552 on: Today at 05:46:44 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:40:44 PM
This thread has brightened up a depressing couple of days.

But weve missed an important genre. The luxury player and his seventies cousin. The fanny merchant. qv Stan Bowles, Rodney Marsh et al.
Ah, the luxury player. Flamboyant, flair types, but who could only turn it on when conditions were perfect for them. Anonymous on a wet winter Wednesday at Stoke. They were often more at home in nightclubs drinking champagne with models.

Whilst Howard compiled a superb glossary of terms, I feel he knows it wasn't exhaustive. I'm sure he is busy compiling additions as we speak. 

I wonder, does the 'utility player' deserve a mention? What about the 'enigma', too?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26553 on: Today at 05:53:30 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:46:44 PM
Ah, the luxury player. Flamboyant, flair types, but who could only turn it on when conditions were perfect for them. Anonymous on a wet winter Wednesday at Stoke. They were often more at home in nightclubs drinking champagne with models.

Whilst Howard compiled a superb glossary of terms, I feel he knows it wasn't exhaustive. I'm sure he is busy compiling additions as we speak. 

I wonder, does the 'utility player' deserve a mention? What about the 'enigma', too?

Just finishing the tuna pasta and settling down for the night. But I'll consider if Bowles and Marsh fit in the Chancer category. But utility player - hmmm. More food for thought.

The transfer window is another cliche ridden topic crying out for definition as well.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26554 on: Today at 05:53:35 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:40:44 PM
This thread has brightened up a depressing couple of days.

But weve missed an important genre. The luxury player and his seventies cousin. The fanny merchant. qv Stan Bowles, Rodney Marsh et al.

Rodney Marsh is on Sirius/XM radio over here. A program called Grumpy Pundits. He openly said he dove back in the day. Also is a big Man City supporter.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26555 on: Today at 05:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:46:44 PM
Ah, the luxury player. Flamboyant, flair types, but who could only turn it on when conditions were perfect for them. Anonymous on a wet winter Wednesday at Stoke. They were often more at home in nightclubs drinking champagne with models.

Whilst Howard compiled a superb glossary of terms, I feel he knows it wasn't exhaustive. I'm sure he is busy compiling additions as we speak. 



I wonder, does the 'utility player' deserve a mention? What about the 'enigma', too?

Pickford covers the enigma

i.e. it's a fucking enigma how he's getting paid a fortune to play football when he should be stacking shelves in a supermarket, the bottom shelves at that
