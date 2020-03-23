I've seen that Souness 'tackle' so many times, and still can't get my head around how bad it is or just what he was thinking. An absolute shocker.
To be fair to Souey he made an honest attempt to play the ball. I am just not sure about which of the opponents balls he was going for.
Imagine the meal Hamez would have made of that tackle.
He'd have rolled out of Goodison down Walton Lane through Everton Valley straight down Scottie Road and ended up by St. Georges Hall....
