« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 659 660 661 662 663 [664]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1516559 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26520 on: Yesterday at 07:40:35 PM »
I've seen that Souness 'tackle' so many times, and still can't get my head around how bad it is or just what he was thinking.  :o

An absolute shocker.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,029
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26521 on: Yesterday at 08:04:08 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:40:35 PM
I've seen that Souness 'tackle' so many times, and still can't get my head around how bad it is or just what he was thinking.  :o

An absolute shocker.

To be fair to Souey he made an honest attempt to play the ball. I am just not sure about which of the opponents balls he was going for.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,112
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26522 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:04:08 PM
To be fair to Souey he made an honest attempt to play the ball. I am just not sure about which of the opponents balls he was going for.
:lmao
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26523 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:04:08 PM
To be fair to Souey he made an honest attempt to play the ball. I am just not sure about which of the opponents balls he was going for.
Imagine the meal Hamez would have made of that tackle.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,401
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26524 on: Today at 12:02:06 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM
Imagine the meal Hamez would have made of that tackle.

He'd have rolled out of Goodison down Walton Lane through Everton Valley straight down Scottie Road and ended up by St. Georges Hall....
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26525 on: Today at 12:09:08 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:02:06 AM
He'd have rolled out of Goodison down Walton Lane through Everton Valley straight down Scottie Road and ended up by St. Georges Hall....

And he'd still be rolling now...

Even his dog is at it now, after meeting Virgil's dog in Calderstones Park.



Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26526 on: Today at 12:09:41 AM »
That tackle. Fuckinell.
Sky would explode, but if it was Manc......
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,382
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26527 on: Today at 03:46:27 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:02:06 AM
He'd have rolled out of Goodison down Walton Lane through Everton Valley straight down Scottie Road and ended up by St. Georges Hall....
;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 659 660 661 662 663 [664]   Go Up
« previous next »
 