« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 658 659 660 661 662 [663]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1513783 times)

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,458
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26480 on: Today at 01:55:13 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:32:13 PM
You rang m'lud?

The definition of yard dog has previously been considered at length see

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274817.0

But I think Kavah's definition perfectly sums up 'yard dog' - "As well as being a bit shit, slow and a reckless tackler, the archetypal yard dog should be hard as nails and look a bit scary."

Lee Carsley was given as a prime example of a yard dog.

I thought that a 'cart horse' was a big, immobile lump of a centre back or a lower league centre forward who delights in bullying skilful PL centre backs on a boggy pitch in the West Country however Everton fans have extended the definition to include midfield players as a fan has recently stated "Throw Iwobi and Sigurdsson into that and youve got a full on banquet. Cart horses."

So it would seem that the expression is being extended to take into account the sheer awfulness of the Everton squad.

Thanks for clearing that up.

I do fear we have been mislabelling some Everton players though, after reading your post. I can't say I know all of their players. In fact, I only recognise the names of a few, but I don't recall seeing any who look scary and are as hard as nails. So, yard dog might not really apply. Mongrel still does, of course.

Would I be correct in assuming they have more cart horses than yard dogs?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:54 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 658 659 660 661 662 [663]   Go Up
« previous next »
 