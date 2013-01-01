You rang m'lud?



The definition of yard dog has previously been considered at length see



https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274817.0



But I think Kavah's definition perfectly sums up 'yard dog' - "As well as being a bit shit, slow and a reckless tackler, the archetypal yard dog should be hard as nails and look a bit scary."



Lee Carsley was given as a prime example of a yard dog.



I thought that a 'cart horse' was a big, immobile lump of a centre back or a lower league centre forward who delights in bullying skilful PL centre backs on a boggy pitch in the West Country however Everton fans have extended the definition to include midfield players as a fan has recently stated "Throw Iwobi and Sigurdsson into that and youve got a full on banquet. Cart horses."



So it would seem that the expression is being extended to take into account the sheer awfulness of the Everton squad.



Thanks for clearing that up.I do fear we have been mislabelling some Everton players though, after reading your post. I can't say I know all of their players. In fact, I only recognise the names of a few, but I don't recall seeing any who look scary and are as hard as nails. So, yard dog might not really apply. Mongrel still does, of course.Would I be correct in assuming they have more cart horses than yard dogs?