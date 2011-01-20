« previous next »
Offline JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26360 on: Today at 09:26:07 AM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:26:44 AM
Ali, Van Dijk, Maguire.

I cant say this type of tackle will make Pickford popular with other players, who knows how it will end up for him.
I dont think Manzukic is too keen on him either.
Offline RedSamba

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26361 on: Today at 10:02:25 AM »


Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26362 on: Today at 10:16:36 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:01:20 AM
To be honest, I was thinking the same. A three match ban is nothing when you've put a fellow professional out of the game for up to a season or more. Players sent off and banned for reckless assaults should be banned for as long as the assaulted player is out injured.

It's Mrs. Spion's birthday so we've just twatted a bottle of champagne and two bottles of wine, but I'd say the same when sober tomorrow.

It's ridiculous that a clogger can put a player out for a season and get away Scot free and another player put a fellow professional out for at least four games but only get banned for three himself.
That's good work sir!

Agree with the sentiment. 3 games vs a season is inadequate, but I guess it's about proving recklessness. Knowing the way the game is in this country, recklessness would be judged by a 3 man panel of Riley, Danny Murphy, and Sam Allardyce.

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26363 on: Today at 10:16:46 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:48:03 AM
Turn it in wool.

I've got blue family and friends and every single one of them turns into a horrible twat when football is mentioned.

I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.

Offline butchersdog

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26364 on: Today at 10:40:03 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:48:03 AM
Turn it in wool.

I've got blue family and friends and every single one of them turns into a horrible twat when football is mentioned.

You sound like an overgrown child coming out with things like that. Have a bit of perspective.
Offline Sangria

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26365 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM »
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI
Online kavah

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26366 on: Today at 12:35:24 PM »
Ha ha - good find  ;D
Offline jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26367 on: Today at 12:49:20 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

 :lmao
Brilliant. I suppose that since he had already conceded one goal there was something just inevitable about that second one going in. Also nice to see an early outing for his now trademark flapping at a ball already past him.
Online BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26368 on: Today at 01:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:16:46 AM
I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.
I read the original comment as him calling the players animals not the fans. 
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26369 on: Today at 01:06:48 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

:lmao

that ridiculous dive, he hasnt changed a bit!

How has he got this far, hes uncoachable.
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26370 on: Today at 01:11:47 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:16:46 AM
I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:40:03 AM
You sound like an overgrown child coming out with things like that. Have a bit of perspective.
Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26371 on: Today at 01:15:05 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI
Ha ha, so the lads got a long form (not arms) for shitness  :D
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26372 on: Today at 01:16:04 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 01:11:47 PM
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.

Well I'd suggest you need to get new mates then.. They sound like total bellends.

I've got some properly bitter blue friends but none that would sink as low as them. And yeah, I've been going to the derby for years and I've seen all the bollocks that some of their fans get up to.

We've got our own dickhead fans as well sadly - just because you support any football team or another - doesn't mean you're 'good' or 'bad'

Every club has got absolute scum that follows them and every club has the majority of decent fans that hate all that shite.

When I've been at Goodison I just laugh at the idiots - winds them up even more.

I just think that 'we' as a fanbase should be better than that. So what if some of their fans are absolute c*nts? Shouldn't affect what we do or how we act.


That's just my take on it.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26373 on: Today at 01:24:59 PM »
Poisonous is a fair word.

They're not all like that, but nasty, vengeful, psychotic is how a large proportion of them are when it comes to anything LFC.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26374 on: Today at 01:29:23 PM »
So they've lost all 3 games since the Derby right in which Richarlison was banned? I bet most of the fucking mongs are still happy with that.
Online Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26375 on: Today at 01:39:30 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

What the fuck is he doing with his right arm after the ball has sailed over his head?! Is he trying to use the force or something?
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26376 on: Today at 01:52:58 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI


Im sure the young keeper will learn from his mistake.
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26377 on: Today at 02:08:17 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 01:16:04 PM
Well I'd suggest you need to get new mates then.. They sound like total bellends.

I've got some properly bitter blue friends but none that would sink as low as them. And yeah, I've been going to the derby for years and I've seen all the bollocks that some of their fans get up to.

We've got our own dickhead fans as well sadly - just because you support any football team or another - doesn't mean you're 'good' or 'bad'

Every club has got absolute scum that follows them and every club has the majority of decent fans that hate all that shite.

When I've been at Goodison I just laugh at the idiots - winds them up even more.

I just think that 'we' as a fanbase should be better than that. So what if some of their fans are absolute c*nts? Shouldn't affect what we do or how we act.


That's just my take on it.

Would be my take too..Some good blues out there who give and take without stooping low..plenty of dickheads who I'd defo come to blows with if I returned the fire, they don't get any of my time at all & that does seem to rattle them even more.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26378 on: Today at 02:35:58 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:29:23 PM
So they've lost all 3 games since the Derby right in which Richarlison was banned? I bet most of the fucking mongs are still happy with that.

Shouldn't use that word mate. Its pretty outdated and very offensive to a lot of people.
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26379 on: Today at 02:50:48 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:35:58 PM
Shouldn't use that word mate. Its pretty outdated and very offensive to a lot of people.
Was just about to post something similar to your reply.
Offline butchersdog

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26380 on: Today at 02:54:53 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 01:11:47 PM
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.

That's just anecdotal mate, it has no more merit than me saying every blue I know is sound. Ultimately there's no meaningful correlation between supporting Everton, or any other club, and being any less of a human being, or an 'animal', if you want to use that parlance. People around the city are losing loved ones, red or blue. As a city, Liverpool has been badly let down. So I do think a bit of perspective would help. Calling people animals for supporting a particular club is a bit much at the best of times, in the current climate it's just plain crass.
Offline WhoHe

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26381 on: Today at 03:58:18 PM »
Gone all serious in a piss take thread.
Offline Lad

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26382 on: Today at 05:14:25 PM »
I think its a bit harsh all hands having a go at the lad who called them animals. Its been said dozens of times on here over the years without people throwing a hissy fit.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26383 on: Today at 06:30:58 PM »
Blimey, we are lucky this week, we've got ANOTHER Invisible Stadium update, and so soon after the first!

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-everton-stadium-bramley-moore-19254059

Of course, it involves fleecing their fans even moore than they already do (to be honest, their games should be free with how boring they are), but no doubt the Bitters will be silent about it.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26384 on: Today at 06:50:12 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 06:30:58 PM
Blimey, we are lucky this week, we've got ANOTHER Invisible Stadium update, and so soon after the first!

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-everton-stadium-bramley-moore-19254059

Of course, it involves fleecing their fans even moore than they already do (to be honest, their games should be free with how boring they are), but no doubt the Bitters will be silent about it.

what a weird article that is, talk about a international break filler. Just the same thing being said over and over again in each paragraph. They could have fitted that into 1 small paragraph, but strenched it into a long article. Impressive.

Offline jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26385 on: Today at 07:02:50 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 06:30:58 PM
Blimey, we are lucky this week, we've got ANOTHER Invisible Stadium update, and so soon after the first!

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-everton-stadium-bramley-moore-19254059

Of course, it involves fleecing their fans even moore than they already do (to be honest, their games should be free with how boring they are), but no doubt the Bitters will be silent about it.

Another survey, Woohoo ;D

I particularly liked this bit;

'Many supporters will already be eagerly awaiting buying their first season ticket at Bramley-Moore Dock..'

Most of them are 'eagerly awaiting' their first months refund from this year's season ticket.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26386 on: Today at 07:36:04 PM »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 05:14:25 PM
I think its a bit harsh all hands having a go at the lad who called them animals. Its been said dozens of times on here over the years without people throwing a hissy fit.
Agreed. The parameters of a comment surely don't have to be spelt out each time. Just assume that it refers to those who deserve it.

Having said that, they're all twats  ;)
Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26387 on: Today at 07:44:14 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:36:04 PM
Agreed. The parameters of a comment surely don't have to be spelt out each time. Just assume that it refers to those who deserve it.

Having said that, they're all twats ;)

Hear hear. Or is it here here? I can never remember which.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26388 on: Today at 07:52:53 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:02:50 PM
Another survey, Woohoo ;D

I particularly liked this bit;

'Many supporters will already be eagerly awaiting buying their first season ticket at Bramley-Moore Dock..'

Most of them are 'eagerly awaiting' their first months refund from this year's season ticket.

I'm convinced at this point that we'll get to a Mad Max-style scenario in 2045, and we'll be in the Thunderdome and still getting updates in the Echo about an "exciting new Bramley Moore Dock consultation"
Online TomDcs

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26389 on: Today at 07:56:43 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 03:58:18 PM
Gone all serious in a piss take thread.

Its 2020, theres a lot of people fighting in wider society for a change in how people behave towards others. Id say its warranted.
Online FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26390 on: Today at 08:03:22 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 07:52:53 PM
I'm convinced at this point that we'll get to a Mad Max-style scenario in 2045, and we'll be in the Thunderdome and still getting updates in the Echo about an "exciting new Bramley Moore Dock consultation"

I miss Mad Max, his Goodison attendance announcements were great

Think he was banned for posting shite? fuck know how me and a load of others have survived on here for so long ;D
Offline WhoHe

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26391 on: Today at 08:04:51 PM »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 07:56:43 PM
Its 2020, theres a lot of people fighting in wider society for a change in how people behave towards others. Id say its warranted.
Get over yourself you condescending nugget, if you want to have serious discussions about our lovable neighbours and "wider society" then open a new thread, this is supposedly for having a laugh, surely you can see how important humour is now ?
Online TomDcs

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26392 on: Today at 08:09:37 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 08:04:51 PM
Get over yourself you condescending nugget, if you want to have serious discussions about our lovable neighbours and "wider society" then open a new thread, this is supposedly for having a laugh, surely you can see how important humour is now ?

Condescending nugget :lmao  Calling people words like person that I find irritating (auto filter doing its job thankfully] just isnt ok, and needs calling out, piss take or banter excuses or not. I agree that humour is massively important at the moment, just dont find that funny.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26393 on: Today at 08:27:08 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:44:14 PM
Hear hear. Or is it here here? I can never remember which.
There there...


 :D
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26394 on: Today at 08:29:17 PM »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 05:14:25 PM
I think its a bit harsh all hands having a go at the lad who called them animals. Its been said dozens of times on here over the years without people throwing a hissy fit.


We're still o.k calling them mongrels aren't we?
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26395 on: Today at 10:13:55 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:03:22 PM
I miss Mad Max, his Goodison attendance announcements were great

Think he was banned for posting shite? fuck know how me and a load of others have survived on here for so long ;D

He was never the same after the fuel shortages a few years ago. Trying to find that last gallon of petrol stressed him out and he was badly affected.

PS: I'm pretty sure he used to chip in on the cricket threads and report on the Yorkshire result, whenever they got beat!
 ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26396 on: Today at 10:27:54 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:03:22 PM
I miss Mad Max, his Goodison attendance announcements were great

Think he was banned for posting shite? fuck know how me and a load of others have survived on here for so long ;D

I miss Mad Max too, always 5 centuries late posting score updates too, ;D i think he got banned constantly posting, done online, on the match ticket thread although that's what i read he got banned for.

