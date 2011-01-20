Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.



We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.



So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.



Well I'd suggest you need to get new mates then.. They sound like total bellends.I've got some properly bitter blue friends but none that would sink as low as them. And yeah, I've been going to the derby for years and I've seen all the bollocks that some of their fans get up to.We've got our own dickhead fans as well sadly - just because you support any football team or another - doesn't mean you're 'good' or 'bad'Every club has got absolute scum that follows them and every club has the majority of decent fans that hate all that shite.When I've been at Goodison I just laugh at the idiots - winds them up even more.I just think that 'we' as a fanbase should be better than that. So what if some of their fans are absolute c*nts? Shouldn't affect what we do or how we act.That's just my take on it.