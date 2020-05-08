« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26360 on: Today at 09:26:07 AM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:26:44 AM
Ali, Van Dijk, Maguire.

I cant say this type of tackle will make Pickford popular with other players, who knows how it will end up for him.
I dont think Manzukic is too keen on him either.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26361 on: Today at 10:02:25 AM »


Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26362 on: Today at 10:16:36 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:01:20 AM
To be honest, I was thinking the same. A three match ban is nothing when you've put a fellow professional out of the game for up to a season or more. Players sent off and banned for reckless assaults should be banned for as long as the assaulted player is out injured.

It's Mrs. Spion's birthday so we've just twatted a bottle of champagne and two bottles of wine, but I'd say the same when sober tomorrow.

It's ridiculous that a clogger can put a player out for a season and get away Scot free and another player put a fellow professional out for at least four games but only get banned for three himself.
That's good work sir!

Agree with the sentiment. 3 games vs a season is inadequate, but I guess it's about proving recklessness. Knowing the way the game is in this country, recklessness would be judged by a 3 man panel of Riley, Danny Murphy, and Sam Allardyce.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26363 on: Today at 10:16:46 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:48:03 AM
Turn it in wool.

I've got blue family and friends and every single one of them turns into a horrible twat when football is mentioned.

I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.

