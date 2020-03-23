« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26280 on: Today at 10:06:30 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:18:09 AM
Ancelotti bought Godfrey for £25 million and put him on the bench for Mason Holgate.

Ancelotti loaned out Moise Kean who's been killing it for PSG so far and kept Cenk Tosun as backup striker  ;D

An obviously unfit Holgate at that. Why they didn't stick with Mina at the back or use the fresh legs of Gordon when Bernard was knackered after 30 minutes are just some of the complaints against Carlo ex-Magnifico.

They will be fucked if they have to play midweek Eurooean games but that is as likely as Farage being the new UK ambassador to Washington.

And the latest moan? They have a fixture pile up over Xmas because they have to play United on 23rd December. Get the excuses in early lads.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26281 on: Today at 10:10:25 AM
Well this is quite good..a fucking T-Rex with Tourette's!  :lmao

https://twitter.com/i/status/1325140046043897856
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26282 on: Today at 10:56:50 AM
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:16:53 AM
The Carlo thread is amazing. Admittedly many of the things they are whinging about are things we all knew when he first went there but the lack of respect they are showing is unbelievable. Who do they expect to get as manager who is better?

Their level is no-marks and past it final payday whores. Really is time they learnt their place.
Their next move will be to get Moyes back when it comes to the next manager . They've tried everything else since he left.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26283 on: Today at 11:04:20 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 09:54:44 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/b_10duarte/status/1325199202696089600

Putting up a goal that you scored in a 3-1 defeat  :lmao

One of the clips below, showing Maguire in clear "distress" on the floor, with Pickford running towards the ref...

"Michael, Michael?  It's okay, I'll pick his limbs up off the floor, it's okay Michael - "H" don't worry, keep holding those legs in place!"

Gutter-munching, Gadget-limbed gobshite.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26284 on: Today at 11:31:01 AM
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 07:00:42 PM
Status Quo returned by the end of the season when they were only half way up, they were neither up nor down

Down down deeper and down.
I want all the world to see
Want them to see that youre laughing
And youre laughing at me🎶

That Staus Quo?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26285 on: Today at 11:35:25 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 09:54:44 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/b_10duarte/status/1325199202696089600

Putting up a goal that you scored in a 3-1 defeat  :lmao

Hes tagged a different Bernard in his own tweet. Can they not do anything right?!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26286 on: Today at 11:51:53 AM
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:35:25 AM
Hes tagged a different Bernard in his own tweet. Can they not do anything right?!

Manning?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26287 on: Today at 11:58:59 AM
Their style of football is fucking rancid, isn't it? A team of absolute cloggers. Rodriguez and to a lesser extent Bernard offer some flair but fuck me, even Richarlison tries to be a bully and has a lot of snide and tries to win free-kicks rather than do something properly.

Their goal yesterday was a route one punt, a goal kick to the big man and a flick on to create a chance. You don't mind seeing that from time to time if you can, but that's proper 90's football and their style this season is just that. Get it wide, pump it long to Calvert-Lewin, get corners and free-kicks. For all the money they've spent their style is absolutely pathetic.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26288 on: Today at 12:10:10 PM
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:35:25 AM
Hes tagged a different Bernard in his own tweet. Can they not do anything right?!

 :) some sky diving Canadian bloke called Bernard. They are the gift that keeps on giving.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26289 on: Today at 01:38:23 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:10:40 AM
GOT is absolutely fantastic right now, going from "best first 11 in the league" to "Carlo has never taken a club forward in his career" and everything in between.

What's all this 'top 6 team'? I thought they were top 4 material? I remember talking to my bitter mate a couple of years ago and talking about Everton getting into Europe (humouring). He said to me 'I don't want us to be in the Europa League because we haven't got a big enough squad'. I said to him 'but you want Champions League football?'. His reply - 'Oh yeah definetly'. Everton Logic.
 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26290 on: Today at 02:52:54 PM
Down to 6th at the minute.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26291 on: Today at 02:53:44 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:10:40 AM
GOT is absolutely fantastic right now, going from "best first 11 in the league" to "Carlo has never taken a club forward in his career" and everything in between.
This is one of their problems. All or nothing, black and white thinking with nothing inbetween. They constantly think in absolute extremes, so they miss all context and lose all perspective.

Everton aren't they.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.
YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26292 on: Today at 02:57:50 PM
I see Pickford is featured in the new MG advertisement on the telly. 😁
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.
YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26293 on: Today at 02:59:42 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:57:50 PM
I see Pickford is featured in the new MG advertisement on the telly. 😁

Did they move the seat up so he could reach the steering wheel?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26294 on: Today at 03:03:51 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:59:42 PM
Did they move the seat up so he could reach the steering wheel?
Specially adapted extending steering wheel I think.

The pedals also have protection shields on them in case he goes in too high. They are on the dashboard.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.
YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26295 on: Today at 08:01:28 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:57:50 PM
I see Pickford is featured in the new MG advertisement on the telly. 😁

Much like Pickford, I hear the MG is poor on corners.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.
Justice for the 96!

Justice for the 96!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26296 on: Today at 08:08:06 PM
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:01:28 PM
Much like Pickford, I hear the MG is poor on corners.

Shite handling as well
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26297 on: Today at 08:13:30 PM
Did I see Tom Davies in a JD Sports advert during our game?  :o
AHA!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26298 on: Today at 08:18:30 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:13:30 PM
Did I see Tom Davies in a JD Sports advert during our game?  :o

Yeah, Virgil's in it as well
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26299 on: Today at 09:12:17 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:52:54 PM
Down to 6th at the minute.

Make that 7th. Confirmed.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26300 on: Today at 09:22:12 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:12:17 PM
Make that 7th. Confirmed.

The Blues on a roll ....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26301 on: Today at 10:15:48 PM
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26302 on: Today at 11:00:41 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:12:17 PM
Make that 7th. Confirmed.

Not even the top Cazoo sponsored team in the League.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26303 on: Today at 11:04:14 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:12:17 PM
Make that 7th. Confirmed.

Possible 1st to confirmed 7th over the weekend...quite a difficult thing to achieve that. Well done!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26304 on: Today at 11:09:27 PM
