Their style of football is fucking rancid, isn't it? A team of absolute cloggers. Rodriguez and to a lesser extent Bernard offer some flair but fuck me, even Richarlison tries to be a bully and has a lot of snide and tries to win free-kicks rather than do something properly.



Their goal yesterday was a route one punt, a goal kick to the big man and a flick on to create a chance. You don't mind seeing that from time to time if you can, but that's proper 90's football and their style this season is just that. Get it wide, pump it long to Calvert-Lewin, get corners and free-kicks. For all the money they've spent their style is absolutely pathetic.