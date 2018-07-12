« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25920 on: Today at 08:39:16 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:35 AM
That was the summer for me. Any sense of fair play went they were all calling for the season to be null and voided and actually fumed at their own club for voting for the season to restart, even if null and voided crippled them financially they wouldn't care if it stopped us.

'Null and void, football doesn't matter, it's a pandemic'. New season starts, second wave and 4 wins later and they're giddy as anything and getting songs in the charts.

In December they'll be signing 'Oh, come ye null and void' when there slide down the table becomes obvious, eve to them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25921 on: Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25922 on: Today at 09:36:13 AM
*BREAKING NEWS*

Everton Football Club are today under investigation by the Inland Revenue for tax evasion.

They've been claiming for silver polish since 1995.

Up yer arse bluenoses.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25923 on: Today at 09:37:32 AM
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.
Imagine if you let a colour influence your life to that extent.
I love the colour blue and don't even associate it with Everton. I guess it's that indifference again.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25924 on: Today at 09:56:02 AM
the annoying bitter prick on Radio Merseyside - Tony Snell - has admitted on several occasions that when he's driving or at a junction he'll never give way to anyone in a red car.....not obsessed with us though, nah
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25925 on: Today at 09:57:00 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:35 AM
That was the summer for me. Any sense of fair play went they were all calling for the season to be null and voided and actually fumed at their own club for voting for the season to restart, even if null and voided crippled them financially they wouldn't care if it stopped us.

'Null and void, football doesn't matter, it's a pandemic'. New season starts, second wave and 4 wins later and they're giddy as anything and getting songs in the charts.

You would think that with everything thats happening at the moment, they would lose the bitterness and hatred and just be thankful we still have football and just enjoy it. If anything theyve gotten a lot worse. Beating a few deadbeat teams at the start of the season had them believing the could win the league . Ridiculous.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25926 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM
I preferred these pages when all we did was take the piss out of the cuckoo clock, new boiler, cladding, ageing, slow, deteriorating, delusional BS. I need a BMD update soon explaining how they will miraculously remove the smell of shit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25927 on: Today at 10:24:13 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:29:49 AM
Hi mate, I just clicked on that dream team link and it has something to do with The S*n. I just thought I'd let you know.

Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25928 on: Today at 10:30:32 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:24:13 AM
Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/

Conclusive  proof that Pickfords assault on VVD was no accident.
Which other keeper regularly lunges at opponents feet first? I cant think of any. I know Ederson likes to clatter anyone in his way but Pickford seems to quite often dive in feet first. Didnt he do it whilst playing for England too? Not sure who against.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25929 on: Today at 10:41:51 AM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.

Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.

Its worse if he didn't mean to be honest. If he is so out of control that makes tackles like those regularly, he has no business being on a football pitch. The tackle is so bad (scissor tackle miles off the ground, not even in the same postcode as the ball, directly at the player in question), that if he didn't do it on purpose he just shouldn't be allowed to play football; it just isn't fair to anyone else on the pitch. I think he did mean it though, which means, while he is a scumbag who ought to be banned for some time, the ban shouldn't be indefinite.

You've said the tackle isn't the worst ever. I agree. Its probably one of the worst in the last 10 years though in the prem. Its also fairly unique in its pointlessness. With other very bad tackles you can at least see what the player is trying to do. Pickford only had causing serious harm on his mind (and if not, for the reasons outlined above, its worse)

Also; given that Pickford always plays like a rage-fuelled coke addict, its pretty laughable to suggest he didn't mean it. He gets aggressive over everything
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25930 on: Today at 10:42:56 AM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:30:32 AM
Conclusive  proof that Pickfords assault on VVD was no accident.
Which other keeper regularly lunges at opponents feet first? I cant think of any. I know Ederson likes to clatter anyone in his way but Pickford seems to quite often dive in feet first. Didnt he do it whilst playing for England too? Not sure who against.

Apparently he told the player to "get up you fucking twat" after injuring him. ::)

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-fans-picked-up-on-what-he-jordan-pickford-said-to-mario-mandzukic-20180712
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25931 on: Today at 10:49:10 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:42:56 AM
Apparently he told the player to "get up you fucking twat" after injuring him. ::)

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-fans-picked-up-on-what-he-jordan-pickford-said-to-mario-mandzukic-20180712
Firstly, why is it described as a brilliant save?
Secondly , why is that twat still allowed on a football pitch?
Thirdly, how the fuck does he keep getting away with it?
Im truly at a loss as to how he keeeps getting away with it. Is it because he is Englands keeper?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25932 on: Today at 10:51:09 AM
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.

It's pathetic. I'll put a blue t-shirt or jacket on (or look at the blue sea or sky) without thinking anything of it.

Seeing as they all 'know their history' Everton used to play in red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25933 on: Today at 12:49:48 PM
I got more blue clothes than I do red, it's such a mental inferiority complex from them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25934 on: Today at 01:20:16 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:24:13 AM
Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/
Cheers mate. Yes, I didn't notice at first either.

Anyway, I'll go and delete my post refering to it.  :thumbup
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25935 on: Today at 01:33:05 PM
In my opinion its all about jealousy.  Everything they do, everything they say comes from a jealous core.

I read an article recently that explained how the brain deals with jealousy and the affects it has on a person both mentally and physically.   Jealousy triggers anxiety, anger and insecurity.  Also if you hear of a rival, a competitor or an ex failing, this stimulates your brains pleasure centre. The more jealous you are, the more rewarding it feels when they flop.   I think this describes your average Evertonian.  Jealousy is all about fear. Long term jealousy can lead to trouble sleeping, loss of appetite (especially red coloured food  ;D ) and depression. Every action and reaction by them falls into this description, somewhere. 

Id say the cure to jealousy is to move on .  Its hard but its a lot better than clinging on to something that makes you miserable. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25936 on: Today at 01:39:03 PM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:28:51 AM
They just dont see it. They actually believe Pickford and Richarlison were clumsy or unlucky.
There is no hope of them ever losing the bitterness , or being able to have a sensible debate with them.
Someone said earlier that it feels different this time. It does. What they did has ended any last , lingering belief that we could have some sort of return to Merseyside together. They had a chance but theyve blown it completely now.

It would take something genuinely massive to change things now. They have gone past the point of no return and have been consumed by their own toxic bitterness. To be honest, I find it, and them, truly sad.

The problem with them as a collective is they have lost all sense of perspective both on football and on life itself. Their collective mindset is so perverted, so skewed and twisted, that they don't even realise how utterly screwed up they actually are. There is a collective psychosis going on within them that has run rampant.

Now, I fear it would take something really drastic to befall their club for attitudes to alter much at all. There is no humility in there. No perspective and no self-awareness. They need an entire reset, but they don't just happen spontaneously. Relegation may just trigger it, but I doubt even that. Maybe going very close to bankruptcy and administration just might, but who knows with them? It would certainly have to be something really seismic for them to trigger the much needed shift in mindset required.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25937 on: Today at 01:46:46 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25938 on: Today at 02:09:26 PM
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:33:05 PM
In my opinion its all about jealousy.  Everything they do, everything they say comes from a jealous core.

I read an article recently that explained how the brain deals with jealousy and the affects it has on a person both mentally and physically.   Jealousy triggers anxiety, anger and insecurity.  Also if you hear of a rival, a competitor or an ex failing, this stimulates your brains pleasure centre. The more jealous you are, the more rewarding it feels when they flop.   I think this describes your average Evertonian.  Jealousy is all about fear. Long term jealousy can lead to trouble sleeping, loss of appetite (especially red coloured food  ;D ) and depression. Every action and reaction by them falls into this description, somewhere. 

Id say the cure to jealousy is to move on .  Its hard but its a lot better than clinging on to something that makes you miserable.
Jealousy plays a massive part in it all. As you said, it creates all those negative emotions and reactions. It fills you with truly gut-wrenching anxiety and fear and can lead to extreme reactions. I know, as I used to suffer badly with it as a youngster. It's utterly corrosive and damaging.

You see all the signs with Everton. A deep inferiority complex masked with arrogance and bluster. Irrational violence and aggression. Irrational outbursts. A fear of the power the object of their jealousy holds over them, but also an insatiable obsession with them too.

Basically, they are like a stalker obsessed with an ex and just cannot let go. The ex has moved onto other things, but this riles the stalker up further. They become outraged by the indifference now shown them by their ex so they become consumed with bitterness and hatred. They cosy up with their exes ex in order to bitch about them in a sad little exes club. They revel in their exes mistakes and setbacks, whilst losing sight of the fact they now have no life of their own because the ex consumes them.

In a nutshell, Everton are the partner from back in the day who can't hack rejection. They cannot move on. They've allowed themselves to become a slave to LFC due to their obsession and fear of them. Everything about Everton is tied to Liverpool. Most of their fans are even fearful of the colour red. They struggle to say the name of the city they come from. Our identity consumes them and has reduced them to the status of jealous, bitter ex who is stuck in the past and incapable of moving on with their own life.

You see this tragic scenario playing out in daily life in some relationships where one partner outgrows the other and wants to move on. In most cases there is a split and people go their separate ways. But sometimes, the level of rejection and jealousy felt by the person left behind can lead to intense bitterness and anger. This, in turn, can lead to obsession, aggression and violence. Sadly, Everton are a classic case.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25939 on: Today at 02:20:42 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:09:26 PM
Jealousy plays a massive part in it all. As you said, it creates all those negative emotions and reactions. It fills you with truly gut-wrenching anxiety and fear and can lead to extreme reactions. I know, as I used to suffer badly with it as a youngster. It's utterly corrosive and damaging.

You see all the signs with Everton. A deep inferiority complex masked with arrogance and bluster. Irrational violence and aggression. Irrational outbursts. A fear of the power the object of their jealousy holds over them, but also an insatiable obsession with them too.

Basically, they are like a stalker obsessed with an ex and just cannot let go. The ex has moved onto other things, but this riles the stalker up further. They become outraged by the indifference now shown them by their ex so they become consumed with bitterness and hatred. They cosy up with their exes ex in order to bitch about them in a sad little exes club. They revel in their exes mistakes and setbacks, whilst losing sight of the fact they now have no life of their own because the ex consumes them.

In a nutshell, Everton are the partner from back in the day who can't hack rejection. They cannot move on. They've allowed themselves to become a slave to LFC due to their obsession and fear of them. Everything about Everton is tied to Liverpool. Most of their fans are even fearful of the colour red. They struggle to say the name of the city they come from. Our identity consumes them and has reduced them to the status of jealous, bitter ex who is stuck in the past and incapable of moving on with their own life.

You see this tragic scenario playing out in daily life in some relationships where one partner outgrows the other and wants to move on. In most cases there is a split and people go their separate ways. But sometimes, the level of rejection and jealousy felt by the person left behind can lead to intense bitterness and anger. This, in turn, can lead to obsession, aggression and violence. Sadly, Everton are a classic case.

Holy shit youve just described my ex-wife!  I thought she was just a c*nt ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25940 on: Today at 02:22:53 PM
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:20:42 PM
Holy shit youve just described my ex-wife!  I thought she was just a c*nt ...
Sadly, it describes a fair number of exes people have had. 😟
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25941 on: Today at 02:33:44 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:09:26 PM
Jealousy plays a massive part in it all. As you said, it creates all those negative emotions and reactions. It fills you with truly gut-wrenching anxiety and fear and can lead to extreme reactions. I know, as I used to suffer badly with it as a youngster. It's utterly corrosive and damaging.

You see all the signs with Everton. A deep inferiority complex masked with arrogance and bluster. Irrational violence and aggression. Irrational outbursts. A fear of the power the object of their jealousy holds over them, but also an insatiable obsession with them too.

Basically, they are like a stalker obsessed with an ex and just cannot let go. The ex has moved onto other things, but this riles the stalker up further. They become outraged by the indifference now shown them by their ex so they become consumed with bitterness and hatred. They cosy up with their exes ex in order to bitch about them in a sad little exes club. They revel in their exes mistakes and setbacks, whilst losing sight of the fact they now have no life of their own because the ex consumes them.

In a nutshell, Everton are the partner from back in the day who can't hack rejection. They cannot move on. They've allowed themselves to become a slave to LFC due to their obsession and fear of them. Everything about Everton is tied to Liverpool. Most of their fans are even fearful of the colour red. They struggle to say the name of the city they come from. Our identity consumes them and has reduced them to the status of jealous, bitter ex who is stuck in the past and incapable of moving on with their own life.

You see this tragic scenario playing out in daily life in some relationships where one partner outgrows the other and wants to move on. In most cases there is a split and people go their separate ways. But sometimes, the level of rejection and jealousy felt by the person left behind can lead to intense bitterness and anger. This, in turn, can lead to obsession, aggression and violence. Sadly, Everton are a classic case.
You describe it perfectly.  Everyone at some point in their lives has or will feel jealous of something or someone so we can all relate.   Ive seen people jealous of their own siblings either because they feel the siblings got more attention or were cleverer or more successful.  Its easy to say and hard to do but the best way to avoid feelings of resentment caused by continual comparison is to stop negatively comparing, find common ground and grow away from the areas where the negative comparisons are found.  Find the things you are good at and try and excel at them.  As I said its very hard but I wonder sometimes in cases like Everton with us whether they are so strongly connected to their resentment that they actually enjoy it on some level and dont want to let go.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25942 on: Today at 02:40:29 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:33:44 AM
Look mate, I know you tried to come across as a reasonable blue. But you are still peddling the objective line. You have still not addressed the point about all the violence in the last 5 years being one way and still indulging in ridiculous whataboutery by bringing up Gerrard.

Since Klopp has come in and weve become consistently good and successful, the Everton tackles in the derbies have become a joke. Agree or disagree, and if you disagree, why?

For what its worth, blues could just about stand us having the odd cup run or failed title challenge. The rise under Klopp, plus the failure of Moshiri to deliver on the early optimism has pushed many over the edge and I think there are certain influences behind the scenes that remind players to give the fans something to cheer.

Last couple of sentences are exactly what's happening, just like this fucking stadium myth, feed the animals enough to get them back on side
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25943 on: Today at 02:43:15 PM
Non-elite football in England will be suspended under new national Coronavirus restrictions, the FA has announced.

That's Everton vs Man United cancelled at the weekend then.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25944 on: Today at 02:43:39 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:27 PM
Pickford' attempt was another example of his incompetence whereas Richarlison's just smacked of petulance.

I agree with this one, though I'll give Richarlison some credit for actually getting a piece of the ball and for trying to retract the tackle. And for the apology. But boy does he annoy the shit out of me with his rolling around on the ground antics. He's our best player overall, and apparently a really sound and humble guy off the pitch, but he's got to grow up and start acting like a man.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25945 on: Today at 02:45:27 PM
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 08:20:09 AM
Three reds in 95/96? Can you imagine how many reds that would be with this generations refs, rules and VAR? You'd be playing canteen staff by mid season.

Lol maybe so, but like I said, several other teams had a worse record that season and most were at 2 to 3 red cards. I think Liverpool and Tottenham were part of the few that didn't receive any. So kudos to you for that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25946 on: Today at 02:48:45 PM
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 10:50:02 PM
I think Pickford's tackle would have had more chance of being taken as accidental if Richarlison's hadn't happened. It really did look like they saw Thiago controlling the game and Richarlison worked out that there were only a few minutes left and it was worth playing with 10 men for a couple of minutes if he could take out a player who would play a large part in our season.

I can see some fans screaming for that to happen, but for Ancelotti and the team to do so? No, I think that's at best a bit paranoid and at worst a bit narcissistic. Richarlison did what he does when things doesn't go his way and he gets frustrated. He throws a tantrum and does something rash.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25947 on: Today at 02:58:30 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:36:32 AM
Pickford didn't intend to injury Virgil, he's just an immature, headstrong moron who is incapable of thinking about the safety of a fellow professional.  He didn't intend to injury him, he just didn't care whether he did or not.  I haven't seen or heard a great deal of contrition either which tells you all you need to know.

Richarlison on the other hand clearly went in with intent, there was nothing clumsy about his challenge it was born out of malice, he's a horrible, snide bastard at the best of times.

For some bitter to come on here and talk about 'objectivity' is both hypocritical and hilarious.

And that's all I said. I don't think it was intentional from Pickford, he's just got these ADHD moments were he shuts off and does something senseless. He does it all the time too, in all kinds of situations. Honestly, I'd hate to have him behind me as a defender because all he does is spread insecurity.

Richarlison can certainly be a snide bastard, but I'm looking at that one tackle. He gets a bit of the ball and even tries to retract his legs but comes in with enough force to clatter Thiago in the follow through. Clear red card, but intenionally trying to injure Thiago? I just don't see it.

How is it hypocritical? Because I'm a blue and therefore by default is exactly the same as whatever blue folks you run into? I try to judge you based on what you do or say, not what every other red on the planet does or says.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25948 on: Today at 03:10:30 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:33:44 AM
Look mate, I know you tried to come across as a reasonable blue. But you are still peddling the objective line. You have still not addressed the point about all the violence in the last 5 years being one way and still indulging in ridiculous whataboutery by bringing up Gerrard.

Since Klopp has come in and weve become consistently good and successful, the Everton tackles in the derbies have become a joke. Agree or disagree, and if you disagree, why?

For what its worth, blues could just about stand us having the odd cup run or failed title challenge. The rise under Klopp, plus the failure of Moshiri to deliver on the early optimism has pushed many over the edge and I think there are certain influences behind the scenes that remind players to give the fans something to cheer.

What? It makes absolutely no sense to view any incident in anything but an objective light, unless all you want to do is have it your way regardless of what happened. I don't manage to stay objective while watching the game but after the game I always try to view incidents as if I wasn't biased. Like a referee is expected to do. Surely you don't want the refs to be subjective?

I think you have to remind of the violence the last 5 years, because the only red card I remember was Funes Mori's, which was deserved.

This season's game aside, I've actually felt that the last few years the derbies had become a bit stale and boring. Not nearly as aggressive as in the 2000s.

I can't speak for anyone else but I actually quite like Klopp. You got yourself an excellent manager there, and a great personality on top of it. I honestly thought you deserved to win the league the way you played, I just wish we could have got our shit together and won it before you.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25949 on: Today at 03:15:01 PM
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.

That's a bit mental. I have no issues with the colour red at all, it's got nothing to do with football anyway. That said, I drove a red '91 Passat for a long time and after a while the paint started to fade and turn pink, and the running joke amongst some mates was that it was trying to get away from being a red. It honestly looked like a giant clit at the end there.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25950 on: Today at 03:15:43 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 02:58:30 PM
And that's all I said. I don't think it was intentional from Pickford, he's just got these ADHD moments were he shuts off and does something senseless. He does it all the time too, in all kinds of situations. Honestly, I'd hate to have him behind me as a defender because all he does is spread insecurity.

Richarlison can certainly be a snide bastard, but I'm looking at that one tackle. He gets a bit of the ball and even tries to retract his legs but comes in with enough force to clatter Thiago in the follow through. Clear red card, but intenionally trying to injure Thiago? I just don't see it.

How is it hypocritical? Because I'm a blue and therefore by default is exactly the same as whatever blue folks you run into? I try to judge you based on what you do or say, not what every other red on the planet does or says.



You've said your piece. leave it there.

But you won't be able to explain why no apology from the players or the club.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25951 on: Today at 03:19:01 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:51:09 AM
It's pathetic. I'll put a blue t-shirt or jacket on (or look at the blue sea or sky) without thinking anything of it.

Seeing as they all 'know their history' Everton used to play in red.

Yep, we had a few red kits in the 1880s and 1890s. We had an all black one with a diagonal red stripe as well, in 1881-82. Nice looking kit, despite the leather belt :)
