FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25920 on: Today at 08:39:16 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:35 AM
That was the summer for me. Any sense of fair play went they were all calling for the season to be null and voided and actually fumed at their own club for voting for the season to restart, even if null and voided crippled them financially they wouldn't care if it stopped us.

'Null and void, football doesn't matter, it's a pandemic'. New season starts, second wave and 4 wins later and they're giddy as anything and getting songs in the charts.

In December they'll be signing 'Oh, come ye null and void' when there slide down the table becomes obvious, eve to them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25921 on: Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25922 on: Today at 09:36:13 AM
*BREAKING NEWS*

Everton Football Club are today under investigation by the Inland Revenue for tax evasion.

They've been claiming for silver polish since 1995.

Up yer arse bluenoses.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25923 on: Today at 09:37:32 AM
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.
Imagine if you let a colour influence your life to that extent.
I love the colour blue and don't even associate it with Everton. I guess it's that indifference again.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25924 on: Today at 09:56:02 AM
the annoying bitter prick on Radio Merseyside - Tony Snell - has admitted on several occasions that when he's driving or at a junction he'll never give way to anyone in a red car.....not obsessed with us though, nah
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25925 on: Today at 09:57:00 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:35 AM
That was the summer for me. Any sense of fair play went they were all calling for the season to be null and voided and actually fumed at their own club for voting for the season to restart, even if null and voided crippled them financially they wouldn't care if it stopped us.

'Null and void, football doesn't matter, it's a pandemic'. New season starts, second wave and 4 wins later and they're giddy as anything and getting songs in the charts.

You would think that with everything thats happening at the moment, they would lose the bitterness and hatred and just be thankful we still have football and just enjoy it. If anything theyve gotten a lot worse. Beating a few deadbeat teams at the start of the season had them believing the could win the league . Ridiculous.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25926 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM
I preferred these pages when all we did was take the piss out of the cuckoo clock, new boiler, cladding, ageing, slow, deteriorating, delusional BS. I need a BMD update soon explaining how they will miraculously remove the smell of shit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25927 on: Today at 10:24:13 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:29:49 AM
Hi mate, I just clicked on that dream team link and it has something to do with The S*n. I just thought I'd let you know.

Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25928 on: Today at 10:30:32 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:24:13 AM
Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/

Conclusive  proof that Pickfords assault on VVD was no accident.
Which other keeper regularly lunges at opponents feet first? I cant think of any. I know Ederson likes to clatter anyone in his way but Pickford seems to quite often dive in feet first. Didnt he do it whilst playing for England too? Not sure who against.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25929 on: Today at 10:41:51 AM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.

Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.

Its worse if he didn't mean to be honest. If he is so out of control that makes tackles like those regularly, he has no business being on a football pitch. The tackle is so bad (scissor tackle miles off the ground, not even in the same postcode as the ball, directly at the player in question), that if he didn't do it on purpose he just shouldn't be allowed to play football; it just isn't fair to anyone else on the pitch. I think he did mean it though, which means, while he is a scumbag who ought to be banned for some time, the ban shouldn't be indefinite.

You've said the tackle isn't the worst ever. I agree. Its probably one of the worst in the last 10 years though in the prem. Its also fairly unique in its pointlessness. With other very bad tackles you can at least see what the player is trying to do. Pickford only had causing serious harm on his mind (and if not, for the reasons outlined above, its worse)

Also; given that Pickford always plays like a rage-fuelled coke addict, its pretty laughable to suggest he didn't mean it. He gets aggressive over everything
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25930 on: Today at 10:42:56 AM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:30:32 AM
Conclusive  proof that Pickfords assault on VVD was no accident.
Which other keeper regularly lunges at opponents feet first? I cant think of any. I know Ederson likes to clatter anyone in his way but Pickford seems to quite often dive in feet first. Didnt he do it whilst playing for England too? Not sure who against.

Apparently he told the player to "get up you fucking twat" after injuring him. ::)

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-fans-picked-up-on-what-he-jordan-pickford-said-to-mario-mandzukic-20180712
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25931 on: Today at 10:49:10 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:42:56 AM
Apparently he told the player to "get up you fucking twat" after injuring him. ::)

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-fans-picked-up-on-what-he-jordan-pickford-said-to-mario-mandzukic-20180712
Firstly, why is it described as a brilliant save?
Secondly , why is that twat still allowed on a football pitch?
Thirdly, how the fuck does he keep getting away with it?
Im truly at a loss as to how he keeeps getting away with it. Is it because he is Englands keeper?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25932 on: Today at 10:51:09 AM
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.

It's pathetic. I'll put a blue t-shirt or jacket on (or look at the blue sea or sky) without thinking anything of it.

Seeing as they all 'know their history' Everton used to play in red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25933 on: Today at 12:49:48 PM
I got more blue clothes than I do red, it's such a mental inferiority complex from them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25934 on: Today at 01:20:16 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:24:13 AM
Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/
Cheers mate. Yes, I didn't notice at first either.

Anyway, I'll go and delete my post refering to it.  :thumbup
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25935 on: Today at 01:33:05 PM
In my opinion its all about jealousy.  Everything they do, everything they say comes from a jealous core.

I read an article recently that explained how the brain deals with jealousy and the affects it has on a person both mentally and physically.   Jealousy triggers anxiety, anger and insecurity.  Also if you hear of a rival, a competitor or an ex failing, this stimulates your brains pleasure centre. The more jealous you are, the more rewarding it feels when they flop.   I think this describes your average Evertonian.  Jealousy is all about fear. Long term jealousy can lead to trouble sleeping, loss of appetite (especially red coloured food  ;D ) and depression. Every action and reaction by them falls into this description, somewhere. 

Id say the cure to jealousy is to move on .  Its hard but its a lot better than clinging on to something that makes you miserable. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25936 on: Today at 01:39:03 PM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:28:51 AM
They just dont see it. They actually believe Pickford and Richarlison were clumsy or unlucky.
There is no hope of them ever losing the bitterness , or being able to have a sensible debate with them.
Someone said earlier that it feels different this time. It does. What they did has ended any last , lingering belief that we could have some sort of return to Merseyside together. They had a chance but theyve blown it completely now.

It would take something genuinely massive to change things now. They have gone past the point of no return and have been consumed by their own toxic bitterness. To be honest, I find it, and them, truly sad.

The problem with them as a collective is they have lost all sense of perspective both on football and on life itself. Their collective mindset is so perverted, so skewed and twisted, that they don't even realise how utterly screwed up they actually are. There is a collective psychosis going on within them that has run rampant.

Now, I fear it would take something really drastic to befall their club for attitudes to alter much at all. There is no humility in there. No perspective and no self-awareness. They need an entire reset, but they don't just happen spontaneously. Relegation may just trigger it, but I doubt even that. Maybe going very close to bankruptcy and administration just might, but who knows with them? It would certainly have to be something really seismic for them to trigger the much needed shift in mindset required.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25937 on: Today at 01:46:46 PM
