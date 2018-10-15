To be fair, there are a good number of Evertonians who aren't toxic and stood side by side with you regarding Hillsborough etc. More than you think probably, but they, like me, are usually the more quiet ones. It's always the loud and obnoxious who gets the attention. Trumpsters.



Aye, there is a fair amount of self-pity going on, which I think makes it hard to move on as a fanbase. Now, every blue out there isn't wallowing in it, but enough to make it annoying even for fellow blues like me.



Yeah, indifference is difficult to swallow, but it makes sense for it to happen when we've unable to truly compete for so long. Time will tell if Ancelotti backed by Moshiri can change that but until then that's how it will remain.



I agree, you earn and keep respect. I try to give people respect from day one, but it's up to them if they keep it or not. If it matters to them if they keep it. The relationship between Evertonians and Liverpudlians, especially at Merseyside by the sound of it, reminds me a lot of the extremely polarized republican vs democrat situation here in the US. You can't hardly talk about it, you lose friends over it, it's just crazy. All over fecking politics, or politicians really. A bunch of wankers of which 99% are all in it for themselves. Much like footballers.



The thing is, most Reds would be happy being friendly with Everton fans. I would, and I know a few in real life who are fine and aren't as rabid as most of your fanbase. But that's the problem - the decent ones are the minority now, and you can't say otherwise because everyone's seen it for themselves - the entire away end doing wall-pushing motions and singing about Heysel, for example.That's the fanbase now. It's bitter, twisted and it's getting worse with each passing year. It all stems from us being successful even in our bad periods. 25 years without a trophy is grim, and of course you're angry about it. No doubt it makes it even worse seeing us going winning a Champions League twice in that time, amongst other trophies.The fact is, Everton's bitter fans are the ones causing them trouble on the pitch. Goodison is notorious for the booing and baying for blood when the team isn't living up to their imaginary standards. If you can't back your team when you're doing crap, what motivation is there for the players to play better?Ev have always had the perception that they're a better team than they actually are, and that they should be the top team in Merseyside, but are treated as our poor relation. That's true to an extent, but it's also embarrassing. We're where we are because we were successful on the field, not because we were the first to set up a team.And it's not just the fans either, the club itself partakes in it and makes it worse. All this nonsense about "The People's Club" and "Born not Manufactured" - it's all digs at us, and it's just sad. Create an identity of your own that doesn't involve bashing LFC. I know Reds have digs as well - Shanks loved a jibe - and jokes about the cuckoo clock, but our jokes are good-hearted. Everton's don't, it seems. You only have to look at the Banners and the years of supporting United/City and any team that plays against us. There's no solidarity for the city there, they just want to see us fail.There's also the perception that Ev is a little underdog of a club that the Premier League tries to destroy, and they keep exceeding expectations. I mean, the fact is you've spent £1Bn in transfer fees over the past 20 years, are owned by a Russian oligarch and are paying your manager the 3rd most in the PL. That's hardly underdog, is it?I was always happy to stick up for Everton fans when others took the piss, and I enjoyed the banter, even if it was bitter. But after this year, seeing your team go out and destroy our players, cheat your way to a draw and then see your fanbase revel in it, I'm done with you. I genuinely hope you get relegated. It's no less than you deserve.