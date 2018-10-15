« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:36:33 PM
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 06:32:40 PM
Their obsession with the colour red is the most small time thing about them, seen them putting a remembrance wreath outside St James Park and is was blue and white, disgraceful and totally disrespectful as the red is significant but even deaths of millions has to be about them.
Did have a red poppy on their shirts, the PL must have fucked them off changing it to blue, you just know they tried.

I have a blue in our family (bitter as fuck) who wont eat tomatoes coz they're red.  :o
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:43:50 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 05:52:28 PM
To be fair, there are a good number of Evertonians who aren't toxic and stood side by side with you regarding Hillsborough etc. More than you think probably, but they, like me, are usually the more quiet ones. It's always the loud and obnoxious who gets the attention. Trumpsters.

Aye, there is a fair amount of self-pity going on, which I think makes it hard to move on as a fanbase. Now, every blue out there isn't wallowing in it, but enough to make it annoying even for fellow blues like me.

Yeah, indifference is difficult to swallow, but it makes sense for it to happen when we've unable to truly compete for so long. Time will tell if Ancelotti backed by Moshiri can change that but until then that's how it will remain.

I agree, you earn and keep respect. I try to give people respect from day one, but it's up to them if they keep it or not. If it matters to them if they keep it. The relationship between Evertonians and Liverpudlians, especially at Merseyside by the sound of it, reminds me a lot of the extremely polarized republican vs democrat situation here in the US. You can't hardly talk about it, you lose friends over it, it's just crazy. All over fecking politics, or politicians really. A bunch of wankers of which 99% are all in it for themselves. Much like footballers.
Thanks for the reply.

When Hillsborough actually happened Everton, the club and the fanbase, were magnificent. In more recent times your match-going support has decided it's a good idea to sing Hillsborough songs adopted from Manchester, though. Not just an odd few who get shouted down by the rest, but the bulk of your support. So you get Blues saying the right things in one setting, but exactly the opposite online, in pubs and in the ground. Also, as a club, Everton have been sowing the seeds of division in the city since the 90s, which certainly doesn't help matters. It's not good for Everton, for Liverpool or the city as a whole. The mindset within your club leaves a lot to be desired, and it actually feeds the ongoing negative situation.

Regarding the indifference, I don't think it was ever a contrived thing or employed in order to hurt Everton. I think it just sort of naturally came about as Everton's emergence in the 80s waned and Man United had their own re-emergence in the 90s. United have always seen us as their major rivals, in my lifetime at least, and when they rose from decades of mediocrity, they  became ours too. It was something of a natural process. Of course, hard to take for Everton, because they'd basically lost relevance both on and off the pitch.

The strange thing with the current polarisation is that it's pretty much one way in the city. Liverpool fans seem really easy going and can talk football with anyone. Try it with so many Everton fans and it gets horrible really quickly, with Heysel and even Hillsborough shouts coming out at the drop of a hat. The reality is, there aren't many Blues you can actually talk football with in Liverpool. Even normally sane, decent Blues turn feral when talking football. It's a bit like how you simply cannot have a reasonable conversation with a Trump supporter.

It's sad, and I wish it wasn't like this but, sadly, it is.

Just going back to the indifference aspect for a moment. As you said, it's the loud and obnoxious that get heard above the decent, and this is where a theory of mine took shape. Forgive the psychobabble, I'm a counsellor/therapist, so I always look for things like this. Anyway, I always got the impression that Everton were deeply hurt by our indifference. Thing with human beings is if they cannot get attention by being good, they get it by being increasingly bad until they gain your attention once more.

Due to the frustration of Everton never really being able to compete and gain attention on the pitch, I think the club and the fans became increasingly prickly until they got it via other means. Cosying up to Man United was one such attention seeking move. Turning feral and toxic in the stands another. Inflammatory, devisive comments by people like Baxendale inside your club being another also.

My theory could be wrong, but I've seen the very same scenario play out countless times in everyday life.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:55:40 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 06:36:33 PM
I have a blue in our family (bitter as fuck) who wont eat tomatoes coz they're red.  :o

I do love tomatoes myself, but I have a hard time wearing certain red colours. Not for the obvious reason though, it just looks shite on me.
Randal Graves: This job would be great if it wasn't for the fucking customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:06:25 PM
Like others have said, Evertons performance in the recent derby, and the way their  fans reacted- even celebrating Virgils injury- is the last straw. Over the last few years Id started to look past their bitterness as a natural reaction to our gloating about being the best team in the world. I was even hoping they would be able to improve enough to start challenging us. Now tho, they cant do down quick enough. Their toxicity is not healthy and its destroyed what used to be seen as the friendly derby.

When the next derby comes around , Klopp should make an issue about considering forfeiting the game to keep the players safe, wouldnt happen obviously but might remind the ref what the twats did at Goodison.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:19:06 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 05:52:28 PM
To be fair, there are a good number of Evertonians who aren't toxic and stood side by side with you regarding Hillsborough etc. More than you think probably, but they, like me, are usually the more quiet ones. It's always the loud and obnoxious who gets the attention. Trumpsters.

Aye, there is a fair amount of self-pity going on, which I think makes it hard to move on as a fanbase. Now, every blue out there isn't wallowing in it, but enough to make it annoying even for fellow blues like me.

Yeah, indifference is difficult to swallow, but it makes sense for it to happen when we've unable to truly compete for so long. Time will tell if Ancelotti backed by Moshiri can change that but until then that's how it will remain.

I agree, you earn and keep respect. I try to give people respect from day one, but it's up to them if they keep it or not. If it matters to them if they keep it. The relationship between Evertonians and Liverpudlians, especially at Merseyside by the sound of it, reminds me a lot of the extremely polarized republican vs democrat situation here in the US. You can't hardly talk about it, you lose friends over it, it's just crazy. All over fecking politics, or politicians really. A bunch of wankers of which 99% are all in it for themselves. Much like footballers.

The thing is, most Reds would be happy being friendly with Everton fans. I would, and I know a few in real life who are fine and aren't as rabid as most of your fanbase. But that's the problem - the decent ones are the minority now, and you can't say otherwise because everyone's seen it for themselves - the entire away end doing wall-pushing motions and singing about Heysel, for example.

That's the fanbase now. It's bitter, twisted and it's getting worse with each passing year. It all stems from us being successful even in our bad periods. 25 years without a trophy is grim, and of course you're angry about it. No doubt it makes it even worse seeing us going winning a Champions League twice in that time, amongst other trophies.

The fact is, Everton's bitter fans are the ones causing them trouble on the pitch. Goodison is notorious for the booing and baying for blood when the team isn't living up to their imaginary standards. If you can't back your team when you're doing crap, what motivation is there for the players to play better?

Ev have always had the perception that they're a better team than they actually are, and that they should be the top team in Merseyside, but are treated as our poor relation. That's true to an extent, but it's also embarrassing. We're where we are because we were successful on the field, not because we were the first to set up a team.

And it's not just the fans either, the club itself partakes in it and makes it worse. All this nonsense about "The People's Club" and "Born not Manufactured" - it's all digs at us, and it's just sad. Create an identity of your own that doesn't involve bashing LFC. I know Reds have digs as well - Shanks loved a jibe - and jokes about the cuckoo clock, but our jokes are good-hearted. Everton's don't, it seems. You only have to look at the Banners and the years of supporting United/City and any team that plays against us. There's no solidarity for the city there, they just want to see us fail.

There's also the perception that Ev is a little underdog of a club that the Premier League tries to destroy, and they keep exceeding expectations. I mean, the fact is you've spent £1Bn in transfer fees over the past 20 years, are owned by a Russian oligarch and are paying your manager the 3rd most in the PL. That's hardly underdog, is it?

I was always happy to stick up for Everton fans when others took the piss, and I enjoyed the banter, even if it was bitter. But after this year, seeing your team go out and destroy our players, cheat your way to a draw and then see your fanbase revel in it, I'm done with you. I genuinely hope you get relegated. It's no less than you deserve.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:20:17 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 06:55:40 PM
I do love tomatoes myself, but I have a hard time wearing certain red colours. Not for the obvious reason though, it just looks shite on me.
Red does me no favours either, so if I get Liverpool merch I get training tops or away tops.

I have far more blue clothing than red. I even bought a blue Brasil top as I preferred it to the yellow.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:21:22 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 04:24:37 PM
SNIP

I find it laughable to hear an Everton fan talking about banter turning into 'mocking and bullying mode' - what threshold have you decided upon before things get unacceptable and constitute bullying? I was absolutely delighted when we won the Premier League this year and was in contact with a lot of my Red mates and family to share and enjoy the success. The last people I thought about getting into contact with was any Everton fans, why would I? I'm not particularly interested in them or what they have to say.

Anyway, I started to get notifications for the Whatsapp group that I'm in from United and Everton fans taking the piss for it being the first title win in 30 years. Now I did find it a bit odd for people to be taking the piss out of Liverpool when they actually WON the league but I could kind of go along with the banter from the United fans as the two clubs are competing for the most titles and there is a begrudging respect I think. However when I asked an Everton fan why they were taking the piss and when was the last time they actually WON anything, the reply came back as 25 years due to Liverpool and Heysel destroying their chances to ever compete. It was presented as 'factual'.

Yeah OK, whatever, not really surprised at that sort of response to be honest. The conversation then escalated nicely with the stereotype of all Liverpool fans being hooligans following the firework incident at the Liver building. I responded with a link to a video of the actual fight between Millwall and Everton in which three confirmed Everton fans were arrested. Bizarrely the comment came back that they were 'probably Liverpool fans'.
 ;D

I left the group because I thought it had become pointless, it didn't upset me in the slightest as the comments from rival fans come as no surprise and I'm not really interested in what they have to say anyway. I few weeks later the Everton fan apologised for upsetting me and I said its no problem I wasn't upset as Everton fans remind me of dead sheep. He said 'what do you mean?' and I replied that whenever I hear an Everton fan trying to take the piss out of Liverpool it's a bit like being attacked by a dead sheep as they are so irrelevant.

I know loads of Blues and believe they all share the hatred for Liverpool, the 'decent' one's are just better at hiding it.   
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:30:09 PM
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:06:25 PM
Like others have said, Evertons performance in the recent derby, and the way their  fans reacted- even celebrating Virgils injury- is the last straw. Over the last few years Id started to look past their bitterness as a natural reaction to our gloating about being the best team in the world. I was even hoping they would be able to improve enough to start challenging us. Now tho, they cant do down quick enough. Their toxicity is not healthy and its destroyed what used to be seen as the friendly derby.

When the next derby comes around , Klopp should make an issue about considering forfeiting the game to keep the players safe, wouldnt happen obviously but might remind the ref what the twats did at Goodison.

I personally don't know anyone who celebrated Van Dijk's injury, but assholes will be assholes so I'm not surprised if someone did.

Also, let's not forget that the derby has been heated from both sides, especially from around 1997 to 2010. If we're all going to be honest, Gerrard was certainly no angel and ended up tied with Phil Neville for the most red cards in the derby (two).
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:47:58 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 06:36:33 PM
I have a blue in our family (bitter as fuck) who wont eat tomatoes coz they're red.  :o

He'll be glad to know the have seafoam and charcoal coloured ones.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:48:06 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 07:30:09 PM
I personally don't know anyone who celebrated Van Dijk's injury, but assholes will be assholes so I'm not surprised if someone did.

Also, let's not forget that the derby has been heated from both sides, especially from around 1997 to 2010. If we're all going to be honest, Gerrard was certainly no angel and ended up tied with Phil Neville for the most red cards in the derby (two).
Youre right about Gerrard , he did at times let the passion get to him and go over the top. Id put that down to him being a scouser and letting the occasion get to him. It wasnt, and never has been, a concerted effort by Liverpool football club to go on to the pitch and go recklessly into as many tackles as possible without regard for the oppositions safety. In other words, weve never gone into Derbys with the dogs of war attitude of Everton.
As I said, and many other Reds have, the recent derby went too far. A lot of us were genuinely pleased Everton were at the top end of the table, although it was only a few games in. It was reminiscent of when we were regularly challenging for titles. Now tho, any goodwill towards the blue minority of the city has completely gone. Theyve gone too far.
If youve genuinely not seen any blues revelling  in injuring  VVD, then you dont go onto any social media/fans forums other than this one.

Personally I hope they go down now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:13:01 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:20:17 PM
Red does me no favours either, so if I get Liverpool merch I get training tops or away tops.

I have far more blue clothing than red. I even bought a blue Brasil top as I preferred it to the yellow.

To be honest, the Brazil blue tops are always class. I still have this one  :D

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:26:01 PM
Everton fc will be shit as long as they keep the Barlinnie convict, and the Red training boots knobhead, as coaches.
I hope they both stay there til they pick up their pensions.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:35:56 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 06:36:33 PM
I have a blue in our family (bitter as fuck) who wont eat tomatoes coz they're red.  :o

Does he stop at red traffic lights or just ignore them?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:37:30 PM
Quote from: Alan574 on Yesterday at 08:35:56 PM
Does he stop at red traffic lights or just ignore them?

Green for go
Yellow for get ready
That other colour for stop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:09:38 PM
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:48:06 PM
Youre right about Gerrard , he did at times let the passion get to him and go over the top. Id put that down to him being a scouser and letting the occasion get to him. It wasnt, and never has been, a concerted effort by Liverpool football club to go on to the pitch and go recklessly into as many tackles as possible without regard for the oppositions safety. In other words, weve never gone into Derbys with the dogs of war attitude of Everton.
As I said, and many other Reds have, the recent derby went too far. A lot of us were genuinely pleased Everton were at the top end of the table, although it was only a few games in. It was reminiscent of when we were regularly challenging for titles. Now tho, any goodwill towards the blue minority of the city has completely gone. Theyve gone too far.
If youve genuinely not seen any blues revelling  in injuring  VVD, then you dont go onto any social media/fans forums other than this one.

Personally I hope they go down now.

To me, the Dogs of War thing under Royle was not at all about playing dirty. For me it was about hard work and team spirit, with a few flashy players like Kanchelskis and Limpar thrown into the mix. For example, in 95/96 we received three red cards (Horne, unsworth and Watson) which is the same as Chelsea and Manchester United. Quite a few teams had more red cards than us that season.

I don't go on too many other sites, mostly on Toffeeweb and a more generic football forum in Norway, and I can't be bothered to read every single post when I do either but I've only seen two or three posts that could be taken as reveling in Van Dijk's injury. Most were shocked that Pickford didn't get sent off and also called VAR a joke for that offside decision. There are some morons on Toffeeweb too, but most are fairly levelheaded.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:25:41 PM
They've gone from the embarrassingly deformed relative locked in the west wing to the permanently banished dirty old paedo uncle.

Final straw for me too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:48:16 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 09:09:38 PM
To me, the Dogs of War thing under Royle was not at all about playing dirty. For me it was about hard work and team spirit, with a few flashy players like Kanchelskis and Limpar thrown into the mix. For example, in 95/96 we received three red cards (Horne, unsworth and Watson) which is the same as Chelsea and Manchester United. Quite a few teams had more red cards than us that season.

I don't go on too many other sites, mostly on Toffeeweb and a more generic football forum in Norway, and I can't be bothered to read every single post when I do either but I've only seen two or three posts that could be taken as reveling in Van Dijk's injury. Most were shocked that Pickford didn't get sent off and also called VAR a joke for that offside decision. There are some morons on Toffeeweb too, but most are fairly levelheaded.

To be honest , the recent derby was enough, Im not really interested in debating it further, although you do seem to be trying hard to come across as one of the more balanced blues out there.
There is no doubt that Everton players,  particularly Pickford and Richarlison , set out to deliberately injure Liverpool players and they succeeded. The club and Players  then failed to make any kind of apology , Carlo actually saying that VVD had injured Hames! There was most definitely more than one or two Everton fans revelling in the injuries to VVD and Thiago. For them reasons I hope they go down so we dont have to put up with the shit they come out with and our players would be at a lot less risk of suffering serious injuries.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:48:16 PM
To be honest , the recent derby was enough, Im not really interested in debating it further, although you do seem to be trying hard to come across as one of the more balanced blues out there.
There is no doubt that Everton players,  particularly Pickford and Richarlison , set out to deliberately injure Liverpool players and they succeeded. The club and Players  then failed to make any kind of apology , Carlo actually saying that VVD had injured Hames! There was most definitely more than one or two Everton fans revelling in the injuries to VVD and Thiago. For them reasons I hope they go down so we dont have to put up with the shit they come out with and our players would be at a lot less risk of suffering serious injuries.

Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.

Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:25:27 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.

Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.

Pickford' attempt was another example of his incompetence whereas Richarlison's just smacked of petulance.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:50:02 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:27 PM
Pickford' attempt was another example of his incompetence whereas Richarlison's just smacked of petulance.
I think Pickford's tackle would have had more chance of being taken as accidental if Richarlison's hadn't happened. It really did look like they saw Thiago controlling the game and Richarlison worked out that there were only a few minutes left and it was worth playing with 10 men for a couple of minutes if he could take out a player who would play a large part in our season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:53:18 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.

Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.

Maybe a little doubt about Pickford due to incapable he seems to be of controlling his own limbs, but Richarlison the dirty snide knew exactly what he was doing it was a disgraceful tackle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:23:05 PM
That United game is big for them now, if they lose that one their heads will be sorely tested and I suspect one or two of their new buys will start asking questions about what they have done as well as how cold it is round here in the winter.

If all the results stack up then technically they could be going into the break in the lower half of the table, who would have thought that the game after that, Fulham, might be a mid table clash 2 weeks ago.

I did say the 16th October could be the day when it starts falling apart but I didn't really believe it. I genuinely think we got inside their heads that day, despite the result, by making them look quite ordinary despite the fact (and fair play to them) their heads did not go down and they stole a point. I suspect any grand ideas they had that day were impacted by Mane, Thiago and Salah.

27 points from safety.

3 clubs gone past them now and the queue behind is building up

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:25:56 PM
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 07:19:06 PM
The thing is, most Reds would be happy being friendly with Everton fans. I would, and I know a few in real life who are fine and aren't as rabid as most of your fanbase. But that's the problem - the decent ones are the minority now, and you can't say otherwise because everyone's seen it for themselves - the entire away end doing wall-pushing motions and singing about Heysel, for example.

That's the fanbase now. It's bitter, twisted and it's getting worse with each passing year. It all stems from us being successful even in our bad periods. 25 years without a trophy is grim, and of course you're angry about it. No doubt it makes it even worse seeing us going winning a Champions League twice in that time, amongst other trophies.

The fact is, Everton's bitter fans are the ones causing them trouble on the pitch. Goodison is notorious for the booing and baying for blood when the team isn't living up to their imaginary standards. If you can't back your team when you're doing crap, what motivation is there for the players to play better?

Ev have always had the perception that they're a better team than they actually are, and that they should be the top team in Merseyside, but are treated as our poor relation. That's true to an extent, but it's also embarrassing. We're where we are because we were successful on the field, not because we were the first to set up a team.

And it's not just the fans either, the club itself partakes in it and makes it worse. All this nonsense about "The People's Club" and "Born not Manufactured" - it's all digs at us, and it's just sad. Create an identity of your own that doesn't involve bashing LFC. I know Reds have digs as well - Shanks loved a jibe - and jokes about the cuckoo clock, but our jokes are good-hearted. Everton's don't, it seems. You only have to look at the Banners and the years of supporting United/City and any team that plays against us. There's no solidarity for the city there, they just want to see us fail.

There's also the perception that Ev is a little underdog of a club that the Premier League tries to destroy, and they keep exceeding expectations. I mean, the fact is you've spent £1Bn in transfer fees over the past 20 years, are owned by a Russian oligarch and are paying your manager the 3rd most in the PL. That's hardly underdog, is it?

I was always happy to stick up for Everton fans when others took the piss, and I enjoyed the banter, even if it was bitter. But after this year, seeing your team go out and destroy our players, cheat your way to a draw and then see your fanbase revel in it, I'm done with you. I genuinely hope you get relegated. It's no less than you deserve.
Don't fall for their fairytales mate, they're owned by an Iranian accountant who is wealthy but not all that wealthy, comparatively speaking, though, admittedly, he seems to be ploughing a fair bit of wedge into the club, albeit as loans. But the Russian oligarch supposedly acting as an invisible owner (why? why not come out in the open?) is just a myth they like to cling to out of desperation.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:32:04 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:20:17 PM
Red does me no favours either, so if I get Liverpool merch I get training tops or away tops.

I have far more blue clothing than red. I even bought a blue Brasil top as I preferred it to the yellow.
Dark blue is probably my favourite colour; I have loads of blue clothes but hardly any red - perhaps a couple of T shirts at the most. When I do buy Liverpool tops (very rarely) it's usually away tops if they are in a colour/design I like. I mean the red looks boss on our lads on the field, esp the recent blood red NB stuff, but it's not for me, whereas blue is.

I can do this, while being a proud and passionate redman, because I am a reasonable adult, with the ability to process complexities, not an obstreperous infant who tries to block an entire colour out of my life due to it's links to a rival team.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:36:36 PM
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:48:06 PM
Youre right about Gerrard , he did at times let the passion get to him and go over the top. Id put that down to him being a scouser and letting the occasion get to him. It wasnt, and never has been, a concerted effort by Liverpool football club to go on to the pitch and go recklessly into as many tackles as possible without regard for the oppositions safety. In other words, weve never gone into Derbys with the dogs of war attitude of Everton.
As I said, and many other Reds have, the recent derby went too far. A lot of us were genuinely pleased Everton were at the top end of the table, although it was only a few games in. It was reminiscent of when we were regularly challenging for titles. Now tho, any goodwill towards the blue minority of the city has completely gone. Theyve gone too far.
If youve genuinely not seen any blues revelling  in injuring  VVD, then you dont go onto any social media/fans forums other than this one.
You make a good point. There were quite a lot of posts here and elsewhere about Everton doing well being like old times, and Merseyside together etc. It was a perfect opportunity for Everton to remove some of the chips off their shoulder and make an effort to diffuse animosity and try and rebuild some bridges and joint Merseyside pride.

Instead they came out to break bones and shed blood. Fuck 'em all. Twats.

Quote
Personally I hope they go down now.
Yeh I used to say they need to go down as it could be the making of them. I was recommending relegation as a means to improvement. Now I hope they go down and vanish forever.

It really does feel different this time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:37:41 PM
It was deliberate by Pickford, he has previous for it, he's taken out a number of forwards after the whistle has gone knowing that he'll get away, a real snide. I've said before that eventually he'll seriously injure somebody, the bloke is a loon. Off the top of my head, these are a few of the one's I can remember:-

https://www.dreamteamfc.com/c/news-gossip/435901/jordan-pickford-dele-alli-tackle/

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2018/10/15/video-comical-error-from-jordan-pickford-nearly-leads-to-spain-goal-everton-stopper-forced-into-making-last-ditch-tackle/

https://www.joe.co.uk/sport/jordan-pickford-salomon-rondon-foul-222846
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:21:24 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:32:04 PM
Dark blue is probably my favourite colour; I have loads of blue clothes but hardly any red - perhaps a couple of T shirts at the most. When I do buy Liverpool tops (very rarely) it's usually away tops if they are in a colour/design I like. I mean the red looks boss on our lads on the field, esp the recent blood red NB stuff, but it's not for me, whereas blue is.

I can do this, while being a proud and passionate redman, because I am a reasonable adult, with the ability to process complexities, not an obstreperous infant who tries to block an entire colour out of my life due to it's links to a rival team.
Well this is it. I find it both hilarious yet also tragically sad that so many grown adults are turned into gibbering wrecks by the colour red.

I don't even associate the colour blue with Everton. I know they play in blue, but they don't come into my head and I see something blue. In contrast, many of them spend their lives a slave to avoiding a colour simply because, to them, red equals Liverpool. Now that is genuinely tragic and shows incredibly poor emotional maturity.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:29:49 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:37:41 PM
It was deliberate by Pickford, he has previous for it, he's taken out a number of forwards after the whistle has gone knowing that he'll get away, a real snide. I've said before that eventually he'll seriously injure somebody, the bloke is a loon. Off the top of my head, these are a few of the one's I can remember:-

https://www.dreamteamfc.com/c/news-gossip/435901/jordan-pickford-dele-alli-tackle/

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2018/10/15/video-comical-error-from-jordan-pickford-nearly-leads-to-spain-goal-everton-stopper-forced-into-making-last-ditch-tackle/

https://www.joe.co.uk/sport/jordan-pickford-salomon-rondon-foul-222846
Hi mate, I just clicked on that dream team link and it has something to do with The S*n. I just thought I'd let you know.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:42:58 AM
I just saw that Leicester played tonight and this lot are now down to fourth but on the same points as the team in sixth.

They are going downhill faster than our friend Cantona over in Chamonix.

Karma has made sure their antics in and around the Derby have been rewarded.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:55:02 AM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.

Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.
not trying to guess how you are as a person and as we all know texts and posts can be very hard to portray what you mean and for the reader can be taken up any way even depending on the mood you are in as you read it. Regarding the two tackles both of them are intentional, Richarlison being beyond obvious even to a biased fan, I'm not in the pickford is an idiot so maybe he didn't mean it brigade, it was not a tackle a goalkeeper makes, he knew exactly what he was doing and being an idiot does not excuse it. You seem reasonable and intelligent with your posts but to say that both those tackles were not intentional is being disingenuous.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:31:44 AM
How easily you lot forget they won a corner at Anfield once
