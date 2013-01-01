« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25880 on: Today at 06:36:33 PM
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 06:32:40 PM
Their obsession with the colour red is the most small time thing about them, seen them putting a remembrance wreath outside St James Park and is was blue and white, disgraceful and totally disrespectful as the red is significant but even deaths of millions has to be about them.
Did have a red poppy on their shirts, the PL must have fucked them off changing it to blue, you just know they tried.

I have a blue in our family (bitter as fuck) who wont eat tomatoes coz they're red.  :o
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25881 on: Today at 06:43:50 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 05:52:28 PM
To be fair, there are a good number of Evertonians who aren't toxic and stood side by side with you regarding Hillsborough etc. More than you think probably, but they, like me, are usually the more quiet ones. It's always the loud and obnoxious who gets the attention. Trumpsters.

Aye, there is a fair amount of self-pity going on, which I think makes it hard to move on as a fanbase. Now, every blue out there isn't wallowing in it, but enough to make it annoying even for fellow blues like me.

Yeah, indifference is difficult to swallow, but it makes sense for it to happen when we've unable to truly compete for so long. Time will tell if Ancelotti backed by Moshiri can change that but until then that's how it will remain.

I agree, you earn and keep respect. I try to give people respect from day one, but it's up to them if they keep it or not. If it matters to them if they keep it. The relationship between Evertonians and Liverpudlians, especially at Merseyside by the sound of it, reminds me a lot of the extremely polarized republican vs democrat situation here in the US. You can't hardly talk about it, you lose friends over it, it's just crazy. All over fecking politics, or politicians really. A bunch of wankers of which 99% are all in it for themselves. Much like footballers.
Thanks for the reply.

When Hillsborough actually happened Everton, the club and the fanbase, were magnificent. In more recent times your match-going support has decided it's a good idea to sing Hillsborough songs adopted from Manchester, though. Not just an odd few who get shouted down by the rest, but the bulk of your support. So you get Blues saying the right things in one setting, but exactly the opposite online, in pubs and in the ground. Also, as a club, Everton have been sowing the seeds of division in the city since the 90s, which certainly doesn't help matters. It's not good for Everton, for Liverpool or the city as a whole. The mindset within your club leaves a lot to be desired, and it actually feeds the ongoing negative situation.

Regarding the indifference, I don't think it was ever a contrived thing or employed in order to hurt Everton. I think it just sort of naturally came about as Everton's emergence in the 80s waned and Man United had their own re-emergence in the 90s. United have always seen us as their major rivals, in my lifetime at least, and when they rose from decades of mediocrity, they  became ours too. It was something of a natural process. Of course, hard to take for Everton, because they'd basically lost relevance both on and off the pitch.

The strange thing with the current polarisation is that it's pretty much one way in the city. Liverpool fans seem really easy going and can talk football with anyone. Try it with so many Everton fans and it gets horrible really quickly, with Heysel and even Hillsborough shouts coming out at the drop of a hat. The reality is, there aren't many Blues you can actually talk football with in Liverpool. Even normally sane, decent Blues turn feral when talking football. It's a bit like how you simply cannot have a reasonable conversation with a Trump supporter.

It's sad, and I wish it wasn't like this but, sadly, it is.

Just going back to the indifference aspect for a moment. As you said, it's the loud and obnoxious that get heard above the decent, and this is where a theory of mine took shape. Forgive the psychobabble, I'm a counsellor/therapist, so I always look for things like this. Anyway, I always got the impression that Everton were deeply hurt by our indifference. Thing with human beings is if they cannot get attention by being good, they get it by being increasingly bad until they gain your attention once more.

Due to the frustration of Everton never really being able to compete and gain attention on the pitch, I think the club and the fans became increasingly prickly until they got it via other means. Cosying up to Man United was one such attention seeking move. Turning feral and toxic in the stands another. Inflammatory, devisive comments by people like Baxendale inside your club being another also.

My theory could be wrong, but I've seen the very same scenario play out countless times in everyday life.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25882 on: Today at 06:55:40 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 06:36:33 PM
I have a blue in our family (bitter as fuck) who wont eat tomatoes coz they're red.  :o

I do love tomatoes myself, but I have a hard time wearing certain red colours. Not for the obvious reason though, it just looks shite on me.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25883 on: Today at 07:06:25 PM
Like others have said, Evertons performance in the recent derby, and the way their  fans reacted- even celebrating Virgils injury- is the last straw. Over the last few years Id started to look past their bitterness as a natural reaction to our gloating about being the best team in the world. I was even hoping they would be able to improve enough to start challenging us. Now tho, they cant do down quick enough. Their toxicity is not healthy and its destroyed what used to be seen as the friendly derby.

When the next derby comes around , Klopp should make an issue about considering forfeiting the game to keep the players safe, wouldnt happen obviously but might remind the ref what the twats did at Goodison.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25884 on: Today at 07:19:06 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 05:52:28 PM
To be fair, there are a good number of Evertonians who aren't toxic and stood side by side with you regarding Hillsborough etc. More than you think probably, but they, like me, are usually the more quiet ones. It's always the loud and obnoxious who gets the attention. Trumpsters.

Aye, there is a fair amount of self-pity going on, which I think makes it hard to move on as a fanbase. Now, every blue out there isn't wallowing in it, but enough to make it annoying even for fellow blues like me.

Yeah, indifference is difficult to swallow, but it makes sense for it to happen when we've unable to truly compete for so long. Time will tell if Ancelotti backed by Moshiri can change that but until then that's how it will remain.

I agree, you earn and keep respect. I try to give people respect from day one, but it's up to them if they keep it or not. If it matters to them if they keep it. The relationship between Evertonians and Liverpudlians, especially at Merseyside by the sound of it, reminds me a lot of the extremely polarized republican vs democrat situation here in the US. You can't hardly talk about it, you lose friends over it, it's just crazy. All over fecking politics, or politicians really. A bunch of wankers of which 99% are all in it for themselves. Much like footballers.

The thing is, most Reds would be happy being friendly with Everton fans. I would, and I know a few in real life who are fine and aren't as rabid as most of your fanbase. But that's the problem - the decent ones are the minority now, and you can't say otherwise because everyone's seen it for themselves - the entire away end doing wall-pushing motions and singing about Heysel, for example.

That's the fanbase now. It's bitter, twisted and it's getting worse with each passing year. It all stems from us being successful even in our bad periods. 25 years without a trophy is grim, and of course you're angry about it. No doubt it makes it even worse seeing us going winning a Champions League twice in that time, amongst other trophies.

The fact is, Everton's bitter fans are the ones causing them trouble on the pitch. Goodison is notorious for the booing and baying for blood when the team isn't living up to their imaginary standards. If you can't back your team when you're doing crap, what motivation is there for the players to play better?

Ev have always had the perception that they're a better team than they actually are, and that they should be the top team in Merseyside, but are treated as our poor relation. That's true to an extent, but it's also embarrassing. We're where we are because we were successful on the field, not because we were the first to set up a team.

And it's not just the fans either, the club itself partakes in it and makes it worse. All this nonsense about "The People's Club" and "Born not Manufactured" - it's all digs at us, and it's just sad. Create an identity of your own that doesn't involve bashing LFC. I know Reds have digs as well - Shanks loved a jibe - and jokes about the cuckoo clock, but our jokes are good-hearted. Everton's don't, it seems. You only have to look at the Banners and the years of supporting United/City and any team that plays against us. There's no solidarity for the city there, they just want to see us fail.

There's also the perception that Ev is a little underdog of a club that the Premier League tries to destroy, and they keep exceeding expectations. I mean, the fact is you've spent £1Bn in transfer fees over the past 20 years, are owned by a Russian oligarch and are paying your manager the 3rd most in the PL. That's hardly underdog, is it?

I was always happy to stick up for Everton fans when others took the piss, and I enjoyed the banter, even if it was bitter. But after this year, seeing your team go out and destroy our players, cheat your way to a draw and then see your fanbase revel in it, I'm done with you. I genuinely hope you get relegated. It's no less than you deserve.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25885 on: Today at 07:20:17 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 06:55:40 PM
I do love tomatoes myself, but I have a hard time wearing certain red colours. Not for the obvious reason though, it just looks shite on me.
Red does me no favours either, so if I get Liverpool merch I get training tops or away tops.

I have far more blue clothing than red. I even bought a blue Brasil top as I preferred it to the yellow.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25886 on: Today at 07:21:22 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 04:24:37 PM
SNIP

I find it laughable to hear an Everton fan talking about banter turning into 'mocking and bullying mode' - what threshold have you decided upon before things get unacceptable and constitute bullying? I was absolutely delighted when we won the Premier League this year and was in contact with a lot of my Red mates and family to share and enjoy the success. The last people I thought about getting into contact with was any Everton fans, why would I? I'm not particularly interested in them or what they have to say.

Anyway, I started to get notifications for the Whatsapp group that I'm in from United and Everton fans taking the piss for it being the first title win in 30 years. Now I did find it a bit odd for people to be taking the piss out of Liverpool when they actually WON the league but I could kind of go along with the banter from the United fans as the two clubs are competing for the most titles and there is a begrudging respect I think. However when I asked an Everton fan why they were taking the piss and when was the last time they actually WON anything, the reply came back as 25 years due to Liverpool and Heysel destroying their chances to ever compete. It was presented as 'factual'.

Yeah OK, whatever, not really surprised at that sort of response to be honest. The conversation then escalated nicely with the stereotype of all Liverpool fans being hooligans following the firework incident at the Liver building. I responded with a link to a video of the actual fight between Millwall and Everton in which three confirmed Everton fans were arrested. Bizarrely the comment came back that they were 'probably Liverpool fans'.
 ;D

I left the group because I thought it had become pointless, it didn't upset me in the slightest as the comments from rival fans come as no surprise and I'm not really interested in what they have to say anyway. I few weeks later the Everton fan apologised for upsetting me and I said its no problem I wasn't upset as Everton fans remind me of dead sheep. He said 'what do you mean?' and I replied that whenever I hear an Everton fan trying to take the piss out of Liverpool it's a bit like being attacked by a dead sheep as they are so irrelevant.

I know loads of Blues and believe they all share the hatred for Liverpool, the 'decent' one's are just better at hiding it.   
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25887 on: Today at 07:30:09 PM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:06:25 PM
Like others have said, Evertons performance in the recent derby, and the way their  fans reacted- even celebrating Virgils injury- is the last straw. Over the last few years Id started to look past their bitterness as a natural reaction to our gloating about being the best team in the world. I was even hoping they would be able to improve enough to start challenging us. Now tho, they cant do down quick enough. Their toxicity is not healthy and its destroyed what used to be seen as the friendly derby.

When the next derby comes around , Klopp should make an issue about considering forfeiting the game to keep the players safe, wouldnt happen obviously but might remind the ref what the twats did at Goodison.

I personally don't know anyone who celebrated Van Dijk's injury, but assholes will be assholes so I'm not surprised if someone did.

Also, let's not forget that the derby has been heated from both sides, especially from around 1997 to 2010. If we're all going to be honest, Gerrard was certainly no angel and ended up tied with Phil Neville for the most red cards in the derby (two).
