To be fair, there are a good number of Evertonians who aren't toxic and stood side by side with you regarding Hillsborough etc. More than you think probably, but they, like me, are usually the more quiet ones. It's always the loud and obnoxious who gets the attention. Trumpsters.
Aye, there is a fair amount of self-pity going on, which I think makes it hard to move on as a fanbase. Now, every blue out there isn't wallowing in it, but enough to make it annoying even for fellow blues like me.
Yeah, indifference is difficult to swallow, but it makes sense for it to happen when we've unable to truly compete for so long. Time will tell if Ancelotti backed by Moshiri can change that but until then that's how it will remain.
I agree, you earn and keep respect. I try to give people respect from day one, but it's up to them if they keep it or not. If it matters to them if they keep it. The relationship between Evertonians and Liverpudlians, especially at Merseyside by the sound of it, reminds me a lot of the extremely polarized republican vs democrat situation here in the US. You can't hardly talk about it, you lose friends over it, it's just crazy. All over fecking politics, or politicians really. A bunch of wankers of which 99% are all in it for themselves. Much like footballers.
Thanks for the reply.
When Hillsborough actually happened Everton, the club and the fanbase, were magnificent. In more recent times your match-going support has decided it's a good idea to sing Hillsborough songs adopted from Manchester, though. Not just an odd few who get shouted down by the rest, but the bulk of your support. So you get Blues saying the right things in one setting, but exactly the opposite online, in pubs and in the ground. Also, as a club, Everton have been sowing the seeds of division in the city since the 90s, which certainly doesn't help matters. It's not good for Everton, for Liverpool or the city as a whole. The mindset within your club leaves a lot to be desired, and it actually feeds the ongoing negative situation.
Regarding the indifference, I don't think it was ever a contrived thing or employed in order to hurt Everton. I think it just sort of naturally came about as Everton's emergence in the 80s waned and Man United had their own re-emergence in the 90s. United have always seen us as their major rivals, in my lifetime at least, and when they rose from decades of mediocrity, they became ours too. It was something of a natural process. Of course, hard to take for Everton, because they'd basically lost relevance both on and off the pitch.
The strange thing with the current polarisation is that it's pretty much one way in the city. Liverpool fans seem really easy going and can talk football with anyone. Try it with so many Everton fans and it gets horrible really quickly, with Heysel and even Hillsborough shouts coming out at the drop of a hat. The reality is, there aren't many Blues you can actually talk football with in Liverpool. Even normally sane, decent Blues turn feral when talking football. It's a bit like how you simply cannot have a reasonable conversation with a Trump supporter.
It's sad, and I wish it wasn't like this but, sadly, it is.
Just going back to the indifference aspect for a moment. As you said, it's the loud and obnoxious that get heard above the decent, and this is where a theory of mine took shape. Forgive the psychobabble, I'm a counsellor/therapist, so I always look for things like this. Anyway, I always got the impression that Everton were deeply hurt by our indifference. Thing with human beings is if they cannot get attention by being good, they get it by being increasingly bad until they gain your attention once more.
Due to the frustration of Everton never really being able to compete and gain attention on the pitch, I think the club and the fans became increasingly prickly until they got it via other means. Cosying up to Man United was one such attention seeking move. Turning feral and toxic in the stands another. Inflammatory, devisive comments by people like Baxendale inside your club being another also.
My theory could be wrong, but I've seen the very same scenario play out countless times in everyday life.