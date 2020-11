Catcher reckons that they've had a tricky start because they've played the 1st, 2nd and 3rd best teams and none from the bottom 3. I mean technically he's correct, but the season isn't fully 7 games old. Brighton and West Brom are 16th and 17th. They played a cold Spurs and for all I like how Southampton play and appreciate the job Hasenhuttl is doing, they're not going to be 3rd for too long.



They just cannot accept reality. It is impossible for them to do so.



The Liverpool game was an absolute robbery and they sneaked past Palace with a dodgy VAR penalty. They might as well have played against mannequins than Spurs on the opening day who were truly hopeless and by Mourinho's admission weren't ready for the game. Brighton and WBA at home are as easy a fixtures as you're going to get in this league and they were gifted the West Brom game by a red card early on.The two good sides they played outplayed them in Liverpool and Saints.Too early to write them off because no Europe a big advantage over the big 6 in a condensed season and they're clearly a different proposition with Richarlison and Rodriguez in the side (and bang average at best without them) but they had outrageous luck in that first five games.