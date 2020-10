See our friend is still struggling with the concept of reckless, not to mention the idea of endangering an opponent.



Given what’s been said by lots on here, him still going on about how acls can happen without contact is either wummery or a sign of not being that bright.



Als bang on, a brave keeper would be diving in for that, Clemence would regularly dive in, risking injury to win the ball.



Pickford was reckless and cowardly.