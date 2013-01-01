« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Indomitable_Carp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25560 on: Today at 04:19:10 PM
Quote from: BJ on Today at 03:09:09 PM
Without wishing to offend, Alisson is a Catholic or to be more precise, a Charismatic Catholic.  Charismatics embrace adult baptism which is a sign of renewing your faith.  Its not evangelical, its an add-on if you like to your Catholic faith.  The last four Popes, while not exactly encouraging it do regard those who practise it as deepening their faith. When Alisson moved to Roma he said Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in the world ... when my family came over we went to the Coliseum and the Vatican. I am a Catholic, so it is important for me to live in Rome.  Firmino is also a Catholic but was non practising until encouragement and adult baptism by Alisson.

Not offended at all! I don't consider myself Christian (outside of a historical/cultural perspective) so don't care much either way

But looking at Charismatic Catholics you could well be right. Would certainly make sense looking at his Roma comment also. I said Pentacostalist based off my own experiences in South America where Pentacostalism and Evangelism is fast on the rise. You encounter them a lot. It looks like Charismatics Catholics very much blur that boundary.

Anyway as for the point at hand, the reason Catcher probably shares that shit is to get noticed on here. I am not even going to get into someone not even from this city trying to stir up this cities old sectarian cultural divisions in a football context in which those divisions were never realised anyway. Fact is he doesn't have a clue. It is very sad indeed.
Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25561 on: Today at 04:21:49 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:14:28 PM
The entire last page of this thread has been about him, with people going back and forth over irrelevant details of various faiths as a result of some absurd comment from him. I think that answers the question of who he's doing it for.

RAWKs Everton thread never disappoints in giving the lunatics of GOT the audience they crave, thats for sure!
Andy82lfc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25562 on: Today at 04:24:02 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:14:28 PM
The entire last page of this thread has been about him, with people going back and forth over irrelevant details of various faiths as a result of some absurd comment from him. I think that answers the question of who he's doing it for.

Can't speak for everyone else mate but I've enjoyed talking about the subject to be honest and although that strange fella brought it up I've not been debating or even thinking about his reasons or whatever it was he posted about. That said if we want to continue chatting about our players religions and who Allison is next going to take into his swimming pool perhaps it's best left for another thread.  :)
Schmidt

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25563 on: Today at 04:31:24 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:24:02 PM
Can't speak for everyone else mate but I've enjoyed talking about the subject to be honest and although that strange fella brought it up I've not been debating or even thinking about his reasons or whatever it was he posted about. That said if we want to continue chatting about our players religions and who Allison is next going to take into his swimming pool perhaps it's best left for another thread.  :)

Hey I'm no moderator, you guys feel free to discuss whatever you want wherever you want, I've just noticed a bit of a feedback loop where catcher says absurd things to get the attention of the guys here and people here follow him just so they can share his delusions/bait. It's the kind of thing that leads to obscure weirdos getting some sort of celebrity status amongst fans, like that Andeh Tate prick.
Andy82lfc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25564 on: Today at 04:40:08 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:31:24 PM
Hey I'm no moderator, you guys feel free to discuss whatever you want wherever you want, I've just noticed a bit of a feedback loop where catcher says absurd things to get the attention of the guys here and people here follow him just so they can share his delusions/bait. It's the kind of thing that leads to obscure weirdos getting some sort of celebrity status amongst fans, like that Andeh Tate prick.

For sure. To be honest imo he shouldn't be quoted on here at all or anyone like him, I think those who do genuinely are just taking the piss out of them but like you say some then take it seriously.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25565 on: Today at 04:46:13 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:02:30 PM
What work? Making people talk about our players religion? Score!

He was trying to start something about Allison and Pickford, which I've already forgotten about.
Making himself relevant; and hopefully give himself more fuel to keep the fire going.
BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25566 on: Today at 04:59:05 PM
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:19:10 PM
Not offended at all! I don't consider myself Christian (outside of a historical/cultural perspective) so don't care much either way

But looking at Charismatic Catholics you could well be right. Would certainly make sense looking at his Roma comment also. I said Pentacostalist based off my own experiences in South America where Pentacostalism and Evangelism is fast on the rise. You encounter them a lot. It looks like Charismatics Catholics very much blur that boundary.

Anyway as for the point at hand, the reason Catcher probably shares that shit is to get noticed on here. I am not even going to get into someone not even from this city trying to stir up this cities old sectarian cultural divisions in a football context in which those divisions were never realised anyway. Fact is he doesn't have a clue. It is very sad indeed.
Despite what some have said I think if you can take someones attempt at hate stirring comments and turn them around and smack them in the face with them by going off on a tangent and actually having a reasonable discussion, Im all for that.  He hasnt got the response he intended from this forum anyway.

That said, what hes doing is quite dangerous.  Its a way of provoking division by focusing on differences. Id even go as far as saying its hate speech which is punishable by law.  He needs to be very careful about what hes saying. 
Indomitable_Carp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25567 on: Today at 05:37:14 PM
Quote from: BJ on Today at 04:59:05 PM
Despite what some have said I think if you can take someones attempt at hate stirring comments and turn them around and smack them in the face with them by going off on a tangent and actually having a reasonable discussion, Im all for that.  He hasnt got the response he intended from this forum anyway.

 Well I learnt something new anyway!!   :D
Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25568 on: Today at 06:10:47 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 04:46:13 PM
Making himself relevant; and hopefully give himself more fuel to keep the fire going.

Relevant in the sense that a clown in a circus repeatedly falling over and dropping custard pies on themselves is relevant to the audience perhaps?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25569 on: Today at 06:13:55 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:10:47 PM
Relevant in the sense that a clown in a circus repeatedly falling over and dropping custard pies on themselves is relevant to the audience perhaps?

I thought that was Pickford's role?
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25570 on: Today at 06:19:47 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 03:58:27 PM
Catchers work here is done...
He's taught us our Catcher-chism? ;)
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25571 on: Today at 06:22:44 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:14:28 PM
The entire last page of this thread has been about him, with people going back and forth over irrelevant details of various faiths as a result of some absurd comment from him. I think that answers the question of who he's doing it for.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:21:49 PM
RAWKs Everton thread never disappoints in giving the lunatics of GOT the audience they crave, thats for sure!
Think that's a bit strong. He may have originated it, but we ended up having an interesting and informative discussion. I learned stuff I never knew. Sucks to the twat that we took his attempts at blame and division and denigration and turned it into positive and interesting conversation about our players. Note that no-one has said a word, nor speculated, about any Everton players' beliefs.
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25572 on: Today at 06:23:33 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:04:29 AM
Yeah, can you guess who this fella is related to?


Hmm far too many Everton luminaries to choose from, it would be a different person every day, so today I'm going for dear little Catcher...
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25573 on: Today at 06:24:20 PM
In case any of you didn't already know, Catchers real name is Andrew and he's from Kent.
