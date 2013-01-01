« previous next »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 03:09:09 PM
Without wishing to offend, Alisson is a Catholic or to be more precise, a Charismatic Catholic.  Charismatics embrace adult baptism which is a sign of renewing your faith.  Its not evangelical, its an add-on if you like to your Catholic faith.  The last four Popes, while not exactly encouraging it do regard those who practise it as deepening their faith. When Alisson moved to Roma he said Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in the world ... when my family came over we went to the Coliseum and the Vatican. I am a Catholic, so it is important for me to live in Rome.  Firmino is also a Catholic but was non practising until encouragement and adult baptism by Alisson.

Not offended at all! I don't consider myself Christian (outside of a historical/cultural perspective) so don't care much either way

But looking at Charismatic Catholics you could well be right. Would certainly make sense looking at his Roma comment also. I said Pentacostalist based off my own experiences in South America where Pentacostalism and Evangelism is fast on the rise. You encounter them a lot. It looks like Charismatics Catholics very much blur that boundary.

Anyway as for the point at hand, the reason Catcher probably shares that shit is to get noticed on here. I am not even going to get into someone not even from this city trying to stir up this cities old sectarian cultural divisions in a football context in which those divisions were never realised anyway. Fact is he doesn't have a clue. It is very sad indeed.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:14:28 PM
The entire last page of this thread has been about him, with people going back and forth over irrelevant details of various faiths as a result of some absurd comment from him. I think that answers the question of who he's doing it for.

RAWKs Everton thread never disappoints in giving the lunatics of GOT the audience they crave, thats for sure!
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:14:28 PM
The entire last page of this thread has been about him, with people going back and forth over irrelevant details of various faiths as a result of some absurd comment from him. I think that answers the question of who he's doing it for.

Can't speak for everyone else mate but I've enjoyed talking about the subject to be honest and although that strange fella brought it up I've not been debating or even thinking about his reasons or whatever it was he posted about. That said if we want to continue chatting about our players religions and who Allison is next going to take into his swimming pool perhaps it's best left for another thread.  :)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:24:02 PM
Can't speak for everyone else mate but I've enjoyed talking about the subject to be honest and although that strange fella brought it up I've not been debating or even thinking about his reasons or whatever it was he posted about. That said if we want to continue chatting about our players religions and who Allison is next going to take into his swimming pool perhaps it's best left for another thread.  :)

Hey I'm no moderator, you guys feel free to discuss whatever you want wherever you want, I've just noticed a bit of a feedback loop where catcher says absurd things to get the attention of the guys here and people here follow him just so they can share his delusions/bait. It's the kind of thing that leads to obscure weirdos getting some sort of celebrity status amongst fans, like that Andeh Tate prick.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:31:24 PM
Hey I'm no moderator, you guys feel free to discuss whatever you want wherever you want, I've just noticed a bit of a feedback loop where catcher says absurd things to get the attention of the guys here and people here follow him just so they can share his delusions/bait. It's the kind of thing that leads to obscure weirdos getting some sort of celebrity status amongst fans, like that Andeh Tate prick.

For sure. To be honest imo he shouldn't be quoted on here at all or anyone like him, I think those who do genuinely are just taking the piss out of them but like you say some then take it seriously.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:02:30 PM
What work? Making people talk about our players religion? Score!

He was trying to start something about Allison and Pickford, which I've already forgotten about.
Making himself relevant; and hopefully give himself more fuel to keep the fire going.
