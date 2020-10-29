« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Online 1892tillforever

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25520 on: Today at 09:49:49 AM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:38:22 AM
Went on twitter to read his legendary assessment of our impending financial doom only to read that Pickford is being targeted because he is a catholic. Allegedly it is all sectarian in nature lol
You have to give the teenage whopper credit though. Never does he allow the fact that he is completely wrong all the time detract from his misplaced sense of confidence. Nor does he permit his poorly written drivel to cause him to pause for a moment and think: "I'm a pretty bad writer." Kudos!
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25521 on: Today at 10:20:13 AM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:38:22 AM
Went on twitter to read his legendary assessment of our impending financial doom only to read that Pickford is being targeted because he is a catholic. Allegedly it is all sectarian in nature lol

Actually worried for Catcher.

The mad thing is the little weirdo isn't even a scouser is he. I'm not sure how often he's been to Liverpool but he's an absolute danger to himself.

Despite his "profile" his twitter account gets very little interaction. Who exactly is he doing this for?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25522 on: Today at 11:07:15 AM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:38:22 AM
Went on twitter to read his legendary assessment of our impending financial doom only to read that Pickford is being targeted because he is a catholic. Allegedly it is all sectarian in nature lol

So is Pickford a martyr now?

The smell of desperation is intense here but I've a feeling Catcher has seen an old black and white documentary about the scraps along Scottie on the 12th and, never being to Liverpool or the North, assumes it's current because he knows there's no colour in the North.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25523 on: Today at 11:18:03 AM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:16:10 AM
Year 8 House Vice Captain and Young Essay of the Year silver medal winner, Catcher, is doing his bi-annual audit of Liverpools accounts.

Ill warn you now, its looking grim for the fourth year in a row. The best thing is, he never uses a single source nor any actual figures. Just wise insights.

Hope he doesn't balls up the numbers...
Offline Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25524 on: Today at 11:19:47 AM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:38:22 AM
Went on twitter to read his legendary assessment of our impending financial doom only to read that Pickford is being targeted because he is a catholic. Allegedly it is all sectarian in nature lol

Always the victim...
Online Zee_26

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25525 on: Today at 11:46:28 AM
Will Pickford be anointed as the patron saint of short arms and jump kicks?
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25526 on: Today at 11:48:45 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:20:13 AM
Actually worried for Catcher.

The mad thing is the little weirdo isn't even a scouser is he. I'm not sure how often he's been to Liverpool but he's an absolute danger to himself.

Despite his "profile" his twitter account gets very little interaction. Who exactly is he doing this for?
Ive noticed this more recently on a few things with non scousers trying to comment on really nuanced non football stuff.

The funniest thing about his stuff on our finances, is that the only thing that is between them and meltdown, is the largesse of an owner who is like a gambler heavily down who has no choice other than staying at the table in the hope of winning back what hes lost.

A strange fella, but consistent in that hes always wrong.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25527 on: Today at 12:40:09 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:21:32 AM
Colombian media give exclusive, and graphic, info on injury to Evertons James Rodriguez

a heavy challenge from Virgil van Dijk

:lmao

that is what they call running into someone these days!

Hope the diving little prima donna is in a world of pain.

If he hadnt rolled around on them for 2 whole games, hed probably be ok.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25528 on: Today at 01:34:59 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:38:22 AM
Went on twitter to read his legendary assessment of our impending financial doom only to read that Pickford is being targeted because he is a catholic. Allegedly it is all sectarian in nature lol
:lmao
Wow! That fella is insane. As mad as a box of frogs.   
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25529 on: Today at 01:42:57 PM
Hamez gets floored..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cV2BUaijwT8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cV2BUaijwT8</a>

Ankle breaker..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bht7H8dnf9k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bht7H8dnf9k</a>

Online Alan574

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25530 on: Today at 01:46:40 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:21:32 AM
Colombian media give exclusive, and graphic, info on injury to Evertons James Rodriguez
By Sean Lunt - 29th October 2020


Anyone who watched Everton against Southampton on Sunday would agree that it was not a good day all round for the Toffees.

Carlo Ancelottis side were off the pace from minute one, with a disappointing performance characterised by the display from James Rodriguez.

The Colombian star had been a worry right up to the game, with Ancelotti revealing that he had been suffering from an injury following a heavy challenge from Virgil van Dijk early in the Merseyside derby.

The nature of the injury hadnt been revealed, with it simply stated that he was suffering from a knock as a result of the challenge.


Most had assumed it was a leg injury, given Rodriguez posted a photo on social media that showed him wearing special medical equipment on his legs.

In an exclusive today, though, MARCA Colombia have revealed that the Everton star actually suffered a blow to the testicles.

In a rather graphic exclusive, they report that Rodriguez was subjected to pressure therapy with a machine called NORMATEC, which they explain acts as a pump and uses air pressure on the legs to promote blood circulation and reduce bruising.

Being an injury in a, lets say, sensitive area, the usual application of an ice pack was not suitable in these circumstances.

Similarly, it is difficult to do a pressotherapy treatment directly in such cases (were sure you can imagine why) and so Everton opted for the treatment via his legs instead.

It now remains to be seen whether Rodriguez will be fully fit for the trip to Newcastle this weekend, with many likely to excuse him performance against the Saints with this latest injury.

http://sportwitness.co.uk/everton-james-rodriguez-testicle-injury-van-dijk-liverpool/

Bloody hell, in the old days it would have been a freezing wet sponge stuck down his shorts and Bill shouting get up and get on with it.
