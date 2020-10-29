« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1459685 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,844
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25480 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM
I think Richarlison might still be rolling around in agony but Rodriguez has so far been a lot less dramatic than I expected. Also harder working, though he's obviously got few defensive bones in his body.

Did I judge you?

Against West Brom he got Gibbs sent off pretending he had been lamped by Mike Tyson followed by more rollovers than a paralytic gymnast. Then in the Derby he spent at least a minute on his arse trying to get played stopped after the most innocuous of challenges.

Maybe the testicle injury was a result of Everton giving him Viagra in a vain attempt to stop him rolling over on the ground so much.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,612
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25481 on: Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM »
Kinell they win a few games anc suddenly we have bitters posting on here again be back in your holes in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,317
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25482 on: Yesterday at 09:30:23 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM
Kinell they win a few games anc suddenly we have bitters posting on here again be back in your holes in a few weeks.

Days, probably Monday.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25483 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:54:36 PM
And downhill skiers get to above 90mph and rarely twist or turn their knees at all. If you do, you fall. You might be thinking of slalom.


And what then happens when you fall at 90mph? The description of downhill skiing as a totally non contact sport is one of the more bizarre takes I've seen on here. 
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,024
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25484 on: Yesterday at 09:33:50 PM »
Toffee, what are your views about the big blue memory stick?
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,612
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25485 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:30:23 PM
Days, probably Monday.
Nah I think it will take a shift out of the top 4 to drain their giddiness good and proper
Logged

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25486 on: Yesterday at 09:39:07 PM »
Logged
bollocks

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25487 on: Yesterday at 09:41:46 PM »
They have good DVD material for years for sure,might fund the stadium with those  ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,720
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25488 on: Yesterday at 09:47:48 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:51:05 PM

Some skiing trip that like.:lmao

It starts to make sense when you learn his irl name is Lawrence Oates.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,511
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25489 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 PM »
Well, here's my rage fuelled input on where everton are now.

I used to love the derbies. Loved going to them both home and away with both reds and blues. And in the older days together in whatever end we could get in together.

Nowadays I fucking dread it. I dread the match more than the Utd games. Not because I ever worry about yous beating us, to be honest it will happen one day and I wont begrudge yous the massive party youll have over it, while we really wont give too much of a fuck. I fucking dread it because I KNOW that you'll probably be losing or getting outplayed, and one or more of your lot will try and curry favour with your fanbase by going all John fuckin Wick and deliberately try and injure someone.

That twat Mori kissing his badge and being applauded off like some sort of fucking hero is where yous are now. Yous don't care about actually winning the derby as long as your fanbase can be happy that, if you havent, then at least you've done a redshite or two. Not actually sure whats more important to yous anymore.

I honestly would love yous to be relegated. Never thought that whilst I was growing up, but the "friendly derby" died years ago. And I know where I lay the blame for that. Most of it - we have some bellends too.

As for the "horrendousness" of the Pickford tackle.  What makes it horrendous, and the same with Richiela's, is there was actually no need for either of them to be made in that way. None whatsoever, unless you were deliberately trying to injure someone, or didnt give a fuck if you injured someone, or were playing up to your fan base to show them how everton you are.

Forgetting the lack of pen (correct decision), lack of red card for soft ollies (mental) the thing that has bugged me (probably a lot of others) is the complete lack of remorse for both injuries. Richielas one was unbelievably crass. Prickfords lack of one is just completely astonishing. And then to top it off, Ancelotofeyebrow's total "but, but, but what about Hamezzz" is the pinnacle of embarassment.

Sooner yous fuck off the happier I'll be.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:06 AM by blert596 »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25490 on: Yesterday at 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:42:52 PM
I'm not sure where you're going with this? Anyone calling me an idiot for having a different opinion is a bit rage-fueled in my opinion, but to each their own and all that. Well, do you have a username on GOT? Mine is Sphinn. Like I said I don't post often, mainly just read.
Seriously?  Someone calling you an idiot is rage fuelled.  :lmao.   You must lead a very sheltered life.

I didnt even know what GOT was until I read it on here so no I dont have a username on there.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25491 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 09:33:05 PM
And what then happens when you fall at 90mph? The description of downhill skiing as a totally non contact sport is one of the more bizarre takes I've seen on here.

Is this Toffee fella the Manc who went skiing and never returned?
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25492 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM
I think Richarlison might still be rolling around in agony but Rodriguez has so far been a lot less dramatic than I expected. Also harder working, though he's obviously got few defensive bones in his body.

Did I judge you?

Top trolling by this guy.  :lmao  Fair play to him.



Just the six rolls I think it was.
Logged

Offline Bill Shepherd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • Works well when under constant supervision.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25493 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 PM »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 09:54:53 PM
Snip.

This is exactly where I am with the derby these days. Once the Carlo bubble pops and he fucks off, hopefully the downward momentum will finally flush them.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25494 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 PM »
The tackle on VVD was a disgrace, there is no defence whatsoever, 'not really that bad'..do me a fucking favour, actually get fucked.

Here is an example of trying to explain it to a bluenose.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MMiKyfd6hA0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MMiKyfd6hA0</a>

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25495 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:48:21 PM
Oh do us a favour lad....switch it around and put Calvert Lewin on the end of that exact same tackle from Allison...fucking his cruciate's and ending his season...and it goes completely unpunished ...just put yourself in that mindset for a moment..and then answer truthfully, how do you think the Everton fanbase and you personally would've reacted?

Seeing as they tried to get Son deported when he *accidentally* hurt Gomes, I'd expect tanks on Stanley Park, a reconstruction on Crimewatch and charity telethons if Ali dared to do it to Calvert-Lewin.

But we know they're hypocrites. Hence, the 30 years of wall-pushing motions at derbies, "Always the Victims" shouts and abusing their own players for the lights on their Christmas tree. They say we're "Offended by Everything, Ashamed of Nothing" but it's so clearly more true about them than us.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25496 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 06:39:36 PM
Out of interest are Liverpool fans welcomed on that Everton forum?

They are there but it's like the 17th century witch trials over there. You have no chance if you announce yourself as the devil but even those who say something reasonable about Liverpool are denounced as a 'REDSHITE' and instantly barred, much like they do the English in Wales (hmm    maybe there is a connection???)



"Look, a red freckle,  she's a redshite, burn her"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,122
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25497 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 PM »
Quote
Rodriguez is struggling with a testicle injury he suffered against Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25498 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:26 PM


If you roll around on the floor too much you run the risk of getting them trapped in your elastic.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25499 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 PM »
New banner for Hamez (the last line might be a stretch)

I've got big balls
I've got big balls
They're such big balls
And they're dirty big balls
And he's got big balls
And she's got big balls
(But we've got the biggest balls of them all)
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25500 on: Yesterday at 11:57:09 PM »
Hamez
He's gone and hurt his balls
Hamez
It's all those diving falls

To the tune of Colonel Bogie; man I wish fans were allowed in the grounds :)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25501 on: Today at 12:27:21 AM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:54:36 PM
I disagree. A friend tore her ACL when trail running. All it took was a jump and a twist at the wrong time. And downhill skiers get to above 90mph and rarely twist or turn their knees at all. If you do, you fall. You might be thinking of slalom.

I'm not saying Pickford's challenge didn't cause Van Dijk's injury, I'm just saying it's not an injury that necessarily requires a hard impact.

Fuck me, stop trying to downplay it like its one of things that can easily happen. Its an injury that requires a lot of force or hard impact when a player had their leg planted. A light impact doesnt do van Dijks knee there, a brainless idiot lunging with his full body weight on it does.
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,024
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25502 on: Today at 12:34:26 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:50:40 PM
If you roll around on the floor too much you run the risk of getting them trapped in the elastic of your panties.
Not speaking from personal experience by the way  :-X
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,270
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25503 on: Today at 01:21:32 AM »
Colombian media give exclusive, and graphic, info on injury to Evertons James Rodriguez
By Sean Lunt - 29th October 2020


Anyone who watched Everton against Southampton on Sunday would agree that it was not a good day all round for the Toffees.

Carlo Ancelottis side were off the pace from minute one, with a disappointing performance characterised by the display from James Rodriguez.

The Colombian star had been a worry right up to the game, with Ancelotti revealing that he had been suffering from an injury following a heavy challenge from Virgil van Dijk early in the Merseyside derby.

The nature of the injury hadnt been revealed, with it simply stated that he was suffering from a knock as a result of the challenge.


Most had assumed it was a leg injury, given Rodriguez posted a photo on social media that showed him wearing special medical equipment on his legs.

In an exclusive today, though, MARCA Colombia have revealed that the Everton star actually suffered a blow to the testicles.

In a rather graphic exclusive, they report that Rodriguez was subjected to pressure therapy with a machine called NORMATEC, which they explain acts as a pump and uses air pressure on the legs to promote blood circulation and reduce bruising.

Being an injury in a, lets say, sensitive area, the usual application of an ice pack was not suitable in these circumstances.

Similarly, it is difficult to do a pressotherapy treatment directly in such cases (were sure you can imagine why) and so Everton opted for the treatment via his legs instead.

It now remains to be seen whether Rodriguez will be fully fit for the trip to Newcastle this weekend, with many likely to excuse him performance against the Saints with this latest injury.

http://sportwitness.co.uk/everton-james-rodriguez-testicle-injury-van-dijk-liverpool/
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,765
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25504 on: Today at 01:39:28 AM »
How do you injure that which does not exist?

I assume he was grabbing his hammy because he just didn't want to be there any more then.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,844
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25505 on: Today at 01:56:07 AM »
Sounds like bollocks to me.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,204
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25506 on: Today at 01:58:56 AM »
From the replays I saw, Hamez ran into Van Dijk. He also appeared to play the remaining 88 minutes of the game without a problem.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,844
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25507 on: Today at 02:17:32 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:58:56 AM
From the replays I saw, Hamez ran into Van Dijk. He also appeared to play the remaining 88 minutes of the game without a problem.

Yep.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25508 on: Today at 02:27:38 AM »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 12:27:21 AM
Fuck me, stop trying to downplay it like its one of things that can easily happen. Its an injury that requires a lot of force or hard impact when a player had their leg planted. A light impact doesnt do van Dijks knee there, a brainless idiot lunging with his full body weight on it does.

Yep, there's no way you can downplay an ACL. It's a horrific injury and one it takes time to recover from - not just physically but mentally.

I haven't done my ACL but I tore my rotator cuff in my shoulder about 10 years ago and that was bad enough. Mine was relatively minor in that I didn't need surgery, so I can't imagine what Virg is going through right now. Luckily he has the best people round him and the club is supporting him too.

I just can't believe how the Bitters are playing down what happened like it's no big deal. It's an absolute disgrace, and quite frankly is typical of the club they've become.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,204
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25509 on: Today at 02:33:58 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:17:32 AM
Yep.


Definitely. Medellin posted this link to the highlights in the aftermath of the game. Watching the replays it's clear that it's Hamez who jumps in with his leg in the air then crashes into VvD.

https://www.footballorgin.com/everton-vs-liverpool-full-match-premier-league-17-october-2020/4/

Replays of the 'incident' are at 00:40 on the match clock on screen.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:13 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,204
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25510 on: Today at 02:49:22 AM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 02:27:38 AM
Yep, there's no way you can downplay an ACL. It's a horrific injury and one it takes time to recover from - not just physically but mentally.

I haven't done my ACL but I tore my rotator cuff in my shoulder about 10 years ago and that was bad enough. Mine was relatively minor in that I didn't need surgery, so I can't imagine what Virg is going through right now. Luckily he has the best people round him and the club is supporting him too.

I just can't believe how the Bitters are playing down what happened like it's no big deal. It's an absolute disgrace, and quite frankly is typical of the club they've become.

It does highlight what they've become. There's just no honesty in most of them anymore. If Alisson had done one of their best players in the very same way they'd go absolutely nuclear and we'd be hearing about it for the next 50 years. They would be foaming at the mouth in outrage.

The reactions of most of them are polarised in that some are making out it was not so bad at all and just an accident, and others revelling in Pickford ''taking out an RS''.

My own take is that Pickford is a reckless idiot who went in with his eyes closed (check the pictures) but didn't intend to cause the outcome he did. His intent is not relevant though. What is, are his actions and their consequences.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,478
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25511 on: Today at 06:16:10 AM »
Year 8 House Vice Captain and Young Essay of the Year silver medal winner, Catcher, is doing his bi-annual audit of Liverpools accounts.

Ill warn you now, its looking grim for the fourth year in a row. The best thing is, he never uses a single source nor any actual figures. Just wise insights.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25512 on: Today at 07:58:16 AM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
It was bad, but shockingly bad? Look how calm your own players are throughout the whole thing.

They were the same with Richarlisons assault on Thiagos knee.
Maybe they are getting used to it.
Or maybe they dont want to get started scuffling and surrounding the referee.
A challenge that snaps someones knee ligament is pretty bad. The fact that it was basically a leap at Van Dyke with no idea where the ball was makes it worse.
And whisper it quietly, because its a scenario too sad to think of, but it may just have finished his career as a  top flight player.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25513 on: Today at 08:10:05 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:16:10 AM
Year 8 House Vice Captain and Young Essay of the Year silver medal winner, Catcher, is doing his bi-annual audit of Liverpools accounts.

Ill warn you now, its looking grim for the fourth year in a row. The best thing is, he never uses a single source nor any actual figures. Just wise insights.

Worrying times.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,479
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25514 on: Today at 08:16:18 AM »
Yeah,  if Id signed for Everton without realising who they were Id be using the I cant come in today, Ive got hurty bollocks line as well.
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25515 on: Today at 08:24:23 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:21:32 AM
Colombian media give exclusive, and graphic, info on injury to Evertons James Rodriguez
By Sean Lunt - 29th October 2020

... called NORMATEC, which they explain acts as a pump and uses air pressure on the legs to promote blood circulation and reduce bruising.

http://sportwitness.co.uk/everton-james-rodriguez-testicle-injury-van-dijk-liverpool/

Is that the treatment Rooney used to have a preference for?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25516 on: Today at 09:00:04 AM »
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,219
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25517 on: Today at 09:04:29 AM »
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25518 on: Today at 09:09:51 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:04:29 AM
Yeah, can you guess who this fella is related to?



For ever and a day in my eyes it will always be 'Terry' Pickford and 'Buster' Rodriguez.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638]   Go Up
« previous next »
 