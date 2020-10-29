Colombian media give exclusive, and graphic, info on injury to Evertons James Rodriguez
By Sean Lunt - 29th October 2020
Anyone who watched Everton against Southampton on Sunday would agree that it was not a good day all round for the Toffees.
Carlo Ancelottis side were off the pace from minute one, with a disappointing performance characterised by the display from James Rodriguez.
The Colombian star had been a worry right up to the game, with Ancelotti revealing that he had been suffering from an injury following a heavy challenge from Virgil van Dijk early in the Merseyside derby.
The nature of the injury hadnt been revealed, with it simply stated that he was suffering from a knock as a result of the challenge.
Most had assumed it was a leg injury, given Rodriguez posted a photo on social media that showed him wearing special medical equipment on his legs.
In an exclusive today, though, MARCA Colombia have revealed that the Everton star actually suffered a blow to the testicles.
In a rather graphic exclusive, they report that Rodriguez was subjected to pressure therapy with a machine called NORMATEC, which they explain acts as a pump and uses air pressure on the legs to promote blood circulation and reduce bruising.
Being an injury in a, lets say, sensitive area, the usual application of an ice pack was not suitable in these circumstances.
Similarly, it is difficult to do a pressotherapy treatment directly in such cases (were sure you can imagine why) and so Everton opted for the treatment via his legs instead.
It now remains to be seen whether Rodriguez will be fully fit for the trip to Newcastle this weekend, with many likely to excuse him performance against the Saints with this latest injury.http://sportwitness.co.uk/everton-james-rodriguez-testicle-injury-van-dijk-liverpool/