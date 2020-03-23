« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1458000 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25440 on: Today at 07:53:10 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:33:05 PM
'Hello all, blue in peace here' is how it usually starts. Then a few decent posts about the footie before the bitterness starts to seep in.

I'm surprised Catch22 or Catcherinthrye as he's better known hasn't been on here to gloat about the start to the season they've had yet.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25441 on: Today at 07:55:12 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 07:32:58 PM
Hardly ever then.

Correct.

Of all the blues that have been on here, I've only know of one, Ryba, who is genuinely sound. But he doesn't really come on here anymore either.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25442 on: Today at 07:55:20 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:48:21 PM
Oh do us a favour lad....switch it around and put Calvert Lewin on the end of that exact same tackle from Allison...fucking his cruciate's and ending his season...and it goes completely unpunished ...just put yourself in that mindset for a moment..and then answer truthfully, how do you think the Everton fanbase and you personally would've reacted?

Look, if the roles were reversed I'd be every bit as pissed off as you are, I'm not saying I wouldn't. But it's football, it's a contact sport, it happens. Yes, the tackle was bad, no doubt about it. Pickford should have seen a red right there. I thought he deserved it. And that was before the replays showing Van Dijk being injured. But was it the worst tackle ever, which is the way it was presented by the media? No. And the outcome doesn't get to change that.

Plenty of Evertonians would be livid and react in similar fashion. No doubt in my mind.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25443 on: Today at 07:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:10:07 PM
He's literally the first Evertonian I've seen who has played down that tackle. They've all acknowledged (some tacitly by staying quiet) that it was a shocker.

It was bad, but shockingly bad? Look how calm your own players are throughout the whole thing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25444 on: Today at 08:00:09 PM »
Are the media making out it's like the worst tackle ever?

The only people I hear going on about that are blues.

He's a liability for Everton and has a long history of acting in a reckless manner.

Van Dijk won't be the last player he injures.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25445 on: Today at 08:00:25 PM »

Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 07:55:20 PM
Look, if the roles were reversed I'd be every bit as pissed off as you are, I'm not saying I wouldn't. But it's football, it's a contact sport, it happens. Yes, the tackle was bad, no doubt about it. Pickford should have seen a red right there. I thought he deserved it. And that was before the replays showing Van Dijk being injured. But was it the worst tackle ever, which is the way it was presented by the media? No. And the outcome doesn't get to change that.

Plenty of Evertonians would be livid and react in similar fashion. No doubt in my mind.

Please explain what Pickford was doing lunging in with his feet and not going with his hands inside his own six yard box ?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25446 on: Today at 08:02:14 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:39:13 PM
From what I've seen and heard about that site, there is nothing reasonable about it.

Any Blue who is honest and acknowledges anything positive about Liverpool is automatically labelled an ''RS''. There also appears to periodic witch hunts to out Reds and ban them.

GOT is like trying to have a reasonable conversation about football with the majority of Blues in this city - Impossible. Within minutes the human tragedy cards get played by them.

As Solomon said, they only ever pop in here if Everton do ok for a few games.
You very rarely see happy go lucky blues.  Even their players all look miserable, with the exception of Calvin-Lewis have any of them ever been seen smiling? 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25447 on: Today at 08:02:19 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 03:12:05 PM
You take someone out tearing their knee ligaments is worse than a leg break, it just doesnt look as bad. You do realise a broken leg heals twice as quick as a torn ACL.

Yep, I do know. I also know you can tear the ACL by landing awkardly or changing direction quickly. It's not an inury that requires much of an impact. I mean, it's very common in downhill skiing, a totally non-contact sport.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25448 on: Today at 08:04:54 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:00:25 PM

Please explain WTF Pickford was doing lunging in with his feet and not going with his hands inside his own six yard box ?

Did I ever come across as defending Pickford? I'm not a fan of the guy. I don't like the way he comes out in that challenge any more than you do.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25449 on: Today at 08:07:07 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:23:17 PM
Then you're literally a fucking idiot. IMO.

Of course I am, I have a different opinion than you.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25450 on: Today at 08:07:51 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:24:10 PM
Who will get sent off for FC Leg Snapper this weekend?

Hopefully none. We're running out of players.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25451 on: Today at 08:08:25 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Today at 01:03:00 PM
Couldn't reach all the way into the crib?

Lol
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25452 on: Today at 08:10:08 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 07:58:09 PM
It was bad, but shockingly bad? Look how calm your own players are throughout the whole thing.
That might be because Van Dijk is not the type to roll on the ground screaming after a tackle. He remained calm, and our players remained calm also.

There's no dressing it up though, it was an horrendous challenge by Pickford, who goes in with his eyes closed. The man is an idiot and deserved a straight red for his actions.

Just because it might not have been the worst tackle ever seen on a football pitch doesn't matter one iota. He threw in a highly dangerous challenge that resulted in serious injury. That's all that matters.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25453 on: Today at 08:12:30 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:02:19 PM
Yep, I do know. I also know you can tear the ACL by landing awkardly or changing direction quickly. It's not an inury that requires much of an impact. I mean, it's very common in downhill skiing, a totally non-contact sport.
So when you said the tackle wasnt as bad as a two footed lunge you meant just to look at?  Because to me the severity of a tackle isnt what it looks like to the casual observer but what damage it causes. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25454 on: Today at 08:13:35 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:02:19 PM
Yep, I do know. I also know you can tear the ACL by landing awkardly or changing direction quickly. It's not an inury that requires much of an impact. I mean, it's very common in downhill skiing, a totally non-contact sport.

But in this case it was done by a complete idiot who smashed through a straight leg planted in the turf, and Franz Klammer was not in the vicinity.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25455 on: Today at 08:20:41 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:15:40 PM
I thought thats was what you meant, but unlike Pickford, I prefer to think first before diving in  ;)

Its good that you feel as though you can be a bit cavalier about a tackle that puts one of the worlds best defenders out for the season, especially when Pickford has a track record of reckless challenges and erratic reactions. But then again there is an air of job well done from within Everton. There certainly doesnt seem to be any great rush to publicly apologise. That said Im sure Everton have defenders that the fans rate more highly than Van Dijk.

As Wijnaldum pointed out last week, this type of challenge has been going on for the last few years by Everton players, and it makes you wonder who within the club is encouraging it, because youve had a fair few managers in that time period.

Out of interest, and apologies if Ive missed your previous posts, but you only seem to have been active about this incident and the alleged threats against Pickford. As others have said this is a pretty reasonable forum and you may want to check reactions on here to the Gomes injury last season and also when Coleman had a bad one. Those reactions widely differ from lots of the stuff Ive seen from blues about Van Dijk which appear a bit self congratulatory. You may also want to think about the reactions from some of your fans towards Son.

I saw a post from a blue, telling us to move on. Now from a fan base that still references Clive Thomas 43 years ago, thats a bit rich.

If you want to chat sensibly about football, youll be accepted here, but casually dismissing Pickfords challenge isnt a good look, neither is latching onto the alleged threats. As many people have said, including me, we dont condone it, but in the social media age, its impossible to control, or be responsible for a fan base that runs into hundreds of millions. And thats before the possibility of a non fan shit stirring.

Well, I can't argue the Pickford one.

I'm on here fairly frequently, mostly to read and get some input from your side's point of view. For the most part it's enjoyable reading, and good banter. Some take themselves mighty seriously though, and some are clearly rage fueled maniacs, but there are a fair few of those on our side of the fence too. As someone mentioned, GOT can be an experience at times. I mostly frequent Toffeeweb myself, but I'm not the most active poster there either. Just no time really so this is quite an exception for me. Oh, and I have loads of red friends. We get along even on derby days!

I don't feel like I dismissed Pickford's challenge really. It was a bad tackle, and yes, very typical of Pickford. I'm just not buying that it was *that* bad. I've experienced worse tackles, I've seen worse tackles and I've made worse tackles. But the 80s were a different time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25456 on: Today at 08:22:33 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:02:14 PM
You very rarely see happy go lucky blues.  Even their players all look miserable, with the exception of Calvin-Lewis have any of them ever been seen smiling?

That's true in my experience. Apart from two I know. I'd say three, but the other one is a lovely fella, but also extremely negative in his outlook, which can be draining.

The overwhelming majority of Blues I've come into contact with are very uptight and always seem to be angry about something. No idea why, but that's my experience of them.

I was only thinking the other day about the two Blues I know very well. Both are sane, sensible and caring women. The one thing they have in common is both have stepped right back from their football. Maybe having that distance from the toxicity has helped them to retain perspective and not succumb to the bitterness and hatred that pervades the ranks at Goodison.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25457 on: Today at 08:27:00 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:12:30 PM
So when you said the tackle wasnt as bad as a two footed lunge you meant just to look at?  Because to me the severity of a tackle isnt what it looks like to the casual observer but what damage it causes. 

Following that logic the tackle would have been okay if he hadn't been injured.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25458 on: Today at 08:27:34 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:02:19 PM
Yep, I do know. I also know you can tear the ACL by landing awkardly or changing direction quickly. It's not an injury that requires much of an impact. I mean, it's very common in downhill skiing, a totally non-contact sport.


Not true, it's an injury that requires substantial force which is why it's very common in downhill skiing. Those guys hurtle down a mountain at around 40mph twisting and turning their knees sharply, that's a hell of a lot of force.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25459 on: Today at 08:31:11 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:20:41 PM
Well, I can't argue the Pickford one.

I'm on here fairly frequently, mostly to read and get some input from your side's point of view. For the most part it's enjoyable reading, and good banter. Some take themselves mighty seriously though, and some are clearly rage fueled maniacs, but there are a fair few of those on our side of the fence too. As someone mentioned, GOT can be an experience at times. I mostly frequent Toffeeweb myself, but I'm not the most active poster there either. Just no time really so this is quite an exception for me. Oh, and I have loads of red friends. We get along even on derby days!

I don't feel like I dismissed Pickford's challenge really. It was a bad tackle, and yes, very typical of Pickford. I'm just not buying that it was *that* bad. I've experienced worse tackles, I've seen worse tackles and I've made worse tackles. But the 80s were a different time.
A couple of questions for you  can you name one of the rage fuelled maniacs on here? And whats your username on GrandOldTeam? 

This latest derby has quite rightly brought out a lot of anger from our fans but in general as Liverpool fans not only watching the magnificent team Klopp has put together but going back further, weve had nothing to be rage fuelled over in contrast to you blues whove had only misery for years and years.  The jealousy that has built up is off the scale and what was once genuine rivalry has become bitterness and hatred.  We dont have any cause for either of those emotions.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25460 on: Today at 08:33:21 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:10:08 PM
That might be because Van Dijk is not the type to roll on the ground screaming after a tackle. He remained calm, and our players remained calm also.

There's no dressing it up though, it was an horrendous challenge by Pickford, who goes in with his eyes closed. The man is an idiot and deserved a straight red for his actions.

Just because it might not have been the worst tackle ever seen on a football pitch doesn't matter one iota. He threw in a highly dangerous challenge that resulted in serious injury. That's all that matters.

I don't disagree. He should have had a red. I was shocked he didn't get it, and just as shocked when VAR let it slide as well.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25461 on: Today at 08:33:25 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:27:00 PM
Following that logic the tackle would have been okay if he hadn't been injured.
What you said is illogical.  That tackle could only ever result in injury.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25462 on: Today at 08:38:35 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:31:11 PM
A couple of questions for you  can you name one of the rage fuelled maniacs on here? And whats your username on GrandOldTeam? 

This latest derby has quite rightly brought out a lot of anger from our fans but in general as Liverpool fans not only watching the magnificent team has put together but going back further, weve had nothing to be rage fuelled over in contrast to you blues whove had only misery for years and years.  The jealousy that has built up is off the scale and was once genuine rivalry has become bitterness and hatred.  We dont have any cause for either of those emotions.
I'm intrigued about that too.

I see very little rage aimed towards Everton in here. Piss-taking, amusement, ridicule? Yes, but I just don't see any ''rage-fuelled maniacs''.

As I said earlier, the days since the last Derby have been the most angry I've ever seen Reds on here, but that's been totally justified given the circumstances. If the boot was on the other foot, GOT would have had a nuclear meltdown to put Chernobyl in the shade.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25463 on: Today at 08:42:52 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:31:11 PM
A couple of questions for you  can you name one of the rage fuelled maniacs on here? And whats your username on GrandOldTeam? 

This latest derby has quite rightly brought out a lot of anger from our fans but in general as Liverpool fans not only watching the magnificent team Klopp has put together but going back further, weve had nothing to be rage fuelled over in contrast to you blues whove had only misery for years and years.  The jealousy that has built up is off the scale and what was once genuine rivalry has become bitterness and hatred.  We dont have any cause for either of those emotions.

I'm not sure where you're going with this? Anyone calling me an idiot for having a different opinion is a bit rage-fueled in my opinion, but to each their own and all that. Well, do you have a username on GOT? Mine is Sphinn. Like I said I don't post often, mainly just read.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25464 on: Today at 08:46:26 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:33:21 PM
I don't disagree. He should have had a red. I was shocked he didn't get it, and just as shocked when VAR let it slide as well.
Fair enough.

I think a lot of the anger felt was about the entire thing, and not only the reckless challenge. The tackle was bad, and so too was the resulting injury, but that was compounded by the fact there was no red card and VAR made an absolute pig's ear of it all. So, something of a perfect storm when you add in Richarlison's horror tackle near the end. After that, we saw a distinct lack of genuine apology from Pickford or Everton, so anger was always going to be high for a time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25465 on: Today at 08:46:37 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:33:25 PM
What you said is illogical.  That tackle could only ever result in injury.

My point was that if every tackle should be judged by the outcome, then we might as well ban tackles. Almost all tackles have the potential to injure a player. Even that nudge Van Dijk gave Hamez, which injured his testicles.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25466 on: Today at 08:50:17 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:42:52 PM
I'm not sure where you're going with this? Anyone calling me an idiot for having a different opinion is a bit rage-fueled in my opinion, but to each their own and all that. Well, do you have a username on GOT? Mine is Sphinn. Like I said I don't post often, mainly just read.
Thanks for clearing that up. I originally thought you were suggesting that certain posters were regularly rage-fuelled towards Everton in here, which would have been inaccurate.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25467 on: Today at 08:53:07 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 07:58:09 PM
It was bad, but shockingly bad? Look how calm your own players are throughout the whole thing.

Maybe the reaction is down to us having a manager who demands fair play. Let's be honest here if it had been the other way around say our keeper on Rodriguez, then he would still be rolling over feigning agony whilst Duncan Disorderly would be looking for someone to fight.

You have 98 red cards in the Premier League, we have been top of the fair play League basically since Klopp arrived. Please do not judge us by your own appalling standards. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25468 on: Today at 08:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:27:34 PM

Not true, it's an injury that requires substantial force which is why it's very common in downhill skiing. Those guys hurtle down a mountain at around 40mph twisting and turning their knees sharply, that's a hell of a lot of force.

I disagree. A friend tore her ACL when trail running. All it took was a jump and a twist at the wrong time. And downhill skiers get to above 90mph and rarely twist or turn their knees at all. If you do, you fall. You might be thinking of slalom.

I'm not saying Pickford's challenge didn't cause Van Dijk's injury, I'm just saying it's not an injury that necessarily requires a hard impact.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25469 on: Today at 08:54:49 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:46:37 PM
My point was that if every tackle should be judged by the outcome, then we might as well ban tackles. Almost all tackles have the potential to injure a player. Even that nudge Van Dijk gave Hamez, which injured his testicles.

When did Rodriguez grow a pair.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25470 on: Today at 08:55:56 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:54:36 PM
I disagree. A friend tore her ACL when trail running. All it took was a jump and a twist at the wrong time. And downhill skiers get to above 90mph and rarely twist or turn their knees at all. If you do, you fall. You might be thinking of slalom.

I'm not saying Pickford's challenge didn't cause Van Dijk's injury, I'm just saying it's not an injury that necessarily requires a hard impact.

It is the force that goes through the knee that matters. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25471 on: Today at 08:57:33 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 07:58:09 PM
It was bad, but shockingly bad? Look how calm your own players are throughout the whole thing.
That's because our players are taught - trained - by our manager to be like that. He himself may run around like a maniac on the sidelines but he expects his players to behave with calmness and decorum and not let anger get the better of them during the game, but rather to focus it towards winning the game and improving their own contributions.

Mind you, as you're an Everton fan I can see you have no experience of players acting calmly and decorously during difficult and impassioned moments. You're puzzled as to why they didn't rage and hulk-smash like ''rage-fueled imbeciles'', break someone's legs or face and then go off tapping their badge and pounding their chests to win fan approval, as your players do.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25472 on: Today at 08:58:05 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 08:02:19 PM
Yep, I do know. I also know you can tear the ACL by landing awkardly or changing direction quickly. It's not an inury that requires much of an impact. I mean, it's very common in downhill skiing, a totally non-contact sport.
Well that finally explains Cantona's protracted absence ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25473 on: Today at 09:01:16 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:53:07 PM
Maybe the reaction is down to us having a manager who demands fair play. Let's be honest here if it had been the other way around say our keeper on Rodriguez, then he would still be rolling over feigning agony whilst Duncan Disorderly would be looking for someone to fight.

You have 98 red cards in the Premier League, we have been top of the fair play League basically since Klopp arrived. Please do not judge us by your own appalling standards. 

I think Richarlison might still be rolling around in agony but Rodriguez has so far been a lot less dramatic than I expected. Also harder working, though he's obviously got few defensive bones in his body.

Did I judge you?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25474 on: Today at 09:01:27 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:57:33 PM
That's because our players are taught -trained - by our manager to be like that.He may run around like a maniac on the sidelines but he expects his players to behave with calmness and decorum and not let anger get the better of them, but rather to focus it towards winning the game and improving their own contributions.

Mind you, as you're an Everton fan I can see you have no experience of players acting calmly and decorously suring difficult and impassioned moments. You're puzzled as to why they didn't rage and hulk-smash like psychos, break someone's legs or face and then go off tapping their badge and pounding their chests to win fan approval, as your players do.

No surprise, they do consider Duncan Ferguson a legend after all.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25475 on: Today at 09:02:09 PM »
Toffee, the big, and most important question has just got to be asked I'm afraid.
Have you ever seen the fabled cuckoo clock?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25476 on: Today at 09:02:39 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:54:49 PM
When did Rodriguez grow a pair.

You tell me.
