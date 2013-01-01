« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1457098 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25400 on: Today at 11:35:21 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:36:17 AM
I don't agree with the threats, it's a bloody game at the end of the day, but in all walks of life actions have reactions. His reckless stupidity was always going to be met with reckless stupidity from others.  It's 100% not right, but it should of been expected, and fans of clubs up and down the country would of had their fair share who would of done likewise.

The buffoon has a family though, and the only thing his missus has done wrong is marry the idiot.

She once let him pick the baby up out of the cot as well, that didn't end too well
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25401 on: Today at 01:03:00 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:35:21 AM
She once let him pick the baby up out of the cot as well, that didn't end too well

Couldn't reach all the way into the crib?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25402 on: Today at 01:14:50 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:00:39 AM
RAWK has absolutely nothing on GOT and Bluemoon when it comes to loony fans. Simply for the fact that it's properly moderated. The MOD's on here wouldn't put up with the stuff that is allowed to be posted on either of those two forums. Also what you'll find on both those forums(especially bluemoon) is that the MOD's are amongst the biggest loons on there.
Is right Sol  :wave

And Pickford is one shithouse for putting it out there he`s got bodyguards because some spotty nobrot on twitter gave him some shit  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25403 on: Today at 01:24:10 PM »
Who will get sent off for FC Leg Snapper this weekend?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25404 on: Today at 01:29:39 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:24:10 PM
Who will get sent off for FC Leg Snapper this weekend?
I reckon it will be Carol Magnifico himself this time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25405 on: Today at 01:32:24 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:24:10 PM
Who will get sent off for FC Leg Snapper this weekend?
Allan sent off for breaking Saint Maxims ankle and Calvert Lewin paid £50 compensation because Lascelles has the audacity to let his leg be broken by the end of Dom`s leg.

Then we have a week of conspiracy theories and woe is me from the blue quarter.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25406 on: Today at 01:34:21 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:51:48 AM
I'm absolutely not agreeing with them to be clear. But if he's actually in fear for his safety because Simon72557 on twitter said something he's stupider than I thought

Pickford's more likely to meet the threat of violence the next timehe's gallivanting around the mean streets of Sunderland than here.

As to the death threats from anonymous no marks on social media - 30 years ago they'd have been anonymous letters written in green ink. It's so much easier for the cellar dwelling morons who post this stuff to use Twitter than actually go and buy a stamp and walk to a post box.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25407 on: Today at 01:36:34 PM »
As I said in a previous post its not right and it definitely shouldnt be happening but unfortunately its become a thing. As others have said I doubt any of them are serious, doesnt mean its not upsetting for those getting the threats and that shouldnt be minimised. In the past 6-12 months Declan Rice, Mezut Ozil and Granit  Xhaka  have all been high profile receivers of death threats. I dont think any of them hired bodyguards.  I also remember the death threats and disgusting remarks Sam Quek got on Twitter from Evertonians earlier this year for  her suggestion that FA Cup replays should be scrapped. Yes really, something as innocuous as that drew death threats. Unbelievable.

I dont like there being some sort of competition for whose fans are worse by comparing tweets or quotes. However,  what I do know is that while these threats are becoming commonplace it seems that its only when Liverpool fans are involved it becomes news, as if no other fans have ever done the same. It reminds me of when Holgate pushed Bobby through the hoardings and cried racist afterwards to take the attention away from what he had done.  Pickford is making some sort of elaborate statement with hiring bodyguards to turn himself into a victim and to draw sympathy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25408 on: Today at 02:01:50 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:34:21 PM
Pickford's more likely to meet the threat of violence the next timehe's gallivanting around the mean streets of Sunderland than here.

As to the death threats from anonymous no marks on social media - 30 years ago they'd have been anonymous letters written in green ink. It's so much easier for the cellar dwelling morons who post this stuff to use Twitter than actually go and buy a stamp and walk to a post box.

Just seen its 20 years to the day since Nick Barmby scored for us in the Derby. Didnt he get some good old fashioned threats back in the day when he made the move?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25409 on: Today at 02:03:47 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:01:50 PM
Just seen its 20 years to the day since Nick Barmby scored for us in the Derby. Didnt he get some good old fashioned threats back in the day when he made the move?
"Die Nicky, die, die" - was their little ditty in Anfield that game.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25410 on: Today at 02:25:31 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25411 on: Today at 02:26:49 PM »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 02:03:47 PM
"Die Nicky, die, die" - was their little ditty in Anfield that game.

No, you misunderstood.

They were singing in German
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25412 on: Today at 02:45:25 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:26:49 PM
No, you misunderstood.

They were singing in German
"The Bart; The."
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25413 on: Today at 03:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:21:23 AM
Interesting how this thread has developed.

Just for clarity, what do you mean by your comment about being tackled worse by your sister?

I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25414 on: Today at 03:12:05 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 03:01:44 PM
I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.
You take someone out tearing their knee ligaments is worse than a leg break, it just doesnt look as bad. You do realise a broken leg heals twice as quick as a torn ACL.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25415 on: Today at 03:48:59 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 03:12:05 PM
You take someone out tearing their knee ligaments is worse than a leg break, it just doesnt look as bad. You do realise a broken leg heals twice as quick as a torn ACL.

That was my thought. I would reckon a broken leg would heal in a third of the time as an ACL, may not need surgery but there again it could have been as bad as Cisse's double break against Blackburn ......
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25416 on: Today at 04:15:40 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 03:01:44 PM
I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.
I thought thats was what you meant, but unlike Pickford, I prefer to think first before diving in  ;)

Its good that you feel as though you can be a bit cavalier about a tackle that puts one of the worlds best defenders out for the season, especially when Pickford has a track record of reckless challenges and erratic reactions. But then again there is an air of job well done from within Everton. There certainly doesnt seem to be any great rush to publicly apologise. That said Im sure Everton have defenders that the fans rate more highly than Van Dijk.

As Wijnaldum pointed out last week, this type of challenge has been going on for the last few years by Everton players, and it makes you wonder who within the club is encouraging it, because youve had a fair few managers in that time period.

Out of interest, and apologies if Ive missed your previous posts, but you only seem to have been active about this incident and the alleged threats against Pickford. As others have said this is a pretty reasonable forum and you may want to check reactions on here to the Gomes injury last season and also when Coleman had a bad one. Those reactions widely differ from lots of the stuff Ive seen from blues about Van Dijk which appear a bit self congratulatory. You may also want to think about the reactions from some of your fans towards Son.

I saw a post from a blue, telling us to move on. Now from a fan base that still references Clive Thomas 43 years ago, thats a bit rich.

If you want to chat sensibly about football, youll be accepted here, but casually dismissing Pickfords challenge isnt a good look, neither is latching onto the alleged threats. As many people have said, including me, we dont condone it, but in the social media age, its impossible to control, or be responsible for a fan base that runs into hundreds of millions. And thats before the possibility of a non fan shit stirring.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25417 on: Today at 04:27:23 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 03:41:15 AM
There's a good bit of bile on here just like other forums, but maybe it's easier to see from the outside so to speak. Besides, it was just a joke. A bit of harmless banter if you will. Or have we become too sensitive and polarized for that these days?

The death threat comment was not a dig at every red out there, just at the loons making them. I can't see that being offensive to anyone reasonable. And please, let's not pretend like Liverpool or RAWK is somehow immune to loony fans.

Vastly less delusional vitriol on here than the likes of GOT or Blueloon though and you are being naive or dishonest to pull out a trumpesque bad people on both sides line, as far as it simply being "banter" wouldn't that require some connection over a series of posts as otherwise it just comes across as badly as a pickford tackle.

If you make some comment relating to death threats when replying to somebody's comment then yes it was a dig and trying to downplay the remark when called on it is dishonest too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25418 on: Today at 04:32:19 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 03:01:44 PM
I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.

You are an idiot then, ignoring the difference in recovery times, both types of tackle, pickford's and the hypotethical two-legged leg breaker, are reckless and dangerous and trying to downplay the former is fairly pathetic.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25419 on: Today at 05:27:39 PM »
Theres plenty of scope to have some banter but my experience is that it largely goes one way. In general Liverpool fans take the mickey and have a laugh at Everton and Everton fans dish out abuse.  Thats not to say Liverpool fans dont get abusive from time to time it would be ridiculous to suggest otherwise. 

When you have one fanbase kicking off over red lights on a Christmas tree, abusing one of their legends Southall because he congratulated us for winning the league, doing the wall pushing gestures when were winning a derby game, throwing around the Hillsborough and Heysel comments because you were laughed at for a pitch invasion following a draw at Bournemouth, refusing to wear, eat or drive anything red etc etc ..... there really isnt any comparison at all.  If were  talking about tit for tat verbal abuse on Twitter then yes, both sets of fans are as bad as each other but in terms of banter I dont see any from Everton. Everton need more speedo Micks as fans.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25420 on: Today at 05:48:21 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 03:01:44 PM
I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.

Oh do us a favour lad....switch it around and put Calvert Lewin on the end of that exact same tackle from Allison...fucking his cruciate's and ending his season...and it goes completely unpunished ...just put yourself in that mindset for a moment..and then answer truthfully, how do you think the Everton fanbase and you personally would've reacted?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25421 on: Today at 06:07:22 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:48:21 PM
Oh do us a favour lad....switch it around and put Calvert Lewin on the end of that exact same tackle from Allison...fucking his cruciate's and ending his season...and it goes completely unpunished ...just put yourself in that mindset for a moment..and then answer truthfully, how do you think the Everton fanbase and you personally would've reacted?
Given how reluctant they are to forget things its safe to say that it would be a grudge lasting decades.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25422 on: Today at 06:10:07 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:48:21 PM
Oh do us a favour lad....switch it around and put Calvert Lewin on the end of that exact same tackle from Allison...fucking his cruciate's and ending his season...and it goes completely unpunished ...just put yourself in that mindset for a moment..and then answer truthfully, how do you think the Everton fanbase and you personally would've reacted?

He's literally the first Evertonian I've seen who has played down that tackle. They've all acknowledged (some tacitly by staying quiet) that it was a shocker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25423 on: Today at 06:13:42 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 03:01:44 PM
I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.

I bet you deserved it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25424 on: Today at 06:34:24 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:48:21 PM
Oh do us a favour lad....switch it around and put Calvert Lewin on the end of that exact same tackle from Allison...fucking his cruciate's and ending his season...and it goes completely unpunished ...just put yourself in that mindset for a moment..and then answer truthfully, how do you think the Everton fanbase and you personally would've reacted?



Tanks and armed forces on Stanley Park no doubt.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25425 on: Today at 06:39:36 PM »
Out of interest are Liverpool fans welcomed on that Everton forum?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25426 on: Today at 06:44:18 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 06:39:36 PM
Out of interest are Liverpool fans welcomed on that Everton forum?
Are they fuck
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25427 on: Today at 06:49:50 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 06:39:36 PM
Out of interest are Liverpool fans welcomed on that Everton forum?

Even decent blues get outed as reds if they're not extreme enough
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25428 on: Today at 07:09:27 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:49:50 PM
Even decent blues get outed as reds if they're not extreme enough
So no healthy debate then?   :-X.  No wonder some are escaping onto here.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25429 on: Today at 07:23:17 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Today at 03:01:44 PM
I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.

Then you're literally a fucking idiot. IMO.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25430 on: Today at 07:31:09 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 06:39:36 PM
Out of interest are Liverpool fans welcomed on that Everton forum?

Nope. Many reds go undercover on there to avoid the ban hammer.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25431 on: Today at 07:31:45 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 07:09:27 PM
So no healthy debate then?   :-X.  No wonder some are escaping onto here.

They only tend to come on here when Everton are doing well.
