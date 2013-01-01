I meant it literally. Pickford's tackle was bad but it wasn't two-legged leg breaker bad. IMO.



I thought thats was what you meant, but unlike Pickford, I prefer to think first before diving inIts good that you feel as though you can be a bit cavalier about a tackle that puts one of the worlds best defenders out for the season, especially when Pickford has a track record of reckless challenges and erratic reactions. But then again there is an air of job well done from within Everton. There certainly doesnt seem to be any great rush to publicly apologise. That said Im sure Everton have defenders that the fans rate more highly than Van Dijk.As Wijnaldum pointed out last week, this type of challenge has been going on for the last few years by Everton players, and it makes you wonder who within the club is encouraging it, because youve had a fair few managers in that time period.Out of interest, and apologies if Ive missed your previous posts, but you only seem to have been active about this incident and the alleged threats against Pickford. As others have said this is a pretty reasonable forum and you may want to check reactions on here to the Gomes injury last season and also when Coleman had a bad one. Those reactions widely differ from lots of the stuff Ive seen from blues about Van Dijk which appear a bit self congratulatory. You may also want to think about the reactions from some of your fans towards Son.I saw a post from a blue, telling us to move on. Now from a fan base that still references Clive Thomas 43 years ago, thats a bit rich.If you want to chat sensibly about football, youll be accepted here, but casually dismissing Pickfords challenge isnt a good look, neither is latching onto the alleged threats. As many people have said, including me, we dont condone it, but in the social media age, its impossible to control, or be responsible for a fan base that runs into hundreds of millions. And thats before the possibility of a non fan shit stirring.