I think some people feel genuinely threatened by death and other threats on social media, especially younger and the more vulnerable, some threats are also tasteless and vile. Having said that footballers should be used to it and should recognise that if someone is going to come round their house and kill them they are unlikely to post about it just beforehand. It is a sad indictment of what the wonderful invention of the internet, which is fantastic when you want to know the population of Peru instantly, has become in the hands of the same 12 year olds who 50 years ago would have been playing knock and run with 85 year old pensioners.