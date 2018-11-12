« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1448819 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25240 on: Today at 11:25:28 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:24:04 AM
Where the only water flowing is the Bitters' stream of tears...

Just in time for Xmas number one...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,034
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25241 on: Today at 11:29:54 AM »
About to open our new state of the art training facility in Kirkby and this lot don't even own Finch farm.  ;D :wave
Logged

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25242 on: Today at 11:31:29 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 11:10:28 AM
Some crackers on here recently  ;D

Saw this on Merseyside Reds v's Merseyside blues  ;D

"Morning Carlo. What can I do for you?"

"The wheels just come off mate.  :( "
Funny and true! 😂
Logged

Offline kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25243 on: Today at 11:36:18 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:25:28 AM
Just in time for Xmas number one...
Maybe theyll have a 2 venue concert for them in Rhyl and Bramley-Moore Dock, to raise money for impoverished bitters?!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25244 on: Today at 11:39:59 AM »
Poor Carlo , just because Pickford escaped a red card he thinks refs are now giving red cards to his players for serious foul play. Bizarre.
Theyll struggle to have enough players available to put a team out the way they are going.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25245 on: Today at 11:45:56 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:24:04 AM
Where the only water flowing is the Bitters' stream of tears...
And tonight thank god its them theyre gonna boo.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25246 on: Today at 12:26:31 PM »
Any news on the appeal for the red card?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25247 on: Today at 12:28:32 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:26:31 PM
Any news on the appeal for the red card?

And there's the evidence of the VVD inspired conspiracy right in front of you. ;)
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25248 on: Today at 12:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:29:54 AM
About to open our new state of the art training facility in Kirkby and this lot don't even own Finch farm.  ;D :wave

They don't own Finch Farm but they do 'Own the City'.
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25249 on: Today at 12:54:46 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 09:47:30 PM
Theyve been saying theyve had more red cards because they have been in the league the longest completely missing the fact that its a PL record  :duh

To be fair it probably feels like they've been in the premier league the longest too. It's like that time at school between 2 and 5pm when time stands still because nothing remotely interesting is happening. You stare at the (cuckoo?) clock and it seems to not be moving...
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,149
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25250 on: Today at 01:50:41 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:31:21 PM
They don't own Finch Farm but they do 'Own the City'.
Ah, but they only own the city in their minds, and everyone knows that Liverpool FC own Everton minds.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25251 on: Today at 01:52:28 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:54:46 PM
To be fair it probably feels like they've been in the premier league the longest too. It's like that time at school between 2 and 5pm when time stands still because nothing remotely interesting is happening. You stare at the (cuckoo?) clock and it seems to not be moving...

That time on a Wednesday afternoon during double maths, when time stood still.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,709
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25252 on: Today at 04:37:07 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 11:10:28 AM
Some crackers on here recently  ;D

Saw this on Merseyside Reds v's Merseyside blues  ;D

"Morning Carlo. What can I do for you?"

"The wheels just come off mate.  :( "



;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,709
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25253 on: Today at 04:38:47 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:28:32 PM
And there's the evidence of the VVD inspired conspiracy right in front of you. ;)

If only there was a special Blue card especially for them. They would accept getting that much easier.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,545
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25254 on: Today at 04:48:02 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25255 on: Today at 04:48:19 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:26:31 PM
Any news on the appeal for the red card?
Suspension reduced to 1 game, bizarrely.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25256 on: Today at 04:49:46 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:52:28 PM
That time on a Wednesday afternoon during double maths, when time stood still.
*sticks head above parapet*

I loved maths, even double maths, lol

*hides*
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,272
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25257 on: Today at 04:50:39 PM »
So theyve just decided to completely disregard the rule book for some reason?

Surely, this will be used as an example going forward for teams appealing suspensions.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25258 on: Today at 04:54:57 PM »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson must have assessed the Lucas Digne appeal.
It was a bad foul but it wasn't a bad foul, two yellows make one red, one red equals 3 but one red equals 1.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25259 on: Today at 04:55:29 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:48:02 PM
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1321130798293110786?s=20

What the actual fuck?!
According to what criteria? Either it was violent conduct or it wasn't. One game is for things like two yellows, or handball. IF they thought the red card was an error then it should be no ban.

They seem to just be making it up, or rather the so-called Independent Regulatory Commissions just follow pundit opinions, esp BIG names like Linkeker. They just want to be loved. The eye-lash fluttering shithouse gobshite cowards.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,709
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25260 on: Today at 04:55:33 PM »
Do what you want, complain you're hard done to and it's not your fault...Bob's your uncle, suspension reduced. Good to know, precedent set.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:57:06 PM by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,709
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25261 on: Today at 04:56:31 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:55:29 PM

They seem to just be making it up, or rather the so-called Independent Regulatory Commissions just follow pundit opinions, esp BIG names like Linkeker. They just want to be loved. The eye-lash fluttering shithouse gobshite cowards.

Well, remember with the Suarez stuff they actually said it was partially dependent on how the media reacted. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25262 on: Today at 05:07:29 PM »
Was Kamaras ban reduced as well?

Because having that ban reduced to 1 is shocking
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25263 on: Today at 05:08:27 PM »
How is their conspiracy theory about the FA trying to stop them winning the league holding up now?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,437
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25264 on: Today at 05:10:58 PM »
How lucky are they? Disgusting that they have downgraded it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline lfc_col

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
  • And Could He Play!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25265 on: Today at 05:11:15 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:08:27 PM
How is their conspiracy theory about the FA trying to stop them winning the league holding up now?

Sounds like they have friends at the FA now by the looks of it
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Up
« previous next »
 