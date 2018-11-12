Where the only water flowing is the Bitters' stream of tears...
Some crackers on here recently Saw this on Merseyside Reds v's Merseyside blues "Morning Carlo. What can I do for you?""The wheels just come off mate. "
Just in time for Xmas number one...
Any news on the appeal for the red card?
About to open our new state of the art training facility in Kirkby and this lot don't even own Finch farm.
Theyve been saying theyve had more red cards because they have been in the league the longest completely missing the fact that its a PL record
The Test is obviously right
They don't own Finch Farm but they do 'Own the City'.
To be fair it probably feels like they've been in the premier league the longest too. It's like that time at school between 2 and 5pm when time stands still because nothing remotely interesting is happening. You stare at the (cuckoo?) clock and it seems to not be moving...
And there's the evidence of the VVD inspired conspiracy right in front of you.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
That time on a Wednesday afternoon during double maths, when time stood still.
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1321130798293110786?s=20What the actual fuck?!
They seem to just be making it up, or rather the so-called Independent Regulatory Commissions just follow pundit opinions, esp BIG names like Linkeker. They just want to be loved. The eye-lash fluttering shithouse gobshite cowards.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
How is their conspiracy theory about the FA trying to stop them winning the league holding up now?
