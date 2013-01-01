On Sunday, leaders Everton had their charcoal and seafoam shorts handed to them by Southampton at St Marys. To be fair, theyd been stitched up good and proper by that piece of work Virgil van Dijk, who as Carlo Ancelotti explained the other day, stuck one on their star man James Rodríguez in the first minute of the recent Merseyside derby, limiting him to just 179 of 179 minutes of football since. Not only that, by sneakily enticing Jordan Pickford into that crotch-first challenge, the wily Van Dijk has cleverly established a virulent anti-Everton agenda within the refereeing community, clearly evidenced by the red card awarded to Lucas Digne for taking a wild swipe at Kyle Walker-Peters, missing, then clumsily standing on his ankle and bending his leg to an alarming degree. Virgil, you rotter!Maybe all the rumours all week against Pickford affected the decision, insisted Ancelotti, his studied super-cool slipping a little after the match. The red card was a joke. While the Fiver certainly agrees that Digne didnt mean to land on Walker-Peterss leg, he was however out of control to an extent that his opponent was in danger. Its also the third time in two games that an Everton player has, intentionally or not, made such a challenge, the Digne recklessness coming hot on the heels (no pun intended) of Richarlison vs Thiago Alcântara and the Battle of Jordans Junk.Asked whether Everton are developing a little problem here, Ancelotti bristled. Its not right. Its not fair. It was not the right decision. We will appeal for sure. Many more of these careless challenges, though, and theyll soon be getting themselves a reputation.