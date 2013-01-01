« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1445469 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25200 on: Today at 05:33:11 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:09:53 PM
Exactly, it was Captain Kirk, Scotty and Dr Spock when I watched it
Useful if they met any maladjusted children on their travels
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,819
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25201 on: Today at 05:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:18:57 PM
Booing and the cuckoo clock.
Boookoo clock
Logged

Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25202 on: Today at 05:50:57 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:09:53 PM
Exactly, it was Captain Kirk, Scotty and Dr Spock when I watched it
It was Dr McCoy when I watched it aka Bones.   ;)
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25203 on: Today at 06:03:28 PM »
On Sunday, leaders Everton had their charcoal and seafoam shorts handed to them by Southampton at St Marys. To be fair, theyd been stitched up good and proper by that piece of work Virgil van Dijk, who as Carlo Ancelotti explained the other day, stuck one on their star man James Rodríguez in the first minute of the recent Merseyside derby, limiting him to just 179 of 179 minutes of football since. Not only that, by sneakily enticing Jordan Pickford into that crotch-first challenge, the wily Van Dijk has cleverly established a virulent anti-Everton agenda within the refereeing community, clearly evidenced by the red card awarded to Lucas Digne for taking a wild swipe at Kyle Walker-Peters, missing, then clumsily standing on his ankle and bending his leg to an alarming degree. Virgil, you rotter!

Maybe all the rumours all week against Pickford affected the decision, insisted Ancelotti, his studied super-cool slipping a little after the match. The red card was a joke. While the Fiver certainly agrees that Digne didnt mean to land on Walker-Peterss leg, he was however out of control to an extent that his opponent was in danger. Its also the third time in two games that an Everton player has, intentionally or not, made such a challenge, the Digne recklessness coming hot on the heels (no pun intended) of Richarlison vs Thiago Alcântara and the Battle of Jordans Junk.

Asked whether Everton are developing a little problem here, Ancelotti bristled. Its not right. Its not fair. It was not the right decision. We will appeal for sure. Many more of these careless challenges, though, and theyll soon be getting themselves a reputation.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/26/stitched-up-well-true-and-proper-by-that-piece-of-work-virgil-van-dijk

 ;D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,204
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25204 on: Today at 06:08:34 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 05:50:57 PM
It was Dr McCoy when I watched it aka Bones.   ;)

There's always one

Logged

Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25205 on: Today at 06:15:53 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:08:34 PM
There's always one

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:33:11 PM
Useful if they met any maladjusted children on their travels

Two  8)
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25206 on: Today at 06:28:15 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:34:26 PM
Pickford, who is to goalkeeping what William Shattner is to acting.

William Shatner is a legend. Pickford is just an Orc.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,798
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25207 on: Today at 06:36:19 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:28:15 PM
William Shatner is a legend. Pickford is just an Orc.

So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,819
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25208 on: Today at 06:40:21 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:03:28 PM
On Sunday, leaders Everton had their charcoal and seafoam shorts handed to them by Southampton at St Marys. To be fair, theyd been stitched up good and proper by that piece of work Virgil van Dijk, who as Carlo Ancelotti explained the other day, stuck one on their star man James Rodríguez in the first minute of the recent Merseyside derby, limiting him to just 179 of 179 minutes of football since. Not only that, by sneakily enticing Jordan Pickford into that crotch-first challenge, the wily Van Dijk has cleverly established a virulent anti-Everton agenda within the refereeing community, clearly evidenced by the red card awarded to Lucas Digne for taking a wild swipe at Kyle Walker-Peters, missing, then clumsily standing on his ankle and bending his leg to an alarming degree. Virgil, you rotter!

Maybe all the rumours all week against Pickford affected the decision, insisted Ancelotti, his studied super-cool slipping a little after the match. The red card was a joke. While the Fiver certainly agrees that Digne didnt mean to land on Walker-Peterss leg, he was however out of control to an extent that his opponent was in danger. Its also the third time in two games that an Everton player has, intentionally or not, made such a challenge, the Digne recklessness coming hot on the heels (no pun intended) of Richarlison vs Thiago Alcântara and the Battle of Jordans Junk.

Asked whether Everton are developing a little problem here, Ancelotti bristled. Its not right. Its not fair. It was not the right decision. We will appeal for sure. Many more of these careless challenges, though, and theyll soon be getting themselves a reputation.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/26/stitched-up-well-true-and-proper-by-that-piece-of-work-virgil-van-dijk

 ;D
I can see the fewm cloud reaction to that over County Road from here......and I live beside Belfast!
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,687
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25209 on: Today at 06:41:32 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:36:19 PM
So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.
Pickford is no ones Buffon.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25210 on: Today at 06:41:39 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:36:19 PM
So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.

Well, Pickford is definitely a clown ...
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,793
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25211 on: Today at 06:48:36 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:40:21 PM
I can see the fewm cloud reaction to that over County Road from here......and I live beside Belfast!

That Guardian piece omitted the missing piece of the jigsaw. Everton were playing Southampton, a club who are economically tied to Liverpool because we buy all of their good players and emotionally tied because they all love VVD. Hassanhutel the Alpine Klopp? They play in red?

Walker-Peters artfully drew the first 'foul' by backing into Digne and then ran away just fast enough for Digne to catch him. When he heard the swish as Digne's hands went into the air he slowed down, stuck his ankle behind him and assumed a position certain to catch Digne's forward foot. Southampton had been practicing these manoeuvres all week in training.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Boom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25212 on: Today at 07:34:48 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:28:15 PM
William Shatner is a legend. Pickford is just an Orc.
Now now, he's at least an Urukhai.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,199
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25213 on: Today at 07:41:06 PM »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,968
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25214 on: Today at 07:41:31 PM »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 11:19:58 AM
They reckon that Newcastle isn't important and they should save themselves for the "six-pointer" against the mancs - after all it could be title decider :)
;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,364
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25215 on: Today at 07:44:05 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:36:19 PM
So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.

It does frequently feel like Pickford is on Cake whenever he's playing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25216 on: Today at 07:44:21 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 06:15:53 PM
Two  8)
I thought he was the FiSh not the fisher of men. Verily.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,687
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25217 on: Today at 07:44:24 PM »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:34:48 PM
Now now, he's at least an Urukhai.
Oh I remember her she was gorgeous. That first interracial kiss and all that.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Groundskeeper Willie

  • Loves a good Meat Flute! Silent screaming fistpumper. Don't wake the kids! He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty chip! Mattis, den svenska pedanten! Pantless arse-barer not used to withdrawal.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
  • Klappa händerna när du är riktigt glad.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25218 on: Today at 07:47:36 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton? 

Putting a ball of snot in women's hair.
Logged
Love Ren & Stimpy
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631]   Go Up
« previous next »
 