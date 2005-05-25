« previous next »
4 outta 4 blues in work said it wasn't a red..one said it wasn't even a foul because it was unintentional.  :D
How did they get through the interview process?

This 'intentional' stuff is ridiculous. You can only know the intent if you are in the head of the player committing the foul. As there is no way of knowing what the intent was, you have to just go with the fact it's a foul. A dreadful one in this case, and a potential ankle breaker. A foul is a foul. Otherwise, you can commit one and just say you didn't mean it.

Penalise the action, not what may or may not have been the intent behind it.
If that snidey twat Digne had only wanted to bring him down then a simple tap tackle on his foot from the side would have done. That's a normal foul in that situation.

Keeping up so you can get close enough to put your studs down the achilies of a player from the back, and keep them there screams intent.

Never liked that twat.

As for Carlo, never liked him either that fat prick.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:23:10 AM
You think? The way refereeing works in this league, it wouldnt surprise me if they won it.  They, with the help of some high profile gobshites pundits, have already got the message out loudly how hard done by poor old Digne was getting sent off for surfing on that lads leg.

Wouldnt even surprise me with all the shit decisions being made with officiating if this got over-turned, be about right for this season.

It was a ridiculous challenge, he endangered an opponent, simple as that. This BS about are you not allowed to chase anyone anymore angle Lineker decided to go with was pathetic. Like this sort of thing happens every game and is allowed to pass?

I laughed every time these supposed pundits kept bringing up 'intent' when you don't have to have intent for that, is it not their job to know the rules? An besides which anyone without blinkers on could see Dingy meant every bit of that challenge, he looks down, holds his hands up and then stamps, clear as day. The whole 'lady doth protest too much' afterwards was also hilarious, kicking out at inanimate objects, what a dickhead he looks, not fooling anyone  ;D

Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:11:17 AM
Carlo also risked Coleman against us despite him going off with a hamstring problem in the game before, now they have lost their 2 full backs and a striker in the space of 2 games, and their fans blame us, you couldn't make it up.

Do they?  :lmao that's great, surfing in their heads non-stop, we literally own every thought in their minds right now. The horrible thing about having a purple patch at the start of the season opposed to mid-season is that the table will lie, gets their hopes up and they then crash a lot harder. The fume when they end up losing more games, then blaming everyone and anything in sight will be something to behold. It's already started.
Last week they were all saying this was definitely a red card so I presume they are agreeing that Digne deserved to be sent off  ::)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:25:15 PM
I laughed every time these supposed pundits kept bringing up 'intent' when you don't have to have intent for that, is it not their job to know the rules? An besides which anyone without blinkers on could see Dingy meant every bit of that challenge, he looks down, holds his hands up and then stamps, clear as day. The whole 'lady doth protest too much' afterwards was also hilarious, kicking out at inanimate objects, what a dickhead he looks, not fooling anyone  ;D

Do they?  :lmao that's great, surfing in their heads non-stop, we literally own every thought in their minds right now. The horrible thing about having a purple patch at the start of the season opposed to mid-season is that the table will lie, gets their hopes up and they then crash a lot harder. The fume when they end up losing more games, then blaming everyone and anything in sight will be something to behold. It's already started.
yeah, our fault all that talk about them making dangerous tackles led to the sending off yesterday is the line they are going with. As for them getting excited after 5 games I think it was pointed out in here their lack of depth and a weird start to the season would eventually level out and normal service would resume, like their result yesterday.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:16:13 AM
They'd be red with rage if that was one of us doing the same thing
Don't think they'd be red with anything. Not true Evertonians.
Look at the comments. You'll never find anything as weird as these lot. 
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:36:52 PM
Look at the comments. You'll never find anything as weird as these lot.
not that they need any encouragement but it doesn't help when pundits like leineker come out with shite like that either.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:25:15 PM
I laughed every time these supposed pundits kept bringing up 'intent' when you don't have to have intent for that, is it not their job to know the rules? An besides which anyone without blinkers on could see Dingy meant every bit of that challenge, he looks down, holds his hands up and then stamps, clear as day. The whole 'lady doth protest too much' afterwards was also hilarious, kicking out at inanimate objects, what a dickhead he looks, not fooling anyone  ;D

Do they?  :lmao that's great, surfing in their heads non-stop, we literally own every thought in their minds right now. The horrible thing about having a purple patch at the start of the season opposed to mid-season is that the table will lie, gets their hopes up and they then crash a lot harder. The fume when they end up losing more games, then blaming everyone and anything in sight will be something to behold. It's already started.

He sat on the lad with his hands up shouting at the ref. There was no remorse or concern for what could have been a career ending challenge. He sat on the kids leg protesting his innocence. The kid had to shrug him off to get treatment. I think he did mean to ankle tap him accidentally on purpose as one of my teachers used to say, with a tactical foul and shit his shorts when he ended up literally surfing on his ankle.
Last week, we saw a similar reaction from Everton.
The tackle on Thiago by Richarlison was horrible. Straight red any day of the week. Yet he was outraged by the card and, like Digne refused to leave the pitch claiming he had been fouled. No concern for the player whose leg you nearly broke from either. Calvert Lewin also made a challenge where he was late and left his studs up and was lucky he never hurt the defender.
It seems Carlo is creating a seige mentality at Goodison, whereby they are against the world. Problem is when you commit three really bad shithouse challenges, and then claim an agenda against you, you look a bit fucking stupid. Its ok being a moaning bastard about not getting decisions like Jose or Dyche, its another saying that the FA are after you, when your team have committed three possible career ending challenges in two games, and only two of them are punished.
A wise man would apologise and then shut up.
They are such a small and pathetic club, and Ancelotti has blended in perfectly.
