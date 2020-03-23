« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1440370 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,230
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25080 on: Yesterday at 09:00:19 PM »
So, just to clear it up

Waist high, two legged tackle that breaks cruciate - Not a red
Knee high, two legged knee tackle that injures player - Not a red
Kick out, chase, standing on ankle as player runs - Not a red.

Apparently Ancelotti isn't hot on player welfare. If you chase a player and (with intent or not) stand on their ankle, that's a red. You have a duty of care not to hurt a player like that. Otherwise they could careen around the pitch all day without a care int eh world, oblivious to the repercussions of their actions.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,675
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25081 on: Yesterday at 09:02:16 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:57:40 PM
It reminds me of what that Bournemouth twat was trying to do to Mo a couple of seasons ago, he caught his achilles about 3 times but fortunately Mo wasn't affected and went on to score. Steve Cook was it?
Yes I remember that. It is a particularly nasty type of foul that not many players would be prepared to commit.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,864
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25082 on: Yesterday at 09:05:33 PM »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25083 on: Yesterday at 09:06:17 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:27:34 PM
He wasn't running across him, he was running behind him. Nobody accidentally treads on someone's Achilles in the way he did. He tried to take him out earlier, Walker-Peters was getting away from him and he couldn't catch him so tried to snap him. It was a disgusting 'tackle'!

You do if you run like a Penguin
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,864
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25084 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 08:39:57 PM
Walker Peters ran across him. If you haven't noticed the subtle change of direction, I suggest you have  another look.

Nah, it's one of the snidest, dangerous challenges you'll see in ages.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25085 on: Yesterday at 09:19:17 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:07:35 PM
Nah, it's one of the snidest, dangerous challenges you'll see in ages.

You may be correct John. I just am not convinced.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,849
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25086 on: Yesterday at 09:30:48 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 08:01:52 PM
I know what reckless means. However, in this instance, recklessness is not an issue. Digne either meant to stand on the back of his leg or he didn't. there is nothing reckless about running behind a player.
Wrong. Even if Digne had not meant to stand on WP's leg - and come on, who really believes that? But even if we accept for the sake of argument that he didn't intend to, if he cannot control where he is placing his moving limbs while at speed and in close proximity to another, then he is acting recklessly; not showing proper care and attention. And if in doing so he steps on his opponents achilles and rakes his studs along for a full second, then that's a red card. Not just as a punishment but to show that this kind of incident is not acceptable.

A possible circumstance with mitigation might be if he was looking in a different direction, unaware of the opponent's presence and the opponent introduced his leg into that position (say to tackle him) and the contact happened thereafter.

But that's not what happened here.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25087 on: Yesterday at 09:31:19 PM »
Right before the red card there was also a couple of incidents with Bernard were I was thinking it was about to boil over and Everton as a team seemed out of control.  Maybe Friend thought he just needed to red card someone on Everton before things got worse?  Granted I'd argue that Digne's tackle does deserve a red as intent or not you can't go stand on someone's ankle like that. 
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25088 on: Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM »
Finally got to look at the Digne foul now - I'm not 100% certain he means to rake his achilles (but I'm inclined to think he does), but he is 100% trying to foul him and therefore I'd say it's reckless. No matter what way you slice it, he absolutely deserves the red and the ban.

Having now seen it, the Lineker tweet is a disgrace and he either knows it or he's clueless. Not good by him either way.
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 991
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25089 on: Yesterday at 09:36:57 PM »
I.N.T.E.N.T doesn't matter Gary Lineker, you jug eared crisp-slut....

If you don't regulate or manage where you place your feet and they collide or impact with the feet or ankles of another player, then you're definitely courting a red card. So yes, you CAN run behind somebody, but it behoves you (the chasing player) not to make any dangerous contact with somebody who is in front of you and therefore unsighted from your stride patterns. Especially is this the case when stopping an advancing player from behind is an established mode of committing that which is known as the "professional foul."

Ergo: A last gasp attempt to deny any further forward advancement of the opposition even when there is knowingly....a disciplinary price to be paid for doing so!
Logged
YNWA

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25090 on: Yesterday at 09:42:21 PM »
Can anyone whos spent the last week still defending that fat Italian prick they have as a manager apologise? The way he has them playing theyll end a few careers this year. Disgusting.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25091 on: Yesterday at 09:42:36 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:00:19 PM
So, just to clear it up

Waist high, two legged tackle that breaks cruciate - Not a red
Knee high, two legged knee tackle that injures player - Not a red
Kick out, chase, standing on ankle as player runs - Not a red.

Apparently Ancelotti isn't hot on player welfare. If you chase a player and (with intent or not) stand on their ankle, that's a red. You have a duty of care not to hurt a player like that. Otherwise they could careen around the pitch all day without a care int eh world, oblivious to the repercussions of their actions.

Astonishing that they're acting like the victims after 3 disgraceful tackles in a week which in all three cases could have caused the serious harm that it did in one.

It's not 1970 anymore. Whatever "the game's gone" brigade say.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:15 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25092 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM »
That Allan thread on GoT.

Totally turned on that clogger after 6 games. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25093 on: Yesterday at 09:45:45 PM »
That mask dodging c*nt Lineker using his platform to spout shit.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25094 on: Yesterday at 09:46:37 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:42:21 PM
Can anyone whos spent the last week still defending that fat Italian prick they have as a manager apologise? The way he has them playing theyll end a few careers this year. Disgusting.

I certainly won't defend the prick but this has Duncan Ferguson written all over it.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25095 on: Yesterday at 09:49:19 PM »
Christ just saw Kieron Dyers analysis about the reaction to Van Dijk like hes the first footballer to ever get injured. Thick as mince.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,828
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25096 on: Yesterday at 09:52:59 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM
That Allan thread on GoT.

Totally turned on that clogger after 6 games. :D

Ive barely seen Allan play before the last 2 games. But one things for sure, other teams in this league should take notice of how poorly he coped with getting pressed.

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,784
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25097 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM
That Allan thread on GoT.

Totally turned on that clogger after 6 games. :D

Because he's a clogger or because he's slow and shite?

Any more details?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
  • Never Forget
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25098 on: Yesterday at 09:59:17 PM »
When were Liverpool and Everton last top of the table. Must be 83 or something like that.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25099 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 PM »
Imagine thinking Jameszzzz was a world class player still  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah like he'd go to Everton
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,976
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25100 on: Yesterday at 10:06:14 PM »
He was never world class. He just had a purple patch at a world cup and Real Madrid signed him off that.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25101 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:49:19 PM
Christ just saw Kieron Dyers analysis about the reaction to Van Dijk like hes the first footballer to ever get injured. Thick as mince.

Kieron Dyer was the first footballer to get injured 7,541 times to be fair, the guy knows his stuff.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,158
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25102 on: Yesterday at 10:51:35 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:59:17 PM
When were Liverpool and Everton last top of the table. Must be 83 or something like that.

93 I read earlier but was very early in the season unsurprisingly!
Logged

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25103 on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 PM »
The only good thing coming out of the derby and our injuries is that the referees will keep an eye on everton.. You had a scissor kick a couple of minutes prior to the red card which they got away with because the southampton player jumped..

When Digne did his first attempt; I told my mate; will probably be a yellow - and he just kept on going.. Could have tripped him and just got a yellow; but he went for stamping his achilles..

As red as it gets..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,167
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25104 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:01:16 PM
Imagine thinking Jameszzzz was a world class player still  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah like he'd go to Everton

Still? That assumes he once was.
Logged

Online free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25105 on: Yesterday at 11:23:20 PM »
Their whole club and fanbase has gone feral and on the hunt for blood(one delerious post on GOT has VVD photoshopped on to a Stephen Hawking wheelchair)...the Sheffield United guy who tried to snap Mo's leg early on on Saturday is John Lundstram - a scouse and Evertonian -  the Injurers.  :no
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,782
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25106 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 PM »
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 11:23:20 PM
Their whole club and fanbase has gone feral and on the hunt for blood(one delerious post on GOT has VVD photoshopped on to a Stephen Hawking wheelchair)...the Sheffield United guy who tried to snap Mo's leg early on on Saturday is John Lundstram - a scouse and Evertonian -  the Injurers.  :no

Lundstram played for Everton as a kid but is a massive red.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25107 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 PM »
Can't believe all those pundits are buying the accident excuse because he raised his hands prior to standing on the back of Walker-Peter's ankle. I might believe it if he hadn't already tried to bring him down illegally. Even if it was an accident, both attempts are worth a yellow each - deserved red.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 AM
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25108 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:01:16 PM
Imagine thinking Jameszzzz was a world class player still  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah like he'd go to Everton

He is a flashier and more exotic version of Phil Babb (yes, the one we fell for on the back of one good world cup)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,740
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25109 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 PM »
Every single player they have is so full Everton already Including their miss piggy manager

Its like they get taken aside and given a pill like the matrix

One is real life the other is Evertons reality where they shouldve been league champions every year since their formation and we are the the Stasi or something similar
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25110 on: Yesterday at 11:55:24 PM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:51:35 PM
93 I read earlier but was very early in the season unsurprisingly!

Yeah, both on 9 points after 3 games and we all know how they finished the season
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25111 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 PM »
Come on then, hands up, Carlo had you worried a few weeks ago didn't he, you panicked, you saw Everton doing a Leicester, local blues laughing at you and celebrating at the Pier Head, a bus top parade past Anfield. Old Everton scarves from the 80s everywhere, people you never thought liked football all of a sudden taking the piss, unbearable bitter shites everywhere giving it loads and making life as despairing as we've made theirs. Come on now, you were worried weren't you, even just a little part of you, that part that wakes at 3pm in a cold sweat till you realise it's just a dream.



Don't worry, it was all a bad dream, the hour has gone back, you can rest and wake as normal, life is as it should be again, they could be out of the top 4 by as early as next week and back in mid table after the United game. Sleep well.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,740
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25112 on: Yesterday at 11:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:07 PM
He is a flashier and more exotic version of Phil Babb (yes, the one we fell for on the back of one good world cup)

He looks like a recently turned vampire

Unsure of his strange new world where his senses are heightened and all of a sudden life is very unfair and bitter
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25113 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 08:32:31 PM
I acknowledged the initial foul in my first post. Your use of the word repeatedly makes it sound like he had five or six goes at him.

Two in the space of a few seconds sounds enough to be repeatedly, no need for it to be five or six in the slightest.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25114 on: Today at 12:01:51 AM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 09:19:17 PM
You may be correct John. I just am not convinced.

At best you could say he wasn't aiming for the player, but he most definitely was trying to take him out rather than actually stop him fairly and everything about his actions during those sequence of fouls shows that quite clearly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Up
« previous next »
 