Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 05:11:34 PM
Wow what a fucking prick Ancelotti is. Pathetic Twat. Completely Everton that comment

Amd btw always was one. Where he gets this classy image from I dont know

Napoli Chelsea Everton PSG

Yeah Lovely clubs, fans/owners.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 05:12:02 PM
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on October 23, 2020, 05:07:56 PM
Reckon Carlo could be on one of those Christmas ads as a charity appeal, "For just £2 a month, you can help this man slow his descent into madness by leaving Everton, please donate now"

Buy a puppy for Carlo!

With background shots of teary eyed Martinez,Koeman, Allardyce and Silva walking somberly past a windswept Goodison with maudlin music playing in the background.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 05:15:11 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 23, 2020, 04:52:13 PM
Theyre lapping you Carlo giving it to Joyce arent they. Even though Joyce called him out in it and its clear he was bullshitting about the injury to deflect. Theyre all in our heads though. Or something.

Anyway, come in Ingsy tomorrow. And lets have a Pickford howler please.

 :lmao

Do some actually think that? The delusion, fucking 'el.  :lmao

They are literally anti-LFC. We have set up a campsite in their heads for the last 25 years and counting.  ;D

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 05:26:51 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 23, 2020, 04:29:11 PM
I think Paul Joyce is a blue as well. Still, I'm sure they've already found a way to blame us for him asking that question.
Yeah I thought he was as well. Must be shit having to report on how amazing we are all the time and then get abuse of them as well if he is  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 05:27:14 PM
Gosh, they really are desperate to get one over on us aren't they? They put forth a statement quite obviously dripping in bullshit, Joyce calls them out on that bullshit and now they're apparently in our heads.

It's getting quite pitiful at this point.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 05:41:22 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October 23, 2020, 05:15:11 PM
They are literally anti-LFC. We have set up a campsite in their heads for the last 25 years and counting.  ;D
Ah, thats why the Derbies are in tents
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 05:45:57 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 23, 2020, 04:29:11 PM
I think Paul Joyce is a blue as well. Still, I'm sure they've already found a way to blame us for him asking that question.

He is indeed. Amazing recovery as well, I never expected that.  ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 07:35:52 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October 23, 2020, 05:15:11 PM
:lmao

Do some actually think that? The delusion, fucking 'el.  :lmao

They are literally anti-LFC. We have set up a campsite in their heads for the last 25 years and counting.  ;D
It's like an LFC Glastonbury inside their heads.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 07:37:15 PM
Quote from: Bread on October 23, 2020, 05:27:14 PM
Gosh, they really are desperate to get one over on us aren't they? They put forth a statement quite obviously dripping in bullshit, Joyce calls them out on that bullshit and now they're apparently in our heads.

It's getting quite pitiful at this point.

Hang on a mo. It went past pitiful back in the 90s. It's wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy beyond pitiful now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 07:38:59 PM
Quote from: Medellin on October 23, 2020, 04:16:27 PM
Had to watch it again to see how nasty that challenge was on the poor lad..

Take a look again, shocker..a fucking proper shocker if I'm honest.

https://hdmatches.net/2020/10/17/video-everton-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-17-october-2020/

I'm fucking horrified Ancelotti tried to throw Virgil under a bus for this paltry players coming together after what transpired.
Yeah I've always held Ancelotti in good regard too..he can fuck right off now the fucking tosser.  :wanker

That video is not working for me. Has anyone got another video of the 'incident'?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 07:56:19 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 23, 2020, 07:38:59 PM
That video is not working for me. Has anyone got another video of the 'incident'?

Try this mate..from 6min50..

https://www.footballorgin.com/everton-vs-liverpool-full-match-premier-league-17-october-2020/4/
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 08:11:28 PM
What a c*nt Ancellotti is. First, James was definitely out because Van Dijk injured him (more like he ran into Virgil and made a meal of it). Now all of a sudden James might be ready to play tomorrow. I bet he plays 88 minutes again the slick haired fucker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 08:19:28 PM
Quote from: Medellin on October 23, 2020, 07:56:19 PM
Try this mate..from 6min50..

https://www.footballorgin.com/everton-vs-liverpool-full-match-premier-league-17-october-2020/4/

Nice one. Thank you.

So, Lazarus runs into our player and Ancelotti brings it up as though it was the fault of VVD.  :o
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 09:07:14 PM
Quote from: rushyman on October 23, 2020, 05:11:34 PM
Wow what a fucking prick Ancelotti is. Pathetic Twat. Completely Everton that comment

Amd btw always was one. Where he gets this classy image from I dont know

Napoli Chelsea Everton PSG

Yeah Lovely clubs, fans/owners.
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 10:22:39 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on October 23, 2020, 09:07:14 PM
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.

Exactly right. Maybe cos hes Italian

People kiss Italians arses in the football world. Its quite strange

PS I forgot he also managed Fascist Real Madrid aswell lol
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 10:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on October 23, 2020, 09:07:14 PM
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.

His arrogance also cost one of the greatest starting XIs youre ever likely to see a European Cup. Not complaining like...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
October 23, 2020, 10:46:57 PM
Quote from: Morgana on October 23, 2020, 08:11:28 PM
I bet he plays 88 minutes again the slick haired fucker.

Make that plays about 5 minutes as the c*nt will spend the rest of the game on his arse, rolling around, waving his arms at the ref.  Another one thats totally suited to the blueshyte, utter fuckin shit stain.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:23:12 AM
Saints and Newcastle away will be big tests. Theyll do very well to come out with 4+ points. I think at best theyll get 3 but most likely 2.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:00:36 AM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on October 23, 2020, 09:07:14 PM
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.

''Love Ancelotti'' might be a bit strong.  :)

After I saw your post earlier I asked myself what it was that gave me the impression that Ancelotti was classy and decent. To be honest, I was short of an answer for a while. It just seemed to appear, to me, to be a perception, yet I'm not sure what that perception was based on. Maybe it is because he's been a successful manager but has not come over as a total twat (Ferguson) a complete narcissist (Mourinho) an insecure crybaby (Guardiola) or a sad, bitter bastard (Moyes et al). I just don't remember him being a dickhead but, then again, he's always pretty much flew under my radar. He could have been a dickhead in the past, but I'll not have seen it or noticed.

Now, at the shite, that's different. He's gone to a club he never really wanted to go to just because he was offered increasingly obscene amounts of money to do so until he said ''fuck it, go one then.'' When he initially came in he sounded sane and sensible, which was refreshing given the shite's track record. Since then, though, he seems to have declined and succumbed to the curse of the Bitters. He now talks utter bollocks and comes over rather insincere. I know, being at the shite could have turned even Mother Teresa into a bitter old hag, so I'm unsure whether Ancelotti has been tainted by them or whether he's always been a snide but I've not seen it due to lack of exposure to him.

People who have followed him and his career more closely will know a lot better than I whether he's been dragged into the Goodison cesspit and tainted, or if he was always a bit of an arse. From the little I knew about Guardiola before he embraced the blood-soaked Dirham I also thought he seemed ok too. Now he's up close, he's clearly a twat. So maybe Ancelotti gave a favourable impression from afar, but it doesn't bear up to closer scrutiny?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:03:31 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:37:24 AM
He's quite charismatic and has that warm avuncular style which plays well with most people, so it's not a surprise if people tend to like him if they're not really paying attention to what he says and does day to day.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:36:30 AM
Its a bit like punching someone in the back of the head and then complaining that they hurt your hand
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:25:51 AM
I think Carlo was, perhaps still is a decent fella. What's becoming clear now though is he's becoming 'evertonized'. Couple more seasons there and he'll be a full-on bitter beaut.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:27:50 AM
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:23:12 AM
Saints and Newcastle away will be big tests. Theyll do very well to come out with 4+ points. I think at best theyll get 3 but most likely 2.

Might as well toss a coin

Both sides biggest problems is themselves, if they turn up then they have a great chance of beating them, if not then they have a great chance of being twatted 3 or 4 nil, it's an impossible call to make even with all the data in the world available as with sides like these you just don't know what they're going to do on the day
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:45:08 AM
Ancelotti is a mingebag
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:50:36 AM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:25:51 AM
I think Carlo was, perhaps still is a decent fella. What's becoming clear now though is he's becoming 'evertonized'. Couple more seasons there and he'll be..

I have to edit that as there is so much scope for an answer to it.

Over to you..

Couple more seasons there and he'll be throwing a dig at a Lyon player whilst holding his son Davide in his arms.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:58:58 AM
Couple more seasons there and he'll be in the Winslow wearing a Bayern shirt while watching us win number 8
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:03:43 PM
Theyve played 3 of the favourites to go down, Tottenham, and scraped a point against us at home. The giddiness and cockiness from them wont last long. Come the end of the season the only trophy theyll have is the we ended Virgils season trophy. They cant rely on the same few players all season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:17:32 PM
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 08:36:30 AM
Its a bit like punching someone in the back of the head and then complaining that they hurt your hand

Getting injured without actually being injured. Everton aren't they?

Can't tell you how much I want Ings to clatter that wool in nets for them
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:12:18 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:58:58 AM
Couple more seasons there and he'll be in the Winslow wearing a Bayern shirt while watching us win number 8

It'd have to be the Bayern away kit, too much red in the home kit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:27:21 PM
I'd fucking love Ings to score against them today in a Southampton win

EDIT: The game is tomorrow for fucks sake  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:06:23 PM
https://twitter.com/samuelmarsden/status/1320039763211128834

Quote
Koeman: I don't understand VAR, every decision is against Barça. In five games, I haven't seen one in favour and there are many examples: a penalty on Messi vs. Sevilla, red cards for Getafe, the one today... that always goes on in the area

Once Everton has touched you...

Honestly, never has a manager been more suited to managing them... gone too soon, clearly!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:09:49 PM
MOOSE KAREN JUST DID A GOAL FOR PSG!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:12:18 AM
Quote from: S on August 31, 2020, 06:39:57 PM
Everton win the derby after Richarlison scores a highly controversial winning goal, having somehow escaped a red card earlier in the match for a horror challenge. Afterwards Klopp says, "Never in all my years managing did I see a decision like this one".
My preseason prediction from August ended up being a weird reshuffle of the derby.

Got the Richarlison horror challenge correct

Got the escaped red card correct (wrong player)

Got the gist of the Klopp quote correct

The only part I got wrong was the bit where Everton win, which looking back was a bit over the top.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:03:02 AM
Who will dive and play act for them today without Hamezzzz and Richi'la?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:42:11 AM
The view of us on GOT is somewhere between useless and average.

Five games into the season and theyve become the standard setters. Incredible levels of hubris.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:10:39 AM
I enjoyed chatting to a blue yesterday and not giving away I was a red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:32:29 AM
I must admit it would be funny to see Ingsy turn them over today.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:37:25 AM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:03:02 AM
Who will dive and play act for them today without Hamezzzz and Richi'la?

I thought the Colombian Lazarus had risen from the dead and was fit to play?

Admittedly they do lack Holgate's play acting skills as well but I'm sure Finch Farm will have focussed on increasing the snide element of training for those who's skills in that area aren't fully developed, yet.
