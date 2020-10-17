« previous next »
Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 49,680
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24800 on: Yesterday at 05:11:34 PM
Wow what a fucking prick Ancelotti is. Pathetic Twat. Completely Everton that comment

Amd btw always was one. Where he gets this classy image from I dont know

Napoli Chelsea Everton PSG

Yeah Lovely clubs, fans/owners.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,745
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24801 on: Yesterday at 05:12:02 PM
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 05:07:56 PM
Reckon Carlo could be on one of those Christmas ads as a charity appeal, "For just £2 a month, you can help this man slow his descent into madness by leaving Everton, please donate now"

Buy a puppy for Carlo!

With background shots of teary eyed Martinez,Koeman, Allardyce and Silva walking somberly past a windswept Goodison with maudlin music playing in the background.
Offline Andy82lfc

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,988
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24802 on: Yesterday at 05:15:11 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:52:13 PM
Theyre lapping you Carlo giving it to Joyce arent they. Even though Joyce called him out in it and its clear he was bullshitting about the injury to deflect. Theyre all in our heads though. Or something.

Anyway, come in Ingsy tomorrow. And lets have a Pickford howler please.

 :lmao

Do some actually think that? The delusion, fucking 'el.  :lmao

They are literally anti-LFC. We have set up a campsite in their heads for the last 25 years and counting.  ;D

Online Chris~

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,811
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24803 on: Yesterday at 05:26:51 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:29:11 PM
I think Paul Joyce is a blue as well. Still, I'm sure they've already found a way to blame us for him asking that question.
Yeah I thought he was as well. Must be shit having to report on how amazing we are all the time and then get abuse of them as well if he is  ;D
Offline Bread

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,117
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24804 on: Yesterday at 05:27:14 PM
Gosh, they really are desperate to get one over on us aren't they? They put forth a statement quite obviously dripping in bullshit, Joyce calls them out on that bullshit and now they're apparently in our heads.

It's getting quite pitiful at this point.
Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,810
  mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24805 on: Yesterday at 05:41:22 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:15:11 PM
They are literally anti-LFC. We have set up a campsite in their heads for the last 25 years and counting.  ;D
Ah, thats why the Derbies are in tents
Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 46,349
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24806 on: Yesterday at 05:45:57 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:29:11 PM
I think Paul Joyce is a blue as well. Still, I'm sure they've already found a way to blame us for him asking that question.

He is indeed. Amazing recovery as well, I never expected that.  ::)
Online Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,073
  19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24807 on: Yesterday at 07:35:52 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:15:11 PM
:lmao

Do some actually think that? The delusion, fucking 'el.  :lmao

They are literally anti-LFC. We have set up a campsite in their heads for the last 25 years and counting.  ;D
It's like an LFC Glastonbury inside their heads.
Online Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,073
  19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24808 on: Yesterday at 07:37:15 PM
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:27:14 PM
Gosh, they really are desperate to get one over on us aren't they? They put forth a statement quite obviously dripping in bullshit, Joyce calls them out on that bullshit and now they're apparently in our heads.

It's getting quite pitiful at this point.

Hang on a mo. It went past pitiful back in the 90s. It's wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy beyond pitiful now.
Online Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,073
  19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24809 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:16:27 PM
Had to watch it again to see how nasty that challenge was on the poor lad..

Take a look again, shocker..a fucking proper shocker if I'm honest.

https://hdmatches.net/2020/10/17/video-everton-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-17-october-2020/

I'm fucking horrified Ancelotti tried to throw Virgil under a bus for this paltry players coming together after what transpired.
Yeah I've always held Ancelotti in good regard too..he can fuck right off now the fucking tosser.  :wanker

That video is not working for me. Has anyone got another video of the 'incident'?
Online Medellin

  Self-confessed daft meff.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,180
  Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24810 on: Yesterday at 07:56:19 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:38:59 PM
That video is not working for me. Has anyone got another video of the 'incident'?

Try this mate..from 6min50..

https://www.footballorgin.com/everton-vs-liverpool-full-match-premier-league-17-october-2020/4/
Offline Morgana

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,274
  Sanity is overrated.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24811 on: Yesterday at 08:11:28 PM
What a c*nt Ancellotti is. First, James was definitely out because Van Dijk injured him (more like he ran into Virgil and made a meal of it). Now all of a sudden James might be ready to play tomorrow. I bet he plays 88 minutes again the slick haired fucker.
Online Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,073
  19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24812 on: Yesterday at 08:19:28 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:56:19 PM
Try this mate..from 6min50..

https://www.footballorgin.com/everton-vs-liverpool-full-match-premier-league-17-october-2020/4/

Nice one. Thank you.

So, Lazarus runs into our player and Ancelotti brings it up as though it was the fault of VVD.  :o
Offline Bakez0151

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 16,519
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24813 on: Yesterday at 09:07:14 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:11:34 PM
Wow what a fucking prick Ancelotti is. Pathetic Twat. Completely Everton that comment

Amd btw always was one. Where he gets this classy image from I dont know

Napoli Chelsea Everton PSG

Yeah Lovely clubs, fans/owners.
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.
Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 49,680
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24814 on: Yesterday at 10:22:39 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 09:07:14 PM
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.

Exactly right. Maybe cos hes Italian

People kiss Italians arses in the football world. Its quite strange

PS I forgot he also managed Fascist Real Madrid aswell lol
Offline Circa1892

  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,901
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24815 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 09:07:14 PM
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.

His arrogance also cost one of the greatest starting XIs youre ever likely to see a European Cup. Not complaining like...
Online ABZ Rover

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,253
  Hates Poodles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24816 on: Yesterday at 10:46:57 PM
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:11:28 PM
I bet he plays 88 minutes again the slick haired fucker.

Make that plays about 5 minutes as the c*nt will spend the rest of the game on his arse, rolling around, waving his arms at the ref.  Another one thats totally suited to the blueshyte, utter fuckin shit stain.
Online keano7

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,977
  Alonso follows it in!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24817 on: Today at 12:23:12 AM
Saints and Newcastle away will be big tests. Theyll do very well to come out with 4+ points. I think at best theyll get 3 but most likely 2.
Online Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,073
  19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24818 on: Today at 01:00:36 AM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 09:07:14 PM
Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.

''Love Ancelotti'' might be a bit strong.  :)

After I saw your post earlier I asked myself what it was that gave me the impression that Ancelotti was classy and decent. To be honest, I was short of an answer for a while. It just seemed to appear, to me, to be a perception, yet I'm not sure what that perception was based on. Maybe it is because he's been a successful manager but has not come over as a total twat (Ferguson) a complete narcissist (Mourinho) an insecure crybaby (Guardiola) or a sad, bitter bastard (Moyes et al). I just don't remember him being a dickhead but, then again, he's always pretty much flew under my radar. He could have been a dickhead in the past, but I'll not have seen it or noticed.

Now, at the shite, that's different. He's gone to a club he never really wanted to go to just because he was offered increasingly obscene amounts of money to do so until he said ''fuck it, go one then.'' When he initially came in he sounded sane and sensible, which was refreshing given the shite's track record. Since then, though, he seems to have declined and succumbed to the curse of the Bitters. He now talks utter bollocks and comes over rather insincere. I know, being at the shite could have turned even Mother Teresa into a bitter old hag, so I'm unsure whether Ancelotti has been tainted by them or whether he's always been a snide but I've not seen it due to lack of exposure to him.

People who have followed him and his career more closely will know a lot better than I whether he's been dragged into the Goodison cesspit and tainted, or if he was always a bit of an arse. From the little I knew about Guardiola before he embraced the blood-soaked Dirham I also thought he seemed ok too. Now he's up close, he's clearly a twat. So maybe Ancelotti gave a favourable impression from afar, but it doesn't bear up to closer scrutiny?
Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,810
  mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24819 on: Today at 01:37:24 AM
He's quite charismatic and has that warm avuncular style which plays well with most people, so it's not a surprise if people tend to like him if they're not really paying attention to what he says and does day to day.
Offline markthescouser

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 768
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24820 on: Today at 08:36:30 AM
Its a bit like punching someone in the back of the head and then complaining that they hurt your hand
Offline Solomon Grundy

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 42,194
  LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24821 on: Today at 09:25:51 AM
I think Carlo was, perhaps still is a decent fella. What's becoming clear now though is he's becoming 'evertonized'. Couple more seasons there and he'll be a full-on bitter beaut.
Online FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,166
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class
« Reply #24822 on: Today at 09:27:50 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:23:12 AM
Saints and Newcastle away will be big tests. Theyll do very well to come out with 4+ points. I think at best theyll get 3 but most likely 2.

Might as well toss a coin

Both sides biggest problems is themselves, if they turn up then they have a great chance of beating them, if not then they have a great chance of being twatted 3 or 4 nil, it's an impossible call to make even with all the data in the world available as with sides like these you just don't know what they're going to do on the day
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24823 on: Today at 09:45:08 AM »
Ancelotti is a mingebag
Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24824 on: Today at 09:50:36 AM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:25:51 AM
I think Carlo was, perhaps still is a decent fella. What's becoming clear now though is he's becoming 'evertonized'. Couple more seasons there and he'll be..

I have to edit that as there is so much scope for an answer to it.

Over to you..

Couple more seasons there and he'll be throwing a dig at a Lyon player whilst holding his son Davide in his arms.
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,166
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24825 on: Today at 10:58:58 AM »
Couple more seasons there and he'll be in the Winslow wearing a Bayern shirt while watching us win number 8
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,017
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24826 on: Today at 12:03:43 PM »
Theyve played 3 of the favourites to go down, Tottenham, and scraped a point against us at home. The giddiness and cockiness from them wont last long. Come the end of the season the only trophy theyll have is the we ended Virgils season trophy. They cant rely on the same few players all season.
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,493
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24827 on: Today at 12:17:32 PM »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 08:36:30 AM
Its a bit like punching someone in the back of the head and then complaining that they hurt your hand

Getting injured without actually being injured. Everton aren't they?

Can't tell you how much I want Ings to clatter that wool in nets for them
