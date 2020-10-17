Always thought it was a bit mad the people who (and i'm not saying wrongly) give shit to Guardiola for being a chequebook manager and his choice of employers, but then love Ancelotti and think he's a top bloke and manager.



''Love Ancelotti'' might be a bit strong.After I saw your post earlier I asked myself what it was that gave me the impression that Ancelotti was classy and decent. To be honest, I was short of an answer for a while. It just seemed to appear, to me, to be a perception, yet I'm not sure what that perception was based on. Maybe it is because he's been a successful manager but has not come over as a total twat (Ferguson) a complete narcissist (Mourinho) an insecure crybaby (Guardiola) or a sad, bitter bastard (Moyes et al). I just don't remember him being a dickhead but, then again, he's always pretty much flew under my radar. He could have been a dickhead in the past, but I'll not have seen it or noticed.Now, at the shite, that's different. He's gone to a club he never really wanted to go to just because he was offered increasingly obscene amounts of money to do so until he said ''fuck it, go one then.'' When he initially came in he sounded sane and sensible, which was refreshing given the shite's track record. Since then, though, he seems to have declined and succumbed to the curse of the Bitters. He now talks utter bollocks and comes over rather insincere. I know, being at the shite could have turned even Mother Teresa into a bitter old hag, so I'm unsure whether Ancelotti has been tainted by them or whether he's always been a snide but I've not seen it due to lack of exposure to him.People who have followed him and his career more closely will know a lot better than I whether he's been dragged into the Goodison cesspit and tainted, or if he was always a bit of an arse. From the little I knew about Guardiola before he embraced the blood-soaked Dirham I also thought he seemed ok too. Now he's up close, he's clearly a twat. So maybe Ancelotti gave a favourable impression from afar, but it doesn't bear up to closer scrutiny?