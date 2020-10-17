Whether Carlo was always a twat or not it's to be expected if you get in bed with that club. They have probably the worse set of rabid fans in the country bar only a few an you have to appease all of them. It should ring alarm bells with their fans why the team are doing so well without their support but it won't, they are too coked up on hatred for us, in the most part they are not even Evarton but anti-Liverpool fc. The last few years have been as painful as it gets for them, could hear there squeals from across the park when we bagged our 6th Champions League and became league champions again.



They should ask themselves if they have enjoyed anything their club has done more in the last 25 years than one of our loses or putting Virgil out for the season, for most there won't be an that tells you everything you need to know about how sad their club is. They will start losing games very soon and instead of a large part of the mainly Liverpool supporting city being indifferent to them, as I have been too, we will all now be mostly revelling in their loses and laughing our tits off even more so. They can have their small time laughs but in the long run all it has done is made them even more twisted and bitter. When they crash and burn this time their fume will be off the scale and most fans will be rubbing it in like never before. All their own doing as usual.