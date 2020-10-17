« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24760 on: Today at 08:08:11 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:50:10 AM
So what injury did James sustain that made him play on for 90 mins?

According to the Italian Joe Royle it was a challenge with Van Dijk. No word on how he was able to carry on but can't play
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24761 on: Today at 08:09:42 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:50:10 AM
So what injury did James sustain that made him play on for 90 mins?
Exactly. Its all a bit embarrassing from them now. As someone mentioned yesterday, remember their reaction to Son over the Gomes incident last season. Come to think of it I remember all the posts on here were sympathetic too.

Given the Son reaction I do wonder what reaction there would be if it were the other way round and they were on the receiving end of tackles that put say Hamez out for the season, especially if we had spent the last 5 years of derbies putting leg breakers in.

There has been no meaningful acceptance of responsibility from Pickford or the club and Ancellotis deliberate attempt to blame Van Dijk for Hamez missing one game suggests a club that is on the defensive and floundering around for a coherent response. Sadly though I think internally they are made up. They know how bitter and rabid their fans are towards us, and the actions of the club play into this. A bit like the taking part T shirts, youll probably see pictures emerging of the finch farm hangers on wearing a Van Dijk Commemorative T shirt at some point.

The culture of that club is absolutely rotten and in this game, the jealousy and bitterness over Liverpools recent achievements spilled over.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24762 on: Today at 08:14:57 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:50:10 AM
So what injury did James sustain that made him play on for 90 mins?

He suffered from a severe reality check. Turns out the good teams don't give you all the time in the world to play your game. Now he's not fancying another game this weekend.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24763 on: Today at 08:51:53 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:37:51 PM
Being told to move on ... by fans of the club that never moves on.  :lmao  I love it.  ;D

Clive Thomas likes this.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24764 on: Today at 09:19:17 AM »
Never understood the shouts and praise for Ancelotti being a classy guy and likeable etc he's a fucking snakey bellend, never liked him and never will. Don't know how you can call someone classy when they have personally chosen to manage one of the biggest collections of classless clubs going purely for money the likes of Madrid, PSG, Chelsea and Everton.

He has been a great manager other than that he's a massive twat. My favourite memory of him will always be a backdrop of red and a scoreboard that says 3-3 with a closeup of his arrogant look firmly wiped off his face.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24765 on: Today at 10:36:40 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:08:11 AM
According to the Italian Joe Royle it was a challenge with Van Dijk. No word on how he was able to carry on but can't play

:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24766 on: Today at 10:42:25 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:09:42 AM

There has been no meaningful acceptance of responsibility from Pickford or the club and Ancellotis deliberate attempt to blame Van Dijk for Hamez missing one game suggests a club that is on the defensive and floundering around for a coherent response. Sadly though I think internally they are made up. They know how bitter and rabid their fans are towards us, and the actions of the club play into this. A bit like the taking part T shirts, youll probably see pictures emerging of the finch farm hangers on wearing a Van Dijk Commemorative T shirt at some point.


The c*nts Club. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24767 on: Today at 10:58:46 AM »
Whether Carlo was always a twat or not it's to be expected if you get in bed with that club. They have probably the worse set of rabid fans in the country bar only a few an you have to appease all of them. It should ring alarm bells with their fans why the team are doing so well without their support but it won't, they are too coked up on hatred for us, in the most part they are not even Evarton but anti-Liverpool fc. The last few years have been as painful as it gets for them, could hear there squeals from across the park when we bagged our 6th Champions League and became league champions again.

They should ask themselves if they have enjoyed anything their club has done more in the last 25 years than one of our loses or putting Virgil out for the season, for most there won't be an that tells you everything you need to know about how sad their club is. They will start losing games very soon and instead of a large part of the mainly Liverpool supporting city being indifferent to them, as I have been too, we will all now be mostly revelling in their loses and laughing our tits off even more so. They can have their small time laughs but in the long run all it has done is made them even more twisted and bitter. When they crash and burn this time their fume will be off the scale and most fans will be rubbing it in like never before. All their own doing as usual.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24768 on: Today at 11:26:48 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:50:10 AM
So what injury did James sustain that made him play on for 90 mins?

Wanker's cramp.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24769 on: Today at 01:17:05 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:26:48 AM
Wanker's cramp.
That, or imaginary card-wavers wrist.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24770 on: Today at 01:20:12 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:50:10 AM
So what injury did James sustain that made him play on for 90 mins?

From the clip of it, he ran into Virgil, so maybe he had after effects of running into a wall. It certainly wasnt a challenge.

The fact Ancelotti actually had the gall to say what he did to deflect, what an absolute weapon :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24771 on: Today at 01:33:55 PM »
Hamezzzzz trained today and could play against Southampton. I'm shocked!!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24772 on: Today at 01:38:18 PM »
Well blow me down...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24773 on: Today at 01:48:31 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:33:55 PM
Hamezzzzz trained today and could play against Southampton. I'm shocked!!
Even worse from Ancelotti then. Pathetic.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24774 on: Today at 01:51:37 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:48:31 PM
Even worse from Ancelotti then. Pathetic.
Everton, aren't they.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24775 on: Today at 01:53:11 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:33:55 PM
Hamezzzzz trained today and could play against Southampton. I'm shocked!!

So the Bitter's will be even more impressed with Carlo's use of the dark arts.

He magnificently deflects all and any criticism of Pickford's inane challenge by pointing out VVD's heinous tackle on Jamie and then throws Southampton into confusion by raising Jamie from the dead.

The man's a master of duplicity or maskirovka as the Russians call it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24776 on: Today at 02:02:01 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:20:12 PM
From the clip of it, he ran into Virgil, so maybe he had after effects of running into a wall. It certainly wasnt a challenge.

The fact Ancelotti actually had the gall to say what he did to deflect, what an absolute weapon :lmao
It's amazing.

Despite signing up for the shite, Liverpool fans greeted Ancelotti's arrival in the city with respect and acknowledgement. Yet in double quick time he has been Evertonised to the point where he talks as much utter bollcks as the rest of them and looks as smalltime as the rest of them too. What a come down.

We all know that Everton are the creature from the pit that lives off dragging others into the pit with them. It looks like poor Carlo has succumbed.

Everton are a black hole, and once their victims reach event horizon, they are doomed.  So long Carlo.  :wanker
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24777 on: Today at 02:08:18 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:02:01 PM
It's amazing.

Despite signing up for the shite, Liverpool fans greeted Ancelotti's arrival in the city with respect and acknowledgement. Yet in double quick time he has been Evertonised to the point where he talks as much utter bollcks as the rest of them and looks as smalltime as the rest of them too. What a come down.

We all know that Everton are the creature from the pit that lives off dragging others into the pit with them. It looks like poor Carlo has succumbed.

Everton are a black hole, and once their victims reach event horizon, they are doomed.  So long Carlo.  :wanker

Without trying to sound too Hannibal Lector - 'If you gaze into the abyss, the abyss also gazes into you'.

Carlo has gazed a bit too long methinks.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24778 on: Today at 02:25:33 PM »
Thursday Ancelotti says: He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game,(but miraculously carried on for 90 minutes and with the physios advice) I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton."

Less than 24 hours later now blame has been passed and deflected: "He is much better now and we have confidence that he can play. His recovery was really good and he trained today (Friday)"

How the mighty have fallen Carlo. Embarrassingly small time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24779 on: Today at 02:26:57 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:08:18 PM
Without trying to sound too Hannibal Lector - 'If you gaze into the abyss, the abyss also gazes into you'.

Carlo has gazed a bit too long methinks.
I believe Nietzsche's original words were ''Work not with Bitter blues, lest ye also become a Bitter blue. And know that if ye gaze into Woodison, the abyss also gazes into you. Plus ye'll catch woodworm'

I'm sure it was something like that. They say he formulated his philosophy of existential nihilism after unwisely watching a 0-0 at the pit in the 1895 and that the first draft of Also Sprach Zarathustra was essentially dictated to him by a bunch of Evs he met who explained all the ways in which they were superior to the Redshite.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24780 on: Today at 02:28:11 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:25:33 PM
Thursday Ancelotti says: He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game,(but miraculously carried on for 90 minutes and with the physios advice) I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton."

Less than 24 hours later now blame has been passed and deflected: "He is much better now and we have confidence that he can play. His recovery was really good and he trained today (Friday)"

How the mighty have fallen Carlo. Embarrassingly small time.
''Virgil turned Jamez into a newt!''

''A newt?''

''He got better!''
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24781 on: Today at 02:53:39 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:25:33 PM
Thursday Ancelotti says: He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game,(but miraculously carried on for 90 minutes and with the physios advice) I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton."

Less than 24 hours later now blame has been passed and deflected: "He is much better now and we have confidence that he can play. His recovery was really good and he trained today (Friday)"

How the mighty have fallen Carlo. Embarrassingly small time.

The Colombian Lazarus
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24782 on: Today at 03:10:10 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:25:33 PM
Thursday Ancelotti says: He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game,(but miraculously carried on for 90 minutes and with the physios advice) I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton."

Less than 24 hours later now blame has been passed and deflected: "He is much better now and we have confidence that he can play. His recovery was really good and he trained today (Friday)"

How the mighty have fallen Carlo. Embarrassingly small time.

its a miracle!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24783 on: Today at 03:15:51 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:26:57 PM
I believe Nietzsche's original words were ''Work not with Bitter blues, lest ye also become a Bitter blue. And know that if ye gaze into Woodison, the abyss also gazes into you. Plus ye'll catch woodworm'

I'm sure it was something like that. They say he formulated his philosophy of existential nihilism after unwisely watching a 0-0 at the pit in the 1895 and that the first draft of Also Sprach Zarathustra was essentially dictated to him by a bunch of Evs he met who explained all the ways in which they were superior to the Redshite.
😂😂 I always where he got his inspiration.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24784 on: Today at 03:18:04 PM »
I see Paul Joyce has pissed them off for asking why he brought up Van Dijk 'injuring' James
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24785 on: Today at 03:19:10 PM »
Fucking weirdos that lot.

Only traction his shithouse comments have had is amongst themselves and the Mancs.

Can we just get back to leaving them obsessing about us in our shadows for a while, it's fucking tiring being involved with them. Genuinely like interacting with Trump and Brexit fans.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24786 on: Today at 03:23:38 PM »
I mean, it doesnt even work as an attempt to throw Southampton off the scent they would have expected him to play for most of the week anyway, and then less than 24 hours after saying he was out, and 24 hours before the game, theyve admitted hell likely play anyway.

Hes just being a tosser about things for the sake of it.  Poor mans Mourinho. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24787 on: Today at 03:27:09 PM »
My current favourite is how much they keep going on and moaning about how much we're going on about Virgil's injury.

Since it's happened I've barely had a conversation with any other liverpool fan about it. Nevermind fans of other clubs (apart from when they bring it up with glee re: our prospects this season).

They're genuinely fucking weird. They're also deeply upset about the media "love in" for Virgil. Fucking hell, high profile brilliant footballer gets injured and it's a story. Been less than a week and they think everyone should let it lie.

Absolutely high horse fucking divvies to a man.

Nevermind the offside or Virgil's injury. I'm more angry about the fact we didn't give them the fucking beating they deserve. Can't wait until they're back in 9th and back in the ground screening and swinging digs at the players.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24788 on: Today at 03:32:19 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:26:57 PM
I believe Nietzsche's original words were ''Work not with Bitter blues, lest ye also become a Bitter blue. And know that if ye gaze into Woodison, the abyss also gazes into you. Plus ye'll catch woodworm'

I'm sure it was something like that. They say he formulated his philosophy of existential nihilism after unwisely watching a 0-0 at the pit in the 1895 and that the first draft of Also Sprach Zarathustra was essentially dictated to him by a bunch of Evs he met who explained all the ways in which they were superior to the Redshite.

I think Everton's philosophy is closer to Kant's than Nietzsche's. In fact I'd say it was only a vowel away.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24789 on: Today at 03:42:35 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:18:04 PM
I see Paul Joyce has pissed them off for asking why he brought up Van Dijk 'injuring' James

Haha he did as well. Even the jurno's are spotting what a small timer he is now.  ;D

https://streamable.com/qm5fmg

Carlo touched by the ev's answer was 'because he had contact with Virgil in the 1st minute'... yet he decided to play him for 90 whole minutes more and involved in loads more challenges. What an idiot. Of course the 'injury' was from Virgil, he must have signed his fucking name on it.

What a wally, turing himself inside out with that one.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24790 on: Today at 03:45:32 PM »
I think he's lost his mind because he has to put up with sub standard yard dogs compared to the world class players he used to train.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24791 on: Today at 04:14:31 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:28:11 PM
''Virgil turned Jamez into a newt!''

''A newt?''

''He got better!''

Excellent use of Python
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24792 on: Today at 04:16:27 PM »
Had to watch it again to see how nasty that challenge was on the poor lad..

Take a look again, shocker..a fucking proper shocker if I'm honest.

https://hdmatches.net/2020/10/17/video-everton-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-17-october-2020/

I'm fucking horrified Ancelotti tried to throw Virgil under a bus for this paltry players coming together after what transpired.
Yeah I've always held Ancelotti in good regard too..he can fuck right off now the fucking tosser.  :wanker
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24793 on: Today at 04:29:11 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:18:04 PM
I see Paul Joyce has pissed them off for asking why he brought up Van Dijk 'injuring' James

I think Paul Joyce is a blue as well. Still, I'm sure they've already found a way to blame us for him asking that question.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24794 on: Today at 04:30:00 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 04:16:27 PM
Had to watch it again to see how nasty that challenge was on the poor lad..

Take a look again, shocker..a fucking proper shocker if I'm honest.

https://hdmatches.net/2020/10/17/video-everton-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-17-october-2020/

I'm fucking horrified Ancelotti tried to throw Virgil under a bus for this paltry players coming together after what transpired.
Yeah I've always held Ancelotti in good regard too..he can fuck right off now the fucking tosser.  :wanker

I hadn't actually saw it back, knew Ancelotti was talking shit but never realised it was literally James running into him, crazy, makes him even more pathetic than I first thought. No other explanation for it other than their club looked back and told him to say what he said to point score and deflect blame. Incredible really considering the circumstances.
