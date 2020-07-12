Being told to move on ... by fans of the club that never moves on. I love it.
Sill bang on about Clive Thomas.
Still bang on about Heysel. Don't forget Everton FC were the real victims of that.
Still bang on about Pierluigi Collina.
Still bang on about Clattenburg and the 'Steven Gerrard' derby.
But apparently, we're the ones who are meant to move on.
To any blues reading this - how about get fucked, yeh gang of hypocritical gobshites. Go get your own fan base in order before you start pointing the finger at us.