Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24720 on: Today at 04:32:18 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:47:22 PM
Sadly normal for the gormless Pickford who'd make a great addition to the cast of a Carry On film, a substitute for the inane Bernard Bresslaw.

Pickford is actually more like the 'hilarious but frankly fucking tedious' Frank Spencer than the 'gormless but likeable' Bernard Bresslaw.
Logged

BJ

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24721 on: Today at 04:36:13 PM
Got to say I thought Ancelotti was better than that although I havent followed his career in any way to know much about him.  The Colombian Charlie Adam injured by Van Dijk , I think the phrase is yeah right.
Logged

Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24722 on: Today at 04:46:49 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:13:06 PM
Amazing banter. Christ.  ::)

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1319248355130834945
I'm surprised he hasn't got some form of RSI from waving all those imaginary cards  ::)
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,678
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24723 on: Today at 04:47:47 PM
Ancelotti's teams have always been shithouses. Teams mirror the manager.
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24724 on: Today at 04:48:04 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 04:46:49 PM
I'm surprised he hasn't got some form of RSI from waving all those imaginary cards  ::)

More like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
Logged

cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24725 on: Today at 04:55:35 PM
virgil injured rodriguez but he played another 85 minutes? fuck off. if a player gets a knock but stays on for a full game then thats on the player and coaching staff for not taking action. can't wait to play this shower again. twats.
Logged

Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24726 on: Today at 04:59:01 PM
This is a wind up now ... sue them. See whether a judge thinks thats a fair tackle and a normal part of the game.
Logged

Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24727 on: Today at 05:00:17 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:48:04 PM
More like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
Didn't take long for him and Eyebrow to be assimilated into the cult did it.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,343
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24728 on: Today at 05:02:29 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:51:18 PM
Fucking hell Ancelotti has fitted in with their smalltime shite hasn't he. Perfect mix of the bitterness of their club with the bitterness of someone who knows they're past their best and managing a heap of shite.

I no longer expect anything decent from him any longer. He and the BS are perfect partners it seems.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24729 on: Today at 05:05:57 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 05:00:17 PM
Didn't take long for him and Eyebrow to be assimilated into the cult did it.

Rodriguez was made for them. Ancelotti has just taken a bit longer.

At least we know we are still dealing with a barrelful of twats, as per normal.
Logged

Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24730 on: Today at 05:16:37 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:05:57 PM
Rodriguez was made for them. Ancelotti has just taken a bit longer.

At least we know we are still dealing with a barrelful of twats, as per normal.
Yup...
Long may the Barlinnie convict and the Red boot banner reign over their coaching sessions; it's this sort of shite that's going to hold them back for a long long time.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24731 on: Today at 05:45:33 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:13:06 PM
Amazing banter. Christ.  ::)

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1319248355130834945

Gosh,I hope the vile little shitbag makes a speedy recovery.
Logged

elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,883
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24732 on: Today at 06:17:27 PM
I'm surprised he didn't say FA should ban Van Dijk a few matches for injuring Rodriguez.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,759
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24733 on: Today at 06:39:44 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:13:06 PM
Amazing banter. Christ.  ::)

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1319248355130834945

Kloppo will be dumping that bottle of wine over Ancelottis head at this rate, when they finally manage to meet up for a drink  ;D

Also I dont actually think that anyone from Liverpool suggested Pickford hurt him on purpose did they? Just that it was an incredibly stupid and unnecessary challenge - which it clearly was. So what Ancelotti said today is pretty ridiculous, but to be expected for a coach whos sent his team out to kick opponents rather than play football.
Logged

mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24734 on: Today at 06:45:25 PM
Can't wait for their inevitable winless streak. Absolute shit stain of a club.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24735 on: Today at 07:06:49 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 06:45:25 PM
Can't wait for their inevitable winless streak. Absolute shit stain of a club.
It starts with Danny Ings. ;)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
