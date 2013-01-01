Sadly normal for the gormless Pickford who'd make a great addition to the cast of a Carry On film, a substitute for the inane Bernard Bresslaw.
Amazing banter. Christ. https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1319248355130834945
I'm surprised he hasn't got some form of RSI from waving all those imaginary cards
More like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
Fucking hell Ancelotti has fitted in with their smalltime shite hasn't he. Perfect mix of the bitterness of their club with the bitterness of someone who knows they're past their best and managing a heap of shite.
Didn't take long for him and Eyebrow to be assimilated into the cult did it.
Rodriguez was made for them. Ancelotti has just taken a bit longer.At least we know we are still dealing with a barrelful of twats, as per normal.
Can't wait for their inevitable winless streak. Absolute shit stain of a club.
