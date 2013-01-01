Kloppo will be dumping that bottle of wine over Ancelottis head at this rate, when they finally manage to meet up for a drinkAlso I dont actually think that anyone from Liverpool suggested Pickford hurt him on purpose did they? Just that it was an incredibly stupid and unnecessary challenge - which it clearly was. So what Ancelotti said today is pretty ridiculous, but to be expected for a coach whos sent his team out to kick opponents rather than play football.