Yesterday at 06:54:17 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:51:58 PM
Agreed.  If you don't highlight the problem when one player has been put out of the game for months, and a second was incredibly lucky not to be joining him, after tackles that were blatantly intended to injure, then when do you?  Should we wait until they've put half the team in hospital?  It's not like the club can only focus on one thing at a time.  Klopp is capable of conducting training sessions, planning for the next couple of games and calling out shithousery by that mob when he sees it. The latter only takes a couple of minutes to do, he'd happily do it in his spare time from now on I would imagine.

Correct. It always baffles me when some people think that the club, the players and the fans cannot multi-task. It's as though some believe human beings are one-dimensional entities that can only process one thing at a time. It's really strange, either/or and black/white thinking. A bit like many said restarting the league last season meant we can't care about people dying. Well hello, yes, you can do both and a lot more besides.

It's also grossly insulting for anyone to suggest that Klopp and the team cannot focus on the next game if they are still talking about the last one. Well, they can. They can do both. Every single one of us is multi-tasking on a grand scale every day of our lives, and people working in football are no different. We can focus on a number of things at any given time and address different things too. Also, addressing the elephants in the room now, paves the way for how things pan out in the future. Speaking out now may have positive impact on our future. Also, as you say, the right words that plant seeds in minds can take but seconds to say. It's not as if it dominates every waking hour.
Yesterday at 07:03:43 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:06:31 PM
Catcher on GoT.

Under a warped illusion that if us and United left the PL, the Old Firm could replace us, as both clubs are bigger then us, PL would still have the same level of interest and TV revenues.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

You tell him, Touker...

Yesterday at 10:00:49 PM
Every win and clean sheet is also a win against Everton FC and its fans

Hope you were watching tonight waiting for the start of the collapse you rats
Yesterday at 10:32:37 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:00:49 PM
Every win and clean sheet is also a win against Everton FC and its fans

Hope you were watching tonight waiting for the start of the collapse you rats
They are always watching.
Yesterday at 10:41:41 PM
Everton fans celebrating Van Dijks injury... then Fabinho steps into the role.

Yesterday at 10:42:32 PM
^
 ;D
Yesterday at 11:29:08 PM
"Hey Everton!"
"Yes! You! Everton!"
"Come here for a minute."
Everton comes over...
"Fuck you!"
Today at 12:38:19 AM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:41:41 PM
Everton fans celebrating Van Dijks injury... then Fabinho steps into the role.



Too much red....
Today at 02:50:26 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:00:49 PM
Hope you were watching tonight waiting for the start of the collapse you rats
That group stage win tonight via a scuffed own goal is more than Everton have ever managed in the Champions League.

Just in case anyone needed a reminder about the stature of the two clubs.
Today at 06:47:12 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:54:17 PM
It's not as if it dominates every waking hour.

Depends who though doesn´t it? City singing about us after winning the league? Everton's existence for the last 30+ years? I think it is clear who has been dominating their waking thoughts :D
