Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1419696 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24640 on: Yesterday at 06:27:23 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:15:50 PM
They will be falling down the table by Christmas.
Yeah but they will clinch the title before that though
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24641 on: Yesterday at 07:26:09 PM »
I have been reflecting on the events of Sunday and yes I am still bloody angry. However, I have put down some thoughts on the matter.

Players and managers come and go over the years, but what a club is and how they play is in their DNA. Chelsea are West London flash harrys, Spurs an attractive team that never quite win big trophies and Man U an easy on the eye outfit whete youth team players seem to break through often. To my mind, Liverpool are always at their strongest when they think and act as a band brothers driven on on by an Anfield crowd as powerful as having an extra player on the pitch.

What is the essence of Everton? A team that has had 15 players sent off in the derby since the dawn of the Premier League. A team that have collected more bookings than any other team in the Premier League era, a team where two players in the put in leg breaking tackles on opposition players in the same game?

If Spurs were to play Long Ball or Fat Sam was to manage Chelsea, their fans would revolt, just we did when Hodgson imposed his limited style of football on us. Such a scenario would be the anthesis of that their club is. Even with one of Europes most decorated managers and a sprinkling of stardust, Everton still play like a bunch of cloggers trying to bully a more skilful team. You have to conclude that being dirty is in their DNA, this is what their fans demand, to support them is to support a dirty team.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24642 on: Yesterday at 07:59:44 PM »
Evertonian in work said (jokingingly) about the Pickford incident & the fact that he escaped punishment, that clubs at the top always get the favourable decisions. I reminded him (not jokingly) that there's a big difference between being a top club & being top of the table after 5 games.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24643 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 PM »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:59:44 PM
Evertonian in work said (jokingingly) about the Pickford incident & the fact that he escaped punishment, that clubs at the top always get the favourable decisions. I reminded him (not jokingly) that there's a big difference between being a top club & being top of the table after 5 games.

A favourable decision for the blue shyte would have been to ban the c*nt for months as hes shit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24644 on: Yesterday at 11:49:55 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 06:05:28 PM
They will NEVER win the league. Their mentality is too small-time for it. They'd be lucky to win the league cup, even that would be a massive achievement for them.

we obviously won't win the league but the mentality from us on Saturday was excellent imo, you played champions football for much of it, but we hung onto your coattails and came back from behind twice when last season you'd have just snotted us all over the gaff with that level of performance at Goodison.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24645 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 PM »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 11:49:55 PM
we obviously won't win the league but the mentality from us on Saturday was excellent imo, you played champions football for much of it, but we hung onto your coattails and came back from behind twice when last season you'd have just snotted us all over the gaff with that level of performance at Goodison.
Yeh, the draw was entirely due to your endeavours  ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24646 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:51:13 PM
Yeh, the draw was entirely due to your endeavours  ::)

usually we roll over and crumble and against much worse Liverpool performances than that, that's for sure
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24647 on: Yesterday at 11:53:55 PM »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 11:52:11 PM
usually we roll over and crumble and against much worse Liverpool performances than that, that's for sure
Should have been 2-0 and a sending off in under 10 minutes, no way was VVD offside either.

You're lucky an absolute weapon was doing VAR that day who saw fit to help you 3 times that day.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24648 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:53:55 PM
Should have been 2-0 and a sending off in under 10 minutes, no way was VVD offside either.

You're lucky an absolute weapon was doing VAR that day who saw fit to help you 3 times that day.

i hate the offsides but they've been getting given since last season- Pochettino could argue one of them played a part in his sacking, because they'd have beat Leicester if it was given and they ended up losing.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 12:00:51 AM »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 11:55:58 PM
i hate the offsides but they've been getting given since last season- Pochettino could argue one of them played a part in his sacking, because they'd have beat Leicester if it was given and they ended up losing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24650 on: Today at 12:02:37 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:00:51 AM


id have liked the 20 clubs in the little off season to do away with it and make offside daylight again, but sadly no can do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24651 on: Today at 12:30:56 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:15:50 PM
They will be falling down the table by Christmas.

Pickford has won them their league By snapping Virgil

The only thing they think about
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24652 on: Today at 12:34:56 AM »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 11:49:55 PM
we obviously won't win the league but the mentality from us on Saturday was excellent imo, you played champions football for much of it, but we hung onto your coattails and came back from behind twice when last season you'd have just snotted us all over the gaff with that level of performance at Goodison.



Sorry to burst the bubble but You wouldnt have scored either goal had your lunatic thug in goal not ripped through the best CB in the league

Held on to our coat tails is an extremely generous offering to yourself. You went about trying to end our season with thuggery

Dived and waved cards about for 90 mins
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24653 on: Today at 12:45:03 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:34:56 AM
Sorry to burst the bubble but You wouldnt have scored either goal had your lunatic thug in goal not ripped through the best CB in the league

Held on to our coat tails is an extremely generous offering to yourself. You went about trying to end our season with thuggery

Dived and waved cards about for 90 mins

Remember when that was a bookable offence? Did they change that rule or is it just another one of those that was enforced for a month and then they sort of forgot about it?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24654 on: Today at 05:14:33 AM »
Liverpool launch attack on completely stupid Jordan Pickford

Everton accused of unacceptable approach to derbies
Club devastated over Van Dijk injury, says Wijnaldum

Liverpools fury at losing Virgil van Dijk was laid bare on Tuesday when Georginio Wijnaldum accused the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford of being completely stupid and Everton of a completely unacceptable approach to Merseyside derbies. A clearly seething Jürgen Klopp said he shared his players opinion.

The Liverpool manager and midfielder are in Amsterdam for the Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday but it was their Merseyside rivals who were the main focus  and target  of a combative press conference. Wijnaldum said Liverpool players endured a sleepless night on Saturday after Van Dijk damaged an anterior cruciate ligament and remain devastated four days on. The Netherlands international, a close friend of his compatriot, did not try to disguise the impact of the defenders absence on Liverpool nor the feelings within the squad over what happened during Saturdays 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

Wijnaldum said: We are still devastated and I think this was different from normal. The way it happened was really hard for us. Everyone still has a really bad feeling about it. When we were speaking with the players after Saturday none of the players had slept because of what happened with Virgil and, as I said, the way it happened. It is a really hard one to take and a hard one for the team.

We are upset. The way Pickford went in on the challenge was completely stupid in my opinion. I believe he didnt want to injury Virgil the way he injured him but the way he took the tackle basically he didnt care about what happened after the tackle.

We had a lot of games against Everton and in my opinion they take it way too far in the games we play against them. We know it is a derby and everyone wants to win a derby so sometimes you go a little bit over the top but it was too much. It was not only his tackle, we can talk about the tackle from Richarlison on Thiago which was also a nasty one. That is what bothered me the most and I think most of the other players as well.

Accidents can always happen in football, you can be unlucky with a tackle and injure someone, but the way they were doing it is completely unacceptable. It makes it harder that they dont get punished. In this case Pickford doesnt get punished after seeing the videos.

Van Dijk will miss the majority of the season as a consequence of the right knee injury, which requires surgery, while Thiago has been left on Merseyside as a precaution after sustaining a slight knee problem in the foul that led to Richarlison being dismissed. Merseyside police are investigating threats made to both Everton players on social media.

Liverpool are also furious over the conflicting explanations that the authorities have given for how VAR was used at Goodison and have asked the Premier League for a review, although Everton came in for the fiercest criticism from Klopp too.

The Liverpool manager, who is also without Joël Matip against Ajax, said: A couple of days ago something happened which should not have happened in a football game. It was not the first time and it probably wont be the last time. I see it similar to my players. Both challenges were difficult to accept, let me say it like this.

What we can all do is try to change these kind of things. Its really hard for us because Virgil is our boy and it has nothing to do with the quality of Virgil. Yes, he is a world-class player and well miss him but we also miss Oxlade and injuries happen in football, very often in challenges when both players are just trying to play the ball. That was not the case in these two challenges and it makes it so different and difficult to take.

In this game there were a few things that came together. Firstly, the ref doesnt see it. Michael Oliver is an excellent referee usually but why he didnt see it I dont know because he had the best view. Then VAR forgets the rules. It is not that I want every player punished but it is something we all agree on  if you do something wrong, you have to deal with the consequences. At this moment there are only two people dealing with the consequences: Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcântara.

Liverpools visit to Amsterdam is the first competitive meeting between the clubs since Ajaxs famous 7-3 aggregate win in the 1966-67 European Cup, when the Total Football vision of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff stunned the English champions. Bill Shankly was so impressed afterwards that he visited the Ajax dressing room to shake hands with all of their players.

Erik ten Hags side  who officially remain Dutch champions after the 2019-20 season was abandoned  sit second in the Eredivisie, and the head coach believes Liverpools approach will not change as a result of Van Dijks absence.

Its not going to be a different Liverpool, Ten Hag said. Liverpool always play the same. Their principles are hammered in and they can easily switch with the quality they have. The quality of Man A can switch to Man B. The whole team wont change because Virgil van Dijk isnt present.

The teams could have met in the 2019 final, of course, had Ajax not succumbed to Lucas Mouras 96th‑minute winner for Tottenham in the semi-final second leg in Amsterdam. It would have been nice to play against them in the final, their captain, the former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic, reflected. We would have had a larger chance than Tottenham thats for sure.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/20/liverpool-launch-attack-on-completely-stupid-jordan-pickford
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24655 on: Today at 05:35:35 AM »
Getting tired of all this VVD/Pickford stuff now. The media are properly milking it as well. Time to let it go. What's done is done. All we can do is use the frustration of Saturday to push on and have a really good season. We'll get another chance to beat them in the league again in February.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24656 on: Today at 06:24:04 AM »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 11:49:55 PM
we obviously won't win the league but the mentality from us on Saturday was excellent imo, you played champions football for much of it, but we hung onto your coattails and came back from behind twice when last season you'd have just snotted us all over the gaff with that level of performance at Goodison.



Mentality when things go your way are great. Our character last season was shown at Villa.

Firmino was given one of those armpit off-sides when we were getting beat.

We dug in and won it 2-1 in the last five minutes.

Let's see the mentality when your up against it and not down to 10 men because your idiotic goalkeeper is rightly punished

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:35 AM
Getting tired of all this VVD/Pickford stuff now. The media are properly milking it as well. Time to let it go. What's done is done. All we can do is use the frustration of Saturday to push on and have a really good season. We'll get another chance to beat them in the league again in February.

I'm not. He has form for acting with absolute impunity. We should make a song and dance about it so he either changes his attitude (doubtful as he thinks he's better than Gordon Banks) or maybe an official looks a little closer next time he tries something similar.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24657 on: Today at 06:59:06 AM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:35 AM
Getting tired of all this VVD/Pickford stuff now. The media are properly milking it as well. Time to let it go. What's done is done. All we can do is use the frustration of Saturday to push on and have a really good season. We'll get another chance to beat them in the league again in February.

We shouldn't let this die quietly. One of the best players in the world is out for months in his prime because one of the worst goalkeepers in the league scythed him with a horror tackle. Everton need to be called out on their approach to derbies and David Coote should be nowhere near our games again, he's fucking awful.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24658 on: Today at 08:30:03 AM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 06:59:06 AM
We shouldn't let this die quietly. One of the best players in the world is out for months in his prime because one of the worst goalkeepers in the league scythed him with a horror tackle. Everton need to be called out on their approach to derbies and David Coote should be nowhere near our games again, he's fucking awful.
Is fucking right. I just said something similar to anothermove on post in a different thread.
While I agree the players need to get in the frame of mind to win games, theres no way the club should let this go. This is a chance to push for accountability in refereeing.

Also, arguably Saturday was the result of us letting things go in the past because that could have happened in virtually any derby in the last 5 years albeit to different players.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24659 on: Today at 09:21:35 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:30:03 AM
Is fucking right. I just said something similar to anothermove on post in a different thread.
While I agree the players need to get in the frame of mind to win games, theres no way the club should let this go. This is a chance to push for accountability in refereeing.

Also, arguably Saturday was the result of us letting things go in the past because that could have happened in virtually any derby in the last 5 years albeit to different players.

IT did happen to Origi but at least the badge kisser was sent off.

To put things into perspective Bitters will be at Fewm Con Three at Gini because they've convinced themselves now that it was a simple miscalculation by the Village Idiot and, anyway, Dirk Kuty fouled an Everton player over a decade ago.

Whilst we and our players prepare for another major European game.

They're fuming at a comment made by Merson about a foul committed by Moose Kean last night when he said something like ' That's Everton'. I know it's only Merson but players can recognise a reckless, career damaging tackle so hopefully the spot light will be on them.

And Rodriguez is a snidey twat.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24660 on: Today at 09:27:56 AM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:35 AM
Getting tired of all this VVD/Pickford stuff now. The media are properly milking it as well. Time to let it go. What's done is done. All we can do is use the frustration of Saturday to push on and have a really good season. We'll get another chance to beat them in the league again in February.

You can let it go but many fans and the club hopefully won't. We are still waiting for a proper explanation from the premier league. The best defender in the world is out for a year and we got robbed of 2 points. And the only ones to suffer are us.


Coote has been relegated to 4th official only and pickford still hasn't shown his face.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24661 on: Today at 10:12:00 AM »
A few raw nerves just been exposed!  :lmao

Fucking hell loads of bites off this.  ;D

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24662 on: Today at 10:22:13 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:27:56 AM
You can let it go but many fans and the club hopefully won't. We are still waiting for a proper explanation from the premier league. The best defender in the world is out for a year and we got robbed of 2 points. And the only ones to suffer are us.


That might be. But unless we want to go down the City route of losing our winning mentality through excessive moaning, then we (as a team, club and fan base) are going to have pick ourselves up and move on.

We are not a one-man team. We have never been less of a one-man team in my lifetime. It is time to crack on and prove it. That should be the new motivation.

That is not to let Pickford, or the officiating or whatever off the hook. But it is absolutely necessary unless we are planning to let one game, against fucking Everton of all people, derail our season. The fact we now have fans using one derby as a reason to support a breakaway league is frankly embarrassing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24663 on: Today at 12:05:11 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:35 AM
Getting tired of all this VVD/Pickford stuff now. The media are properly milking it as well. Time to let it go. What's done is done. All we can do is use the frustration of Saturday to push on and have a really good season. We'll get another chance to beat them in the league again in February.
You let it go if you want; I'm sticking with Klopp and the boys. If we've got this wrong and it affects us negatively, you can point and laugh; if we achieve something good from it, you can sit on the sidelines, uninvolved, because you folded when we needed to stick together.

I said in the other thread that after watching that presser I'm ready to go into battle with Klopp so I can only imagine how the players feel. I'm sticking with them on this one.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24664 on: Today at 12:21:01 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:14:33 AM
Wijnaldum said: We are still devastated and I think this was different from normal. The way it happened was really hard for us. Everyone still has a really bad feeling about it. When we were speaking with the players after Saturday none of the players had slept because of what happened with Virgil and, as I said, the way it happened. It is a really hard one to take and a hard one for the team.

We are upset. The way Pickford went in on the challenge was completely stupid in my opinion. I believe he didnt want to injury Virgil the way he injured him but the way he took the tackle basically he didnt care about what happened after the tackle.

We had a lot of games against Everton and in my opinion they take it way too far in the games we play against them. We know it is a derby and everyone wants to win a derby so sometimes you go a little bit over the top but it was too much. It was not only his tackle, we can talk about the tackle from Richarlison on Thiago which was also a nasty one. That is what bothered me the most and I think most of the other players as well.
Football players shouldn't fear a certain fixture would put their careers at risk. It's ridiculous and the fact Pickford wasn't banned (and for more than 3 matches) is criminal.

But that's the way it is I guess. All we can do is continue being light-years ahead in every aspect and twat them the next time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24665 on: Today at 01:42:28 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:35 AM
Getting tired of all this VVD/Pickford stuff now. The media are properly milking it as well. Time to let it go. What's done is done. All we can do is use the frustration of Saturday to push on and have a really good season. We'll get another chance to beat them in the league again in February.

I'd generally be saying we should let it go but I don't think we should this time. To a degree the players need to draw a line under it and use the anger they are feeling in a positive manner over the next weeks and months.

As a club I don't think we should let it go. I think firstly the officiating needs scrutiny. I'm not one for conspiracy theories but been enough errors by certain refs for us not to let this go. Doubly so if we haven't had an appropriate and consistent explanation for how they reached their decisions on Saturday. The other reason we shouldn't let it go is because it's Everton. We need them and their players under scrutiny from the press, commentators and the general footballing public. Put some pressure on the team that is top of the table. See how they handle it. We don't expect them to stay top long term but I don't see the harm in turning the screw on them a little bit. Particularly when it's fully deserved. Even if it doesn't help in the short term we are sowing the seeds for when we play them anytime over the next few years. No ref will want to be seen as being weak if they throw in any sort of bad tackle against us.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24666 on: Today at 01:50:19 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:12:00 AM
A few raw nerves just been exposed!  :lmao

Fucking hell loads of bites off this.  ;D

 ;D

Funny isnt it, they where very loud last season with the LiVARpool BS, despite proof that other teams where favoured far more, and they where the loudest with the null and void stuff.

Now our precious, overly sensitive neighbours cant take what they where so quick to give out just a few months ago.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24667 on: Today at 02:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:35 AM
Getting tired of all this VVD/Pickford stuff now. The media are properly milking it as well. Time to let it go. What's done is done. All we can do is use the frustration of Saturday to push on and have a really good season. We'll get another chance to beat them in the league again in February.
Ordinarily I'd probably agree, but not this time. Liverpool have took things on the chin and quietly moved on far too many times now. Regardless, the injustice goes on and on. The horrific approach to derbies by Everton goes on and on too. In the eyes of many of us, and no doubt the club, enough is enough. It's time to call out the Everton gobshites and it's time to stand our ground.

I think it's good that the media are finally exposing Everton and Pickford for what they are. Fuck this cuddly toffees garbage. They have been getting away with Sunday league clogger football against us for years, and now it's resulted in serious injury. It's great to finally see them exposed and called out for it. Their approach has been disgustingly feral in the Derby for decades, so I'm glad it's all over the media now, and I'm glad Liverpool aren't meekly walking away and putting it down to experience.

I'm also glad that the monumental incompetence of officials/VAR is under the microscope too. It needed to be.
