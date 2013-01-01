Agree with much of the above.



On the soft thing, I just feel that as a club we take things lying down a bit and quite like it when we give a bit back. For example, I loved it when Klopp said something about promising not to talk about tactical fouling. Job done and I hope he does similar about feigning injury, brandishing imaginary cards, and thuggish tacking before the next derby.



I'd also want the football authorities to be wary of us in the same way they were of Ferguson. Next time if there's a controversy involving us I'd like their first reaction to be Shit, anyone but them; because they know we'll be demanding answers from them. Which is why I hope we pursue this one with them and don't accept the bullshit reasoning that they'll no doubt come out with.



For all I know, we may be doing all this and more, which would be great, but I get the feeling that we do nothing. Why else does Salah get treated the way he does by defenders and refs alike.