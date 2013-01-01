Twitter is a swamp of Whataboutery from the blues at the moment.
Every set of fans have people like this though.
In fact, every argument on social media contains a huge amount of whataboutery whether it's a discussion about politics, climate change, covid19,sport etc.. It pretty much the go to stance for people who can't debate.
It's like the people who talk about covid19 and bring up comments like 'why don't we ban driving then' because more people (within certain age groups) reportedly die from road traffic accidents than Covid19. It's not even remotely related.
In terms of the game on Saturday, what Pickford and Richarlison did was indefensible. At best they were 2 wild, uncontrollable challenges that were hugely dangerous to fellow professionals. Imagine how pumped up they'd have been if their crowd would have been there.
What I would say is that watching these games over the last 35-40 years is that we have at times we've dealt it out as well as taking it. Gerrard, Carragher, Kuyt and others have put some bad tackles in over the years. Like I said, what their players did was indefensible and it's resulted in a cruel injury blow for us. But I can't act like we've never had players who've dished it out.