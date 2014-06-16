I've often defended them against outsiders. I remember some years ago online, and some Millwall were giving it out to Everton. I'm from a time when Scousers stood together, so I was more than happy to back fellow citizens against some pretty vile shite from that lot.



Now, well things have changed for me. They've been overstepping the mark for years now, but yesterday and the fall-out today have been the straws that broke the camel's back. They aren't the kind of Scousers you want or need by your side, because they'd stab you in the back at the first opportunity.



Youre reading too much into it mate.Their moronic fucking online fans are just like those of every other team, including ours (just look at some of the fucking lunatic conspiracy theorists spouting shite in the after match thread. Same pricks are the ones laughing at City fans for doing the exact same thing, or for the Everton fewm but theyre the exact same type of self entitled fucking babies who laugh when VAR goes against other teams, but scream corruption when it happens to them. Fucking embarrassing).I still hang onto the fact that I know loads of real life bluenoses who are sound. They feel the same way about their online pricks as I do about ours.Were those tackles fucking shithouse? Absolutely. Should they both have resulted in red cards? Dead fucking right they should.But to see some of the conspiracy/deliberate shite is fucking woeful. The ref and VAR should have sorted that out but they never. Thats not because theyre corrupt, its because theyre fucking incompetent, and no supporters can be expected to be taken seriously if they laugh at everyone elses misfortune under the system, then go full on QAnon when it happens to them.And as for Ancelotti, yes hes being a disingenuous c*nt, but name me one fucking manager who says er yeah, he was deliberately trying to harm the other player and hes a c*nt for doing it. Fucking hell, none of them will admit a throw ins gone the wrong way. Especially in a derby.Ive seen plenty of horrific tackles in Derbies by players of both teams (Gerards two footed assault in 2002?? being one of the worst) but I honestly cant remember any manager condemning their player for doing it.Obviously, some of my observations are based on a time before modern football was invented.