Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24520 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 PM »
Utterly despise them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24521 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 PM »
I'm also looking forward to when VAR fucks them over. It will be glorious to watch them fume.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24522 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Disagree. Yes - clubs like us, United and Arsenal have a lot of dickhead fans (you just have to see the abuse Neco got after Luton) - but Everton and City are somethig else. Too long in someone else's shadow.
I think you misread, or I didn't express myself to well. Probably the latter.

You haven't said anything in your reply that I disagree with. Abu Dhabi and Everton have spent so long looking up at far bigger neighbours that it's addled their brains. It's ruined them completely, and their mental instability is the result. We have some absolute airheads following us, but nothing on the scale of the lunatic fringes attached to Everton and Abu Dhabi, who are off the scale these days.
« Reply #24523 on: Yesterday at 11:37:18 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:12 PM
That little shit would not survive Turkey and it's fans.  ;D

Yes but it is far enough away for someone over there to take a risk and that strutting around would make him a hit in the Istanbul derby, possibly dead shortly afterwards mind.
« Reply #24524 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 PM »
I suspect Danny Ings may get a few messages before next weeks game, hat trick please Danny
« Reply #24525 on: Yesterday at 11:42:26 PM »
I really hope Klopp comes out tomorrow and says he thinks Pickford did it on purpose. We all know he did.
« Reply #24526 on: Yesterday at 11:51:00 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM
To be honest, he's done now, doubt he will want to go out in Merseyside anymore, he will have his own social distancing, not that anyone will do him any harm, he'll just be feeling insecure all the time. Ancellotti does not rate him and would love to get rid, his wages are way above what anyone else would pay him so they'll have to pay someone to take him off their hands.

I suspect Van Dijk will be out for a while, but at 26, I think it means Jordan will be finished now, following Joe Hart into obscurity. He'll be rich but his footballing career is in somewhere like Turkey now. Very soon Lossl will get a game and we may never see Jordan's ugly mug and puffed out chest again.
I definitely wouldn't want to be Pickford out in Liverpool or even far beyond now. He's drawn a very large target on his back now, and it only takes one person to be pissed-up, see him and mark his card for him. It's always been a hazard for football players at the best of times, but he's just made himself a very big target.

I can't actually remember our fanbase being so angry after a game in a long, long time. This, and how vast swathes of blueshite are revelling in serious injury to players has certainly gone a long way in altering perceptions and stances. For me, Everton are finished. I'll never defend them to anyone again. They can stew alone in their own bile now.
« Reply #24527 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 PM »
I just cant get over how intentional Everton players were about trying to fuck our best players up and get them injured. The injuries we sustain against Everton arent a coincidence anymore. I genuinely think theres a pattern here. Always had a hunch Duncan Ferguson revvs them up to cause injury. Maybe Ancelotti is feeding into it and dialling it up a notch.

The 7-2 Villa battering really didnt bother me in the slightest. We were crap and Villa were outstanding - 100% fair play to them, they battered us fair and square ... but this draw against Everton is one of the nastiest fixtures Ive seen for years and felt 100 times worse than the twatting we suffered at Villa. It was fucked up on many levels. Those  injuries and the manner of it all has left an extremely sour taste in my mouth. And the gloating from their supporters is something I cant understand.

Im just thankful weve gorged on so much joy and success the last few seasons. Well get through it and I have a hunch a number of our lads will step up.
« Reply #24528 on: Today at 12:01:20 AM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 10:34:02 PM
International break in November coming up. Hopefully there'll be a few 'accidents' in training around T-Rex and DCL. It's only fair. Hope Ali and Bobby know what's required of them too re: Richarlison. Hopefully a stray ball or two, maybe a 'coming together' will sort him out.

I used to defend Everton to non-Scousers, despite them never doing the same for us, but my patience has completely gone now. I hate them as much as the Mancs. I say we fuck them off completely and have nothing to do with them outside of the Derby. None of this "rivals come together" shit. Fuck em. They made their bed and now they're going to lie in it. 128 years of us offering an olive branch and they've truly shit it this time.

It says something when I've seen more United fans wishing Virg well and decrying Pickford than I have Bitters. Scummy fanbase, scummy club, scummy manager.

I don't wish personal harm on any of them outside of the football pitch. But it would be delightful if they suffer some severe injuries that put them out of action. Hopefully all clubs now will see what Everton are like and react accordingly. Can't wait to see them get fucked by Burnley and Leeds.

I've often defended them against outsiders. I remember some years ago online, and some Millwall were giving it out to Everton. I'm from a time when Scousers stood together, so I was more than happy to back fellow citizens against some pretty vile shite from that lot.

Now, well things have changed for me. They've been overstepping the mark for years now, but yesterday and the fall-out today have been the straws that broke the camel's back. They aren't the kind of Scousers you want or need by your side, because they'd stab you in the back at the first opportunity.
« Reply #24529 on: Today at 12:04:28 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:37:18 PM
Yes but it is far enough away for someone over there to take a risk and that strutting around would make him a hit in the Istanbul derby, possibly dead shortly afterwards mind.

Can you imagine the fucker doing this between a Galatasaray and Fenerbache fixture? He'd have to be escorted out by special forces soldiers.
« Reply #24530 on: Today at 12:11:22 AM »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:46:00 PM
Just went on GOT and looked at their Pickford thread. Wow, just wow. Even by their standards it's astonishing vitriol and reveling in others' misfortune. It's not a few bad apples either - it's almost every post that's utterly delighted at what's happened with Van Dijk.

Theyre fucking scum

And I know full well what that word means on these boards

But they have well and truly earned that word Now. Theyve gone over and above the line for pretty much 3 decades, progressively getting worse until the rabid animals you see before you today.

The celebration of Virgils injury from one of their players is absolutely nothing I didnt expect but there it is. Its the final straw for me with them. Give certain people the rope and theyll hang themselves. You could hear their rosary beads clacking together praying for bad news For Virgil for the entire 36 hours it took

I dont know how karma will manifest itself, but it will. You cant go around being that evil for it not to.

Ill be waiting with a beer
« Reply #24531 on: Today at 12:12:34 AM »
taking out Virgil is winning the league for them
« Reply #24532 on: Today at 12:14:01 AM »
And Ancelotti is already signed right into it the pig faced roast spud smelling twat
« Reply #24533 on: Today at 12:18:42 AM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:50:35 PM
Fuck the illusion of classiness, I'll be delighted with the next season ender for an Everton player, or hopefully Carlo's heart giving out the fat c*nt

No need for that at all, don't let them drag you down to their level
« Reply #24534 on: Today at 12:18:56 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:34:43 PM
I'm also looking forward to when VAR fucks them over. It will be glorious to watch them fume.
Don't think that will happen. Seems like the PL and VAR are hellbent on making the title race more interesting this year. We will continue to get nothing and they will continue to get dodgy decisions in their favour. Karma will bite them in the arse, yes, but rather through injuries and incompetence, not VAR.
« Reply #24535 on: Today at 12:30:21 AM »
Forgetting the Bitters for a moment, more than anything I hope Big Virg is getting all the help he needs re: mental health after yesterday. As a player, any injury is bad and takes its toll on your mental health, but at 29 to have such a huge, potentially career-ending injury, when you're in the best side in the world at the moment, has to be a huge depressive weight on him. I don't doubt the club are there every step of the way for him, and I think he'll see the outpouring of support from across the footballing world as well.
« Reply #24536 on: Today at 12:34:45 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:01:20 AM
I've often defended them against outsiders. I remember some years ago online, and some Millwall were giving it out to Everton. I'm from a time when Scousers stood together, so I was more than happy to back fellow citizens against some pretty vile shite from that lot.

Now, well things have changed for me. They've been overstepping the mark for years now, but yesterday and the fall-out today have been the straws that broke the camel's back. They aren't the kind of Scousers you want or need by your side, because they'd stab you in the back at the first opportunity.

Agree with all that. Even Ive quietly defended them a lot at times and never wished them to go down or stuff like that. All my life I always thought we were stronger as a city with two clubs ever present in the premier league. It all changed for me over the last 24 hrs or so. The lack of apology or genuine contrition from their players, the club hierarchy and their supporters has shocked me.

I genuinely think they are happy with the injury to Van Dijk. Do they realise Pickford may have ended the career of the worlds best defender and probably our most important player with that horrific challenge? I dont think they get it. Even on the down low Im seeing a quiet glee from a lot of their supporter base. I think theyre probably hoping Thiago Alcantara is injured long term too.

That being said, I still have Everton supporting friends who are good guys and we mustnt tar everyone with the same brush. Ive just been taken aback by the level of nastiness theyve shown towards us. Didnt expect such bile and bitterness
« Reply #24537 on: Today at 12:35:18 AM »
Like many it's hard not to feel that I'm done with Everton now. For years I've laughed and taken the piss but also sometimes looked indulgently upon them, even defended them. The last decade or so had already put paid to much of that, and now the final nail. Not just the behaviour of their vile fans but also of the club itself, and the manager and players themselves in Saturday's ...well what was it, because it wasn't a football match, wasn't a sporting occasion...an ambush? a contract hit? a tantrum? A massacre?

I said earlier that it's quite possible that Ancelotti and Ferguson and their players genuinely believe the hype and think that they are serious title contenders and so went out on Saturday to try and hobble what they (laughably) see as their main competitor. A cold and cynical hit. They probably think it makes them heroes because in their warped minds they think they are levelling an unfairly stacked playing field; giving it to the man on behalf of ''real'' teams who are kept down by the cartel. Or something.

Or maybe I'm talking shit; obviously very easy to spout nonsense when things are this emotionally charged. Seriously this feels very different to any previous reversal or bad result. Never felt so angry after a game, and still furious, two days later.
« Reply #24538 on: Today at 12:57:29 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:35:18 AM
Like many it's hard not to feel that I'm done with Everton now. For years I've laughed and taken the piss but also sometimes looked indulgently upon them, even defended them. The last decade or so had already put paid to much of that, and now the final nail. Not just the behaviour of their vile fans but also of the club itself, and the manager and players themselves in Saturday's ...well what was it, because it wasn't a football match, wasn't a sporting occasion...an ambush? a contract hit? a tantrum? A massacre?

I said earlier that it's quite possible that Ancelotti and Ferguson and their players genuinely believe the hype and think that they are serious title contenders and so went out on Saturday to try and hobble what they (laughably) see as their main competitor. A cold and cynical hit. They probably think it makes them heroes because in their warped minds they think they are levelling an unfairly stacked playing field; giving it to the man on behalf of ''real'' teams who are kept down by the cartel. Or something.

Or maybe I'm talking shit; obviously very easy to spout nonsense when things are this emotionally charged. Seriously this feels very different to any previous reversal or bad result. Never felt so angry after a game, and still furious, two days later.
same here, I've never been so angry about a game. The officals both on the pitch and VAR have to take a serious look at themselves. They saw what happened even as Virgil had to leave the pitch, at least if pickford was sent off we could said he got some sort of punishment but not even getting a yellow card was a signal to the rest of the everton players to carry on regardless. They even had a chance at redeeming themselves with the offside at the end but instead rubbed more salt in the wounds. Those were 2 cowardly tackles with intent but what sickens me more is to hear of fans celebrating an injury to a player, really sad day for football.
« Reply #24539 on: Today at 12:59:38 AM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:34:45 AM
Agree with all that. Even Ive quietly defended them a lot at times and never wished them to go down or stuff like that. All my life I always thought we were stronger as a city with two clubs ever present in the premier league. It all changed for me over the last 24 hrs or so. The lack of apology or genuine contrition from their players, the club hierarchy and their supporters has shocked me.

I genuinely think they are happy with the injury to Van Dijk. Do they realise Pickford may have ended the career of the worlds best defender and probably our most important player with that horrific challenge? I dont think they get it. Even on the down low Im seeing a quiet glee from a lot of their supporter base. I think theyre probably hoping Thiago Alcantara is injured long term too.

That being said, I still have Everton supporting friends who are good guys and we mustnt tar everyone with the same brush. Ive just been taken aback by the level of nastiness theyve shown towards us. Didnt expect such bile and bitterness
The vast majority of people I know are Reds, but I know a few blues too. They are all lovely people and nothing like the raving lunatics you see at their games or spouting poison online. I only have decent people in my life. I fuck twats off without a second thought because I don't need them. Those blues I know will always have my respect and affection because they are good people and not utter filth like a lot that Goodison attracts. So yes, I'm fully with you in not tarring all with the same brush. I take as I find, and judge accordingly.

My negative comments on them are aimed at the thousands upon thousands of vile scumbags who follow them, and also at their rancid, sad and bitter little club that does nothing to stem the tide of hatred and division. In fact, they actually peddle it to the fanbase and encourage it.

Everton FC are a horrible stain on this city. They have ruined the best Derby match in Britain, if not the world, and they have driven a wedge between the people of this city. A city that once stood together against its detractors.
« Reply #24540 on: Today at 01:01:05 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:01:20 AM
I've often defended them against outsiders. I remember some years ago online, and some Millwall were giving it out to Everton. I'm from a time when Scousers stood together, so I was more than happy to back fellow citizens against some pretty vile shite from that lot.

Now, well things have changed for me. They've been overstepping the mark for years now, but yesterday and the fall-out today have been the straws that broke the camel's back. They aren't the kind of Scousers you want or need by your side, because they'd stab you in the back at the first opportunity.

Youre reading too much into it mate.
 
Their moronic fucking online fans are just like those of every other team, including ours (just look at some of the fucking lunatic conspiracy theorists spouting shite in the after match thread. Same pricks are the ones laughing at City fans for doing the exact same thing, or for the Everton fewm but theyre the exact same type of self entitled fucking babies who laugh when VAR goes against other teams, but scream corruption when it happens to them. Fucking embarrassing).

I still hang onto the fact that I know loads of real life bluenoses who are sound. They feel the same way about their online pricks as I do about ours.

Were those tackles fucking shithouse? Absolutely. Should they both have resulted in red cards? Dead fucking right they should.

But to see some of the conspiracy/deliberate shite is fucking woeful. The ref and VAR should have sorted that out but they never. Thats not because theyre corrupt, its because theyre fucking incompetent, and no supporters can be expected to be taken seriously if they laugh at everyone elses misfortune under the system, then go full on QAnon when it happens to them.

And as for Ancelotti, yes hes being a disingenuous c*nt, but name me one fucking manager who says er yeah, he was deliberately trying to harm the other player and hes a c*nt for doing it. Fucking hell, none of them will admit a throw ins gone the wrong way. Especially in a derby.

Ive seen plenty of horrific tackles in Derbies by players of both teams (Gerards two footed assault in 2002?? being one of the worst) but I honestly cant remember any manager condemning their player for doing it.

Obviously, some of my observations are based on a time before modern football was invented.
« Reply #24541 on: Today at 01:05:14 AM »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:01:05 AM
Youre reading too much into it mate.
 
Their moronic fucking online fans are just like those of every other team, including ours (just look at some of the fucking lunatic conspiracy theorists spouting shite in the after match thread. Same pricks are the ones laughing at City fans for doing the exact same thing, or for the Everton fewm but theyre the exact same type of self entitled fucking babies who laugh when VAR goes against other teams, but scream corruption when it happens to them. Fucking embarrassing).

I still hang onto the fact that I know loads of real life bluenoses who are sound. They feel the same way about their online pricks as I do about ours.

Were those tackles fucking shithouse? Absolutely. Should they both have resulted in red cards? Dead fucking right they should.

But to see some of the conspiracy/deliberate shite is fucking woeful. The ref and VAR should have sorted that out but they never. Thats not because theyre corrupt, its because theyre fucking incompetent, and no supporters can be expected to be taken seriously if they laugh at everyone elses misfortune under the system, then go full on QAnon when it happens to them.

And as for Ancelotti, yes hes being a disingenuous c*nt, but name me one fucking manager who says er yeah, he was deliberately trying to harm the other player and hes a c*nt for doing it. Fucking hell, none of them will admit a throw ins gone the wrong way. Especially in a derby.

Ive seen plenty of horrific tackles in Derbies by players of both teams (Gerards two footed assault in 2002?? being one of the worst) but I honestly cant remember any manager condemning their player for doing it.

Obviously, some of my observations are based on a time before modern football was invented.

Mate

Theyre celebrating VVD injury. Everyone of them and the ones I know on their Facebook statuses

Theyre rabid bitter mongrels Starved of success and spit kick and scream their poisonous frustration at us

« Reply #24542 on: Today at 01:07:09 AM »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:01:05 AM
Youre reading too much into it mate.
 
Their moronic fucking online fans are just like those of every other team, including ours (just look at some of the fucking lunatic conspiracy theorists spouting shite in the after match thread. Same pricks are the ones laughing at City fans for doing the exact same thing, or for the Everton fewm but theyre the exact same type of self entitled fucking babies who laugh when VAR goes against other teams, but scream corruption when it happens to them. Fucking embarrassing).

I still hang onto the fact that I know loads of real life bluenoses who are sound. They feel the same way about their online pricks as I do about ours.

Were those tackles fucking shithouse? Absolutely. Should they both have resulted in red cards? Dead fucking right they should.

But to see some of the conspiracy/deliberate shite is fucking woeful. The ref and VAR should have sorted that out but they never. Thats not because theyre corrupt, its because theyre fucking incompetent, and no supporters can be expected to be taken seriously if they laugh at everyone elses misfortune under the system, then go full on QAnon when it happens to them.

And as for Ancelotti, yes hes being a disingenuous c*nt, but name me one fucking manager who says er yeah, he was deliberately trying to harm the other player and hes a c*nt for doing it. Fucking hell, none of them will admit a throw ins gone the wrong way. Especially in a derby.

Ive seen plenty of horrific tackles in Derbies by players of both teams (Gerards two footed assault in 2002?? being one of the worst) but I honestly cant remember any manager condemning their player for doing it.

Obviously, some of my observations are based on a time before modern football was invented.
You make fair points and I take them onboard, but I just feel a line has finally been crossed for me. I'm not the only one either, judging by the sheer level of anger I'm seeing from our fanbase just now. A tipping point has certainly been reached in the eyes of many Reds.
« Reply #24543 on: Today at 01:09:04 AM »
The rivalry has definitely taken a nasty turn now. Can't see a way back from this. No more "friendly derby". This is war. Can only hope David Coote ends up being the first casualty. He's not fit to ref in League 2 let alone the PL.
