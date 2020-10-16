I'd love to see something riding on it in their games with the two Manchester clubs. And for something really controversial to happen. They'll soon see what the mancs really think of scousers then.



some team you've got there. I know the last few Goodison derbies were a bit damp from both sides, but that was something else. That's the best you've played against us here for ages, and Thiago was an orchestrator of the pace of the match.the VAR shit's been done to death. We had an off season to sort out these silly offsides and the response was to go the other way and include the upper arm. Which has obviously benefitted us, but is absolutely farcical let's be honest. They should just go back to daylight and stop pisstakingfor all the shouts about us, you're doing your own performance a disservice. We actually did well to hang in there when you were sizzling and were able to land a few blows ourselves. I'll be honest, i didn't want this game yet as we're at a stage where we're still building and learning and regardless of other blues saying 'we're gonna do these kopites this time' i knew that there would be a post-Villa response, and Mane and Thiago would show their class and they did. We'd have lost that last season, so there's plenty on our side to build on from yesterday. We didn't deserve a result, but we got a point not being great against the champions who were outstandingRegardless of the VVD situation i would still be astonished if you aren't champions again this year based on that displaywe had a disallowed VAR winner against United last season at the death when Sigurdsson moved his legs out the way, to the point Carlo lost his rag and got a red card