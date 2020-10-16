« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1407240 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24400 on: Today at 01:02:52 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:39:23 PM
He's an Evertonian. They're all animals. It's ingrained in that club.

Even if Bobby had signed for them instead of coming here he'd be a horrible, snarling little thug.

its no surprise with coaches like duncan ferguson. he'll have been on at them all week - let them know how much you want it, get stuck into them etc. pickford should be banned, the challenge was reckless and dangerous. its him trying to show how hard he is, throwing himself round like hes a big man.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24401 on: Today at 01:06:01 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:56:38 PM
Had a look at their fixtures and it doesn't look pretty for them from December till the first week of March. They have some easy fixtures here and there, but for the most part, it looks extremely difficult.

They'll do well to get anywhere between 22-24 points from 17 odd matches in that duration. They have a difficult tie every other week with some potential banana skins thrown in.

But they don't have Europe. That should buy them some fitness but when the inevitable injuries and suspensions arise - now they've shown their true colours there'll be more sendings off - the decline will be rapid.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24402 on: Today at 01:11:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:36:04 PM
Not a fan of this narrative some are happy to push on here that Pickford is just an idiot so is absolved of some of the blame for what he did.

Hes a professional player who has likely played the game for at least 20 years, 18 of those for a pro-club academy / team.

I dont care how fucking thick he is, he knows full well that jumping in at knee height, in a scissors motion, is a potential career ender.

Dont try and take any of that blame away from him by pushing some idea that hes some clumsy idiot.

Im not absolving him of any blame. I just think hes brain dead and is incapable of thinking of the consequences. Doesnt mean I dont want him banned and Im not fuming about it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24403 on: Today at 01:19:29 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:11:58 PM
Im not absolving him of any blame. I just think hes brain dead and is incapable of thinking of the consequences. Doesnt mean I dont want him banned and Im not fuming about it.

After playing football for so long, and so often, I dont care how stupid you are you know the consequences of diving in like that, at that height.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24404 on: Today at 01:53:28 PM »
Nothing has changed..

https://streamable.com/vfmhgy
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24405 on: Today at 01:56:02 PM »
  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24406 on: Today at 02:10:42 PM »
That's probably the view Coote had in the VAR box too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24407 on: Today at 02:32:36 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:19:29 PM
After playing football for so long, and so often, I dont care how stupid you are you know the consequences of diving in like that, at that height.

You dont even have to have played football. A child knows that jumping into someones knee with both feet is going to hurt them. Pickford is undoubtedly stupid. Hes arguably the most dim-witted person in an industry that is well known for having some of thickest people in the country in it.  He is an utter simpleton. There is very little going on inside that largely empty skull of his, but even he knows that doing what he did would only cause physical harm.

Ive seen a few tackles, or attempted tackles, like that in Sunday League, on the school field, in kickabouts in the park. The common theme in all of them is that the person going into the tackle was using it as a cheap shot in trying to hurt the other person.  No-one has ever gone into a challenge like that as a genuine attempt to win the ball.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24408 on: Today at 03:04:27 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:23:28 PM
so what was it?

Hes still got some lame apology message on his account.

and being the coward he is, hes switched the comments off  ;D

Understandable when it would be intended as just a statement, but worth noting that retweeting with a comment basically gets round the limitation.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24409 on: Today at 03:10:30 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:26:21 PM
There is a big PR thing going on in the papers about him writing a letter to apologise. Everyone who knows me, knows I wouldn't intentionally injure someone. Etc, etc.

See I don't know him, but from what I've seen of him on the pitch and his off the pitch antics he strikes me as exactly the kind of player to intentionally try to injure a player
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24410 on: Today at 03:21:01 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:10:30 PM
See I don't know him, but from what I've seen of him on the pitch and his off the pitch antics he strikes me as exactly the kind of player to intentionally try to injure a player

I don't disagree, he has a really spiteful side to his personality especially if he doesn't get a decision. He is then likely to go in hard on someone and leave their foot in like yesterday on Thiago.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24411 on: Today at 03:29:00 PM »
Wonder how these fuckers will do with their next game against the mancs? Usually they love a good fucking but these are confusing times with the start they've made.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24412 on: Today at 03:31:35 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:10:30 PM
See I don't know him, but from what I've seen of him on the pitch and his off the pitch antics he strikes me as exactly the kind of player to intentionally try to injure a player

I dont know him either and I dont need to see anything other than him flying in knee high on another player seconds after the whistle had already gone, and having had plenty of time to stop himself, to conclude hes the sort of player who would intentionally injure another.

He can say what he likes but his actions speak for themselves. The whistle had gone. He could have stopped or slowed down. He didnt. He went in high and with every ounce of force he could muster.

There is no other conclusion to come to.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24413 on: Today at 03:38:58 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:00 PM
Wonder how these fuckers will do with their next game against the mancs? Usually they love a good fucking but these are confusing times with the start they've made.

Well, hopefully Maguire and Shaw will injure Calvert-Lewin and Rodriguez. From there on, any result is acceptable for me ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24414 on: Today at 04:46:51 PM »
I'd love to see something riding on it in their games with the two Manchester clubs. And for something really controversial to happen. They'll soon see what the mancs really think of scousers then.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24415 on: Today at 05:12:42 PM »
some team you've got there. I know the last few Goodison derbies were a bit damp from both sides, but that was something else. That's the best you've played against us here for ages, and Thiago was an orchestrator of the pace of the match.

the VAR shit's been done to death. We had an off season to sort out these silly offsides and the response was to go the other way and include the upper arm. Which has obviously benefitted us, but is absolutely farcical let's be honest. They should just go back to daylight and stop pisstaking

for all the shouts about us, you're doing your own performance a disservice. We actually did well to hang in there when you were sizzling and were able to land a few blows ourselves. I'll be honest, i didn't want this game yet as we're at a stage where we're still building and learning and regardless of other blues saying 'we're gonna do these kopites this time' i knew that there would be a post-Villa response, and Mane and Thiago would show their class and they did. We'd have lost that last season, so there's plenty on our side to build on from yesterday. We didn't deserve a result, but we got a point not being great against the champions who were outstanding

Regardless of the VVD situation i would still be astonished if you aren't champions again this year based on that display

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:46:51 PM
I'd love to see something riding on it in their games with the two Manchester clubs. And for something really controversial to happen. They'll soon see what the mancs really think of scousers then.

we had a disallowed VAR winner against United last season at the death when Sigurdsson moved his legs out the way, to the point Carlo lost his rag and got a red card
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24416 on: Today at 05:21:26 PM »
We got potential serious injurys in the derby again,seems to happen way too often now as others have said,getting no red cards and avoiding defeat with the help of an inept referee just pumps them up to continue trying the same over and over again because they know by now they can't win by trying to play football.

Fucking having visions of Funes Mori grabbing his badge after injuring Origi again,the big hero.

I's almost a shame we don't have a second team of shithouse cloggers just to throw against them 2 times a season,play for a draw and go late and hard on every single tackle.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24417 on: Today at 05:24:43 PM »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:21:26 PM
We got potential serious injurys in the derby again,seems to happen way too often now as others have said,getting no red cards and avoiding defeat with the help of an inept referee just pumps them up to continue trying the same over and over again because they know by now they can't win by trying to play football.

Fucking having visions of Funes Mori grabbing his badge after injuring Origi again,the big hero.

I's almost a shame we don't have a second team of shithouse cloggers just to throw against them 2 times a season,play for a draw and go late and hard on every single tackle.



Barkley threw a couple of leg breakers Henderson's way too in past games, Jordan let him off easy in the post-match interviews just like he did with Pickford, unfortunately if we don't call attention to it those shithouses will just carry on doing the same.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24418 on: Today at 05:24:50 PM »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Today at 05:12:42 PM
some team you've got there. I know the last few Goodison derbies were a bit damp from both sides, but that was something else. That's the best you've played against us here for ages, and Thiago was an orchestrator of the pace of the match.

the VAR shit's been done to death. We had an off season to sort out these silly offsides and the response was to go the other way and include the upper arm. Which has obviously benefitted us, but is absolutely farcical let's be honest. They should just go back to daylight and stop pisstaking

for all the shouts about us, you're doing your own performance a disservice. We actually did well to hang in there when you were sizzling and were able to land a few blows ourselves. I'll be honest, i didn't want this game yet as we're at a stage where we're still building and learning and regardless of other blues saying 'we're gonna do these kopites this time' i knew that there would be a post-Villa response, and Mane and Thiago would show their class and they did. We'd have lost that last season, so there's plenty on our side to build on from yesterday. We didn't deserve a result, but we got a point not being great against the champions who were outstanding

Regardless of the VVD situation i would still be astonished if you aren't champions again this year based on that display

we had a disallowed VAR winner against United last season at the death when Sigurdsson moved his legs out the way, to the point Carlo lost his rag and got a red card

Cheers mate.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24419 on: Today at 05:25:01 PM »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:21:26 PM
We got potential serious injurys in the derby again,seems to happen way too often now as others have said,getting no red cards and avoiding defeat with the help of an inept referee just pumps them up to continue trying the same over and over again because they know by now they can't win by trying to play football.

Fucking having visions of Funes Mori grabbing his badge after injuring Origi again,the big hero.

I's almost a shame we don't have a second team of shithouse cloggers just to throw against them 2 times a season,play for a draw and go late and hard on every single tackle.

Perhaps we could aim for this in the future.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24420 on: Today at 05:28:22 PM »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Today at 05:12:42 PM
we had a disallowed VAR winner against United last season at the death when Sigurdsson moved his legs out the way, to the point Carlo lost his rag and got a red card

I'm talking about a game with something riding on it, like a cup game or a game that could decide a title or a European place for one of youse. And how the fanbases would react to that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24421 on: Today at 05:29:25 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:28:22 PM
I'm talking about a game with something riding on it, like a cup game or a game that could decide a title or a European place for one of youse. And how the fanbases would react to that.

well we did concede a killer goal to City in the League Cup semi in 2016 from a cross that was out of play (We were 3-1 up on aggregate at the time) with yous awaiting in the final
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24422 on: Today at 05:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:28:22 PM
I'm talking about a game with something riding on it, like a cup game or a game that could decide a title or a European place for one of youse. And how the fanbases would react to that.
Dont they play the red mancs in the league cup quarters ?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24423 on: Today at 05:34:08 PM »
Never seen such a shit player with a PR team like Richarlison has got. Very quick press release on his professional website, all written in the third person. Of course, he torpedoes it by being a snide little twat and replying to people on Twitter, then quickly deleting it. Scum.
