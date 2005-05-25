Honestly, I think the bitters are too far gone now for any friendliness between our fans. They're always doing Hillsborough and Heysel shouts, and they can't even say it's a minority, because they're the majority now as they've driven the moderate fans away.



Don't know where it comes from. Probably due to the fact they never capitalised on our dry spells, and that we could always go and win a trophy even when we were utterly shite (League Cup, for example).



Obviously, Kloppo arriving and bringing us everything we've ever wanted has made them even worse, and winning four games in a row has really inflated their egos. I'd love us to bring them back down to Earth on Saturday.



The funny thing about them is - nearly all the hatred and bitterness comes from their side. I rarely, if ever, see Reds really laying into them on social media in the way they do about us. Yeah, there's the jokes about their trophy cabinet and the cuckoo clock, but they can't even bring themselves to congratulate us on anything. Even if we did a treble this year and next year, they wouldn't be able to bring themselves to be happy for us for one minute. It's come to something when I have a better relationship with Man U fans than I do Everton.



The bit in bold is telling, for me. Yes, we have a rivalry with them, and we want to beat them all the time, every time. Despite that, our jibes towards them are pretty light-hearted as jibes go. Theirs, on the other hand, are oozing with hatred, bitterness, misplaced anger and spite. It's a one-sided hatred, because they don't bother us enough for us to hate them.This brings me to what I believe is the real reason for their collective heads going in the 1990s. Well, first I'll just throw in a few facts that touch on what Nobby has said. For some rather strange reason, Everton always felt they were the most successful club in this city. I've heard it said many times how Liverpool ''only became a thing in the 70s, so are Johnny come latelys with just one purple patch in their history whilst Everton have had numerous.''Now let's examine the facts, shall we. Pre-WWII, Liverpool had been league champions 4 times. Everton had been champions 5 times, but on one of those occasions, LFC hadn't even been founded yet. So, in the pre WWII years when both clubs were in existence, both clubs had 4 titles each.In the 1940s, LFC won 1 title whilst EFC won 0.In the 1950s neither club lifted the title.In the 1960s Liverpool won 2 titles whilst EFC won 1.In the 70s, Liverpool won 4 titles whilst EFC won 1, in 1970 itself.In the 1980s, Liverpool won 6 titles and EFC won 2.Since 1990, Liverpool have won 2 titles to Everton's 0.So, the myth of Everton being the most successful club pre-70s is one big fat falsehood. It was neck and neck until the 60s, then we blew them away ever since. They've never been way out in front. Ever.Anyway, back to why I believe they finally lost their minds in the 90s. As we've established already, although they felt they were the more successful club way back in the previous century, this was all in their own minds rather than a reality, but they believed it anyway. They felt important and secure in who they felt they were.By the end of the 1960s, we were 7 titles to 6 ahead of them, and they equalled that up in 1970 with their 7th title win. So again, they can still hold their heads up and be comfortable in their own skins. We were rivals, but had pretty much given as good as we got since we were both founded. Two proud clubs and local rivals fighting it out on the big stage. Both clearly relevant to each other and relevant in their own right.Enter the 70s, and Liverpool leave them trailing both at home and abroad. Fair dos though, we left everyone trailing back then. Everton's 69-70 title win is a distant memory. Discontent sets in, they seem poorly run and go into decline at a time when Liverpool are the best in the world. Now that hurts them, and rightly so, but it doesn't particularly drive a hatred. If anything, it drives a desire to improve and challenge us again. For a short period in the 1980s, they actually manage it with a pretty amazing side. I remember seeing them, and credit where it's due, they could be brilliant. Now, we have both clubs highly relevant, sticking it to the rest of the country and ruling the roost. They have self belief, and we have self belief.Thing is, their stars only aligned for a short time. Once they burnt out, they never replaced players who moved on or lost quality through age. They thought they'd made it and they rested on their laurels. Their management became poor. They made bad decision after bad decision and declined. Now that short period where they burned so bright really was their chance to genuinely establish themselves and build on that solid foundation, but they fucked it up. There can be no sugar-coating it, they absolutely fucked it up all by themselves. They managed to briefly level up the playing field, but they allowed it to slip through their fingers through sheer complacency and bad management from top to bottom.Come the 1990s it was crystal clear to them that they had royally blown it. Their best chance had gone. Their longest spell of success in their history was just a blip in otherwise wall-to-wall Liverpool FC success and domination. So, there was the understandable pain that realisation brings, but there was more. By 1990 LFC had double the amount of titles that Everton had. Their best ever team had come and gone and they were in obvious decline from top to bottom. Now, we weren't anything like neck and neck anymore. In fact, we went on to stop seeing them as genuine rivals at all. Local rivals, yes, but not rivals outside of that.Now the biggest insult you can offer anyone in life is not your hatred, it's your indifference. You hate things and people that somehow matter to you, so your hatred brings them attention and relevance. On the other hand, your indifference cuts them dead. It truly is the deepest of insults whether you meant it or not. As time went on, Everton lost their confidence and their self-esteem. They also lost their identity. No one feared them and nobody cared about them. They were a club and a fanbase lost in bland mediocrity. There to make up the numbers, but little else.It was no surprise to me that they eventually had to act like small children do when they feel overlooked. Babies who feel they aren't getting attention will often behave badly in order to get the attention they crave. Everton had become irrelevant and without identity. Being overlooked and being irrelevant hurt them more than anything could. No surprise there, because it's deeply painful to realise you don't matter to others outside your bubble.The 1990s became fertile breeding ground for the corrosive state of affairs we see today. They knew their best chance had come and gone. They had to look for a scapegoat. They had to look for someone to blame other than themselves. We all know what they pinned that on, but the truth is it was all down to rank bad management and rampant complacency on their part rather than anything else. Our indifference towards them also saw them needing snookers if they were to needle us. This is where they became useful idiots for the Mancs. I remember when the Mancs finally cracked the title after 26 years and a group of Bitters clubbed together to take out a 'Congratulations' ad in the Echo for them. This is what our indifference towards them reduced them to. Cosying up to people who despise our city just so they could somehow get back at us, the people they now wrongly blamed for their club's own incompetence and decline. Now, they even lay on buffets for the haters of the City of Liverpool and its people just so they can needle us.They went down this route because they became irrelevant and we, their biggest rivals, became completely indifferent to them other than on derby day. They couldn't get our attention on the pitch, so they had to go down the needy child route in order to get attention simply by being a twat. The less we are arsed with them, the more like bitter gobshites they act. The more we poke them with witty jibes and tame jokes, the more they hit back with vile hatred and toxic behaviour. They actually wear their bitterness as a badge of honour these days, but all I see when I look at them spewing their filth are deeply sad, needy, adult children trying desperately to feel relevant once more. It's all ''look at us, we matter, give us some attention.''It's really weird, but they make everything in life about us, yet we make nothing in life about them. They are as obsessed about LFC as we are, yet we aren't arsed about them except when we play them. And no, lurking Bitters, commenting on a social situation involving our fanbases is not obsessing about Everton. There is a difference. The psychology of the two fanbases, and clubs for that matter, are markedly different and quite fascinating really. Chalk and cheese springs to mind.Edited to award the Bitters the 1963 title I'd overlooked.