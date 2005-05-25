« previous next »
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,127
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24080 on: October 12, 2020, 07:19:24 PM »
Quote from: Original on October 12, 2020, 08:50:43 AM
They are the worst for it

Only because they should know better. Mancs are by far the worst, home and away.
Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24081 on: October 12, 2020, 09:16:37 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on October 12, 2020, 02:10:09 PM
What's that about?
Have a look at Post No #24049 or #24076.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,184
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24082 on: October 12, 2020, 10:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on October 12, 2020, 09:16:37 PM
Have a look at Post No #24049 or #24076.

Ahhhhh. Got it now. Ta.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24083 on: October 13, 2020, 11:57:27 AM »
Have the combined 11's started coming out yet?
Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24084 on: October 13, 2020, 12:12:36 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 13, 2020, 11:57:27 AM
Have the combined 11's started coming out yet?

You mean the Everton starting lineup? Think they announce it an hour before the game
Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24085 on: October 13, 2020, 01:21:28 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on October 13, 2020, 12:12:36 PM
You mean the Everton starting lineup? Think they announce it an hour before the game

No that's not what he means. Usually a week or so before the Derby the likes of the Echo ask readers to submit their 'Combined XI' featuring players from Liverpool and Everton. Normally your typical bitter blue will at best include 2 or 3 of our players in their XI, I expect as they're practically champions already that will drop to 1, maybe 2 at a push.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24086 on: October 13, 2020, 01:24:40 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on October 13, 2020, 12:12:36 PM
You mean the Everton starting lineup? Think they announce it an hour before the game
:D Was about to say the same thing
Offline eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24087 on: October 13, 2020, 01:33:59 PM »
Quote from: Graeme on October 13, 2020, 01:21:28 PM
No that's not what he means. Usually a week or so before the Derby the likes of the Echo ask readers to submit their 'Combined XI' featuring players from Liverpool and Everton. Normally your typical bitter blue will at best include 2 or 3 of our players in their XI, I expect as they're practically champions already that will drop to 1, maybe 2 at a push.

Woosh....
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,900
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24088 on: October 13, 2020, 01:50:02 PM »
He seems to be getting very cocky Ancelotti every time I read the headlines he's in it, saying they are not scared. Let's see just how attacking they are on the day.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,644
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24089 on: October 13, 2020, 02:23:54 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 13, 2020, 01:50:02 PM
He seems to be getting very cocky Ancelotti every time I read the headlines he's in it, saying they are not scared. Let's see just how attacking they are on the day.

In the last Goodison Derby they had 30% and even against our U9's in the FA Cup they only managed 42%. The only time Everton attack Liverpool is on social media.
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24090 on: October 13, 2020, 02:58:41 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 13, 2020, 01:50:02 PM
He seems to be getting very cocky Ancelotti every time I read the headlines he's in it, saying they are not scared. Let's see just how attacking they are on the day.

I don't think he's being 'cocky' rather he's trying to change their mentality, as manager he has to drive the belief they can beat us.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,184
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24091 on: October 13, 2020, 03:58:29 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on October 13, 2020, 02:23:54 PM
In the last Goodison Derby they had 30% and even against our U9's in the FA Cup they only managed 42%. The only time Everton attack Liverpool is on social media.

 :wellin
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24092 on: October 13, 2020, 04:12:10 PM »
Honestly, I think the bitters are too far gone now for any friendliness between our fans. They're always doing Hillsborough and Heysel shouts, and they can't even say it's a minority, because they're the majority now as they've driven the moderate fans away.

Don't know where it comes from. Probably due to the fact they never capitalised on our dry spells, and that we could always go and win a trophy even when we were utterly shite (League Cup, for example).

Obviously, Kloppo arriving and bringing us everything we've ever wanted has made them even worse, and winning four games in a row has really inflated their egos. I'd love us to bring them back down to Earth on Saturday.

The funny thing about them is - nearly all the hatred and bitterness comes from their side. I rarely, if ever, see Reds really laying into them on social media in the way they do about us. Yeah, there's the jokes about their trophy cabinet and the cuckoo clock, but they can't even bring themselves to congratulate us on anything. Even if we did a treble this year and next year, they wouldn't be able to bring themselves to be happy for us for one minute. It's come to something when I have a better relationship with Man U fans than I do Everton.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,558
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24093 on: October 13, 2020, 04:59:32 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on October 13, 2020, 04:12:10 PM

Don't know where it comes from. Probably due to the fact they never capitalised on our dry spells, and that we could always go and win a trophy even when we were utterly shite (League Cup, for example).


I think the phrase "it's complex" is very apt here.

It's one of their legends that until we hit our purple patch, they were the more successful and famous club. That's not really accurate; dunno about famous, but by the time Shankly took the helm here, we both had 5 league titles - although they also had 2 FA Cups.

Yet throughout, relations had always been mostly good natured between fans. That even extended into the 80's and that period of joint-domination of the English game. My (blue) dad reckons Emlyn Hughes doing his 'Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic' thing left a really sour taste. And even though we shared trophies in the mid-80's Liverpool fans really have laid the piss-taking on, especially when they sunk back down the table again as the 80's drew to a close.

Another of their legends is that the impact of Heysel and the ban led to the fragmentation of their best ever team (despite winning the league the season after) that prevented them also winning the European Cup and enjoying the global fame and adoration that Liverpool had received from winning it 4 glorious times.

Their legends have, like all legends, grown in symbolism and important ever since. I think they genuinely believe that by rights they, not us, should be the big team in Liverpool with all the silverware and massive global following, and that a large part of why they're not is our fault.

And our piss-taking has just increased over the years, partly from the growth of the internet and social media, but also as a response to how very loudly hate-filled and bitter they have become. We stopped seeing them as genuine rivals and view them more as clowns to laugh at. That really hurts them.

I'm a rugby league fan as well (Saints) and through the 80's and early 90's had to watch our big rivals Wigan sweep everything as their fans took the piss and celebrated a win against us like it was their first win in ages. I despised them. I was every bit as bitter and twisted about them as Everton fans are about us. So I have a bit of an insight into how they feel. Saints then hit success just as Wigan were on the demise and we've been the more successful side since the move to summer rugby in 96. I've seen us win league titles (grand finals) and Challenge Cups on great days out, including twatting Wigan. Whilst that has taken the edge off the bitterness, I still hate them and want them to lose every time they play.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24094 on: October 13, 2020, 05:24:21 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 13, 2020, 04:59:32 PM

Another of their legends is that the impact of Heysel and the ban led to the fragmentation of their best ever team (despite winning the league the season after) that prevented them also winning the European Cup and enjoying the global fame and adoration that Liverpool had received from winning it 4 glorious times.


I think that's the one thing that really rankles me about them. The entitlement. Yes, their side in that period was incredibly good, but there's no guarantee that European cup would've been theirs. They just think they were good enough to win it, but as we know with reality, the best side on paper doesn't always win.

That European ban is also no excuse for why they didn't compete in the times they have qualified for Europe since. The fact is - they aren't good enough and they know it. They also forget that every club was impacted by that ban - thanks to Thatcher - but many have gone and won the European cup since. Chelsea, Man Utd etc. Even Spurs at least got to the final.

Basically, they think their club being crap for 30 years is our fault, despite the fact City were relegated 17 years ago and have won countless trophies since. Despite the fact Chelsea have rebuilt their club and been successful. Despite us going through bad periods and still managing to win things. Fact is, the rot at Everton has been there for years.

The board, the ownership, the managers, the fans, the players. They're all to blame.
Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,962
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24095 on: October 13, 2020, 07:51:26 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on October 13, 2020, 05:24:21 PM
I think that's the one thing that really rankles me about them. The entitlement. Yes, their side in that period was incredibly good, but there's no guarantee that European cup would've been theirs. They just think they were good enough to win it, but as we know with reality, the best side on paper doesn't always win.

That European ban is also no excuse for why they didn't compete in the times they have qualified for Europe since. The fact is - they aren't good enough and they know it. They also forget that every club was impacted by that ban - thanks to Thatcher - but many have gone and won the European cup since. Chelsea, Man Utd etc. Even Spurs at least got to the final.

Basically, they think their club being crap for 30 years is our fault, despite the fact City were relegated 17 years ago and have won countless trophies since. Despite the fact Chelsea have rebuilt their club and been successful. Despite us going through bad periods and still managing to win things. Fact is, the rot at Everton has been there for years.

The board, the ownership, the managers, the fans, the players. They're all to blame.
Both of those teams have financially cheated their way to success; none of them deserve even one trophy they have won.
You could have definitely picked better examples mate.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24096 on: October 13, 2020, 08:31:35 PM »
Just win lads.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24097 on: Yesterday at 01:25:02 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October 13, 2020, 07:51:26 PM
Both of those teams have financially cheated their way to success; none of them deserve even one trophy they have won.
You could have definitely picked better examples mate.

True, although my reference was more towards the fact that clubs have had a much rockier time of it in the past than Everton have.

They can't even claim they've not had the money either - they've spent something like £700m on transfer fees, if I remember correctly. It's just that they've bought crap players.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24098 on: Yesterday at 02:50:04 AM »
Two Evertons and a Weverton on the pitch and RichieLa just scores for Brasil! An Omen?
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24099 on: Yesterday at 02:50:15 AM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on October 13, 2020, 04:12:10 PM
Honestly, I think the bitters are too far gone now for any friendliness between our fans. They're always doing Hillsborough and Heysel shouts, and they can't even say it's a minority, because they're the majority now as they've driven the moderate fans away.

Don't know where it comes from. Probably due to the fact they never capitalised on our dry spells, and that we could always go and win a trophy even when we were utterly shite (League Cup, for example).

Obviously, Kloppo arriving and bringing us everything we've ever wanted has made them even worse, and winning four games in a row has really inflated their egos. I'd love us to bring them back down to Earth on Saturday.

The funny thing about them is - nearly all the hatred and bitterness comes from their side. I rarely, if ever, see Reds really laying into them on social media in the way they do about us. Yeah, there's the jokes about their trophy cabinet and the cuckoo clock, but they can't even bring themselves to congratulate us on anything. Even if we did a treble this year and next year, they wouldn't be able to bring themselves to be happy for us for one minute. It's come to something when I have a better relationship with Man U fans than I do Everton.

The bit in bold is telling, for me. Yes, we have a rivalry with them, and we want to beat them all the time, every time. Despite that, our jibes towards them are pretty light-hearted as jibes go. Theirs, on the other hand, are oozing with hatred, bitterness, misplaced anger and spite. It's a one-sided hatred, because they don't bother us enough for us to hate them.

This brings me to what I believe is the real reason for their collective heads going in the 1990s. Well, first I'll just throw in a few facts that touch on what Nobby has said. For some rather strange reason, Everton always felt they were the most successful club in this city. I've heard it said many times how Liverpool ''only became a thing in the 70s, so are Johnny come latelys with just one purple patch in their history whilst Everton have had numerous.''

Now let's examine the facts, shall we. Pre-WWII, Liverpool had been league champions 4 times. Everton had been champions 5 times, but on one of those occasions, LFC hadn't even been founded yet. So, in the pre WWII years when both clubs were in existence, both clubs had 4 titles each.

In the 1940s, LFC won 1 title whilst EFC won 0.

In the 1950s neither club lifted the title.

In the 1960s Liverpool won 2 titles whilst EFC won 1.

In the 70s, Liverpool won 4 titles whilst EFC won 1, in 1970 itself.

In the 1980s, Liverpool won 6 titles and EFC won 2.

Since 1990, Liverpool have won 2 titles to Everton's 0.

So, the myth of Everton being the most successful club pre-70s is one big fat falsehood. It was neck and neck until the 60s, then we blew them away ever since. They've never been way out in front. Ever.

Anyway, back to why I believe they finally lost their minds in the 90s. As we've established already, although they felt they were the more successful club way back in the previous century, this was all in their own minds rather than a reality, but they believed it anyway. They felt important and secure in who they felt they were.

By the end of the 1960s, we were 7 titles to 6 ahead of them, and they equalled that up in 1970 with their 7th title win. So again, they can still hold their heads up and be comfortable in their own skins. We were rivals, but had pretty much given as good as we got since we were both founded. Two proud clubs and local rivals fighting it out on the big stage. Both clearly relevant to each other and relevant in their own right.

Enter the 70s, and Liverpool leave them trailing both at home and abroad. Fair dos though, we left everyone trailing back then. Everton's 69-70 title win is a distant memory. Discontent sets in, they seem poorly run and go into decline at a time when Liverpool are the best in the world. Now that hurts them, and rightly so, but it doesn't particularly drive a hatred. If anything, it drives a desire to improve and challenge us again. For a short period in the 1980s, they actually manage it with a pretty amazing side. I remember seeing them, and credit where it's due, they could be brilliant. Now, we have both clubs highly relevant, sticking it to the rest of the country and ruling the roost. They have self belief, and we have self belief.

Thing is, their stars only aligned for a short time. Once they burnt out, they never replaced players who moved on or lost quality through age. They thought they'd made it and they rested on their laurels. Their management became poor. They made bad decision after bad decision and declined. Now that short period where they burned so bright really was their chance to genuinely establish themselves and build on that solid foundation, but they fucked it up. There can be no sugar-coating it, they absolutely fucked it up all by themselves. They managed to briefly level up the playing field, but they allowed it to slip through their fingers through sheer complacency and bad management from top to bottom.

Come the 1990s it was crystal clear to them that they had royally blown it. Their best chance had gone. Their longest spell of success in their history was just a blip in otherwise wall-to-wall Liverpool FC success and domination. So, there was the understandable pain that realisation brings, but there was more. By 1990 LFC had double the amount of titles that Everton had. Their best ever team had come and gone and they were in obvious decline from top to bottom. Now, we weren't anything like neck and neck anymore. In fact, we went on to stop seeing them as genuine rivals at all. Local rivals, yes, but not rivals outside of that.

Now the biggest insult you can offer anyone in life is not your hatred, it's your indifference. You hate things and people that somehow matter to you, so your hatred brings them attention and relevance. On the other hand, your indifference cuts them dead. It truly is the deepest of insults whether you meant it or not. As time went on, Everton lost their confidence and their self-esteem. They also lost their identity. No one feared them and nobody cared about them. They were a club and a fanbase lost in bland mediocrity. There to make up the numbers, but little else.

It was no surprise to me that they eventually had to act like small children do when they feel overlooked. Babies who feel they aren't getting attention will often behave badly in order to get the attention they crave. Everton had become irrelevant and without identity. Being overlooked and being irrelevant hurt them more than anything could. No surprise there, because it's deeply painful to realise you don't matter to others outside your bubble.

The 1990s became fertile breeding ground for the corrosive state of affairs we see today. They knew their best chance had come and gone. They had to look for a scapegoat. They had to look for someone to blame other than themselves. We all know what they pinned that on, but the truth is it was all down to rank bad management and rampant complacency on their part rather than anything else. Our indifference towards them also saw them needing snookers if they were to needle us. This is where they became useful idiots for the Mancs. I remember when the Mancs finally cracked the title after 26 years and a group of Bitters clubbed together to take out a 'Congratulations' ad in the Echo for them. This is what our indifference towards them reduced them to. Cosying up to people who despise our city just so they could somehow get back at us, the people they now wrongly blamed for their club's own incompetence and decline. Now, they even lay on buffets for the haters of the City of Liverpool and its people just so they can needle us.

They went down this route because they became irrelevant and we, their biggest rivals, became completely indifferent to them other than on derby day. They couldn't get our attention on the pitch, so they had to go down the needy child route in order to get attention simply by being a twat. The less we are arsed with them, the more like bitter gobshites they act. The more we poke them with witty jibes and tame jokes, the more they hit back with vile hatred and toxic behaviour. They actually wear their bitterness as a badge of honour these days, but all I see when I look at them spewing their filth are deeply sad, needy, adult children trying desperately to feel relevant once more. It's all ''look at us, we matter, give us some attention.''

It's really weird, but they make everything in life about us, yet we make nothing in life about them. They are as obsessed about LFC as we are, yet we aren't arsed about them except when we play them. And no, lurking Bitters, commenting on a social situation involving our fanbases is not obsessing about Everton. There is a difference. The psychology of the two fanbases, and clubs for that matter, are markedly different and quite fascinating really. Chalk and cheese springs to mind.

Edited to award the Bitters the 1963 title I'd overlooked.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:39:14 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24100 on: Yesterday at 07:42:18 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October 13, 2020, 07:51:26 PM
Both of those teams have financially cheated their way to success; none of them deserve even one trophy they have won.
You could have definitely picked better examples mate.

also everton spent about 600 million since moshiri. except zero success actually gotten worse with more spending
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,514
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24101 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 AM »
SoS - point of order !

Everton were League champions in 1963 and then began their successful run in the European Cup, going out in the 1st round I think?
Logged

Offline AnfieldIron

  • Water Like a Stone. Local laundry service ...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24102 on: Yesterday at 12:15:29 PM »
Any calls for null and void coming from them?
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24103 on: Yesterday at 01:36:40 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:37:04 AM
SoS - point of order !

Everton were League champions in 1963 and then began their successful run in the European Cup, going out in the 1st round I think?
I actually knew that.

That's what I get for researching for a post so late at night when I'm knackered.  :rollseyes
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24104 on: Yesterday at 02:00:13 PM »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Yesterday at 12:15:29 PM
Any calls for null and void coming from them?
Graeme Sharp where are you?
Offline Jwils21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24105 on: Yesterday at 02:06:30 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on October 13, 2020, 04:12:10 PM
Honestly, I think the bitters are too far gone now for any friendliness between our fans. They're always doing Hillsborough and Heysel shouts, and they can't even say it's a minority, because they're the majority now as they've driven the moderate fans away.

Don't know where it comes from. Probably due to the fact they never capitalised on our dry spells, and that we could always go and win a trophy even when we were utterly shite (League Cup, for example).

Obviously, Kloppo arriving and bringing us everything we've ever wanted has made them even worse, and winning four games in a row has really inflated their egos. I'd love us to bring them back down to Earth on Saturday.

The funny thing about them is - nearly all the hatred and bitterness comes from their side. I rarely, if ever, see Reds really laying into them on social media in the way they do about us. Yeah, there's the jokes about their trophy cabinet and the cuckoo clock, but they can't even bring themselves to congratulate us on anything. Even if we did a treble this year and next year, they wouldn't be able to bring themselves to be happy for us for one minute. It's come to something when I have a better relationship with Man U fans than I do Everton.

Social Media plays a part now, and the desire to be the most offensive and most aggressive towards rival teams to get the most superficial attention from strangers. There are still the good portion who attack those who spout that drivel, but if an Evertonian sees a fellow fan posting a Heysel/Hillsborough jibe and receive a load of likes/retweets/attention from it then that will subconsciously register with them as the way they too should be feeling.

That and the fact that any single post from someone on Twitter is now used as a litmus test for the entire fan base. One single Liverpool fan makes a Munich shout on Twitter and therefore every single man, woman and child who has ever so much as worn a red scarf is a disgusting death mocker. "No wonder nobody likes them". This escalates and escalates until everyone is once again slinging mud.
Offline free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24106 on: Yesterday at 02:18:53 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:06:30 PM
Social Media plays a part now, and the desire to be the most offensive and most aggressive towards rival teams to get the most superficial attention from strangers. There are still the good portion who attack those who spout that drivel, but if an Evertonian sees a fellow fan posting a Heysel/Hillsborough jibe and receive a load of likes/retweets/attention from it then that will subconsciously register with them as the way they too should be feeling.

That and the fact that any single post from someone on Twitter is now used as a litmus test for the entire fan base. One single Liverpool fan makes a Munich shout on Twitter and therefore every single man, woman and child who has ever so much as worn a red scarf is a disgusting death mocker. "No wonder nobody likes them". This escalates and escalates until everyone is once again slinging mud.

...and you'll probably find that the most toxic don't even come from Liverpool and have never been to Goodison
Offline Jwils21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24107 on: Yesterday at 03:38:41 PM »
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 02:18:53 PM
...and you'll probably find that the most toxic don't even come from Liverpool and have never been to Goodison

Bang on
Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24108 on: Yesterday at 04:17:50 PM »
can't wait for the derby!!
knock these shitheads back down to size.
this international break feels like its lasted about a month
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,349
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24109 on: Yesterday at 04:37:11 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:06:30 PM
Social Media plays a part now, and the desire to be the most offensive and most aggressive towards rival teams to get the most superficial attention from strangers. There are still the good portion who attack those who spout that drivel, but if an Evertonian sees a fellow fan posting a Heysel/Hillsborough jibe and receive a load of likes/retweets/attention from it then that will subconsciously register with them as the way they too should be feeling.

That and the fact that any single post from someone on Twitter is now used as a litmus test for the entire fan base. One single Liverpool fan makes a Munich shout on Twitter and therefore every single man, woman and child who has ever so much as worn a red scarf is a disgusting death mocker. "No wonder nobody likes them". This escalates and escalates until everyone is once again slinging mud.

Social media sure, but things were like this even 15 years ago before any social media.
Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24110 on: Yesterday at 05:19:32 PM »
not enough self policing in their fanbase same with lots of other clubs as well
Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24111 on: Yesterday at 05:43:40 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:37:11 PM
Social media sure, but things were like this even 15 years ago before any social media.
Absolutely, there are plenty who spout the bitter bile who don't even know how to use twitter. Social media isn't the cause, merely the mechanism.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24112 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:37:11 PM
Social media sure, but things were like this even 15 years ago before any social media.
Yep, it was there before social media, but social media has become a very effective vehicle for it these days and further fuels it now. Although social media has great potential for good, it's also a haven for the dregs of society, who can now all flock together and embolden each other.
Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24113 on: Yesterday at 06:59:54 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:50:15 AM
The bit in bold is telling, for me. Yes, we have a rivalry with them, and we want to beat them all the time, every time. Despite that, our jibes towards them are pretty light-hearted as jibes go. Theirs, on the other hand, are oozing with hatred, bitterness, misplaced anger and spite. It's a one-sided hatred, because they don't bother us enough for us to hate them.

This brings me to what I believe is the real reason for their collective heads going in the 1990s. Well, first I'll just throw in a few facts that touch on what Nobby has said. For some rather strange reason, Everton always felt they were the most successful club in this city. I've heard it said many times how Liverpool ''only became a thing in the 70s, so are Johnny come latelys with just one purple patch in their history whilst Everton have had numerous.''

Now let's examine the facts, shall we. Pre-WWII, Liverpool had been league champions 4 times. Everton had been champions 5 times, but on one of those occasions, LFC hadn't even been founded yet. So, in the pre WWII years when both clubs were in existence, both clubs had 4 titles each.

In the 1940s, LFC won 1 title whilst EFC won 0.

In the 1950s neither club lifted the title.

In the 1960s Liverpool won 2 titles whilst EFC won 1.

In the 70s, Liverpool won 4 titles whilst EFC won 1, in 1970 itself.

In the 1980s, Liverpool won 6 titles and EFC won 2.

Since 1990, Liverpool have won 2 titles to Everton's 0.

So, the myth of Everton being the most successful club pre-70s is one big fat falsehood. It was neck and neck until the 60s, then we blew them away ever since. They've never been way out in front. Ever.

Anyway, back to why I believe they finally lost their minds in the 90s. As we've established already, although they felt they were the more successful club way back in the previous century, this was all in their own minds rather than a reality, but they believed it anyway. They felt important and secure in who they felt they were.

By the end of the 1960s, we were 7 titles to 6 ahead of them, and they equalled that up in 1970 with their 7th title win. So again, they can still hold their heads up and be comfortable in their own skins. We were rivals, but had pretty much given as good as we got since we were both founded. Two proud clubs and local rivals fighting it out on the big stage. Both clearly relevant to each other and relevant in their own right.

Enter the 70s, and Liverpool leave them trailing both at home and abroad. Fair dos though, we left everyone trailing back then. Everton's 69-70 title win is a distant memory. Discontent sets in, they seem poorly run and go into decline at a time when Liverpool are the best in the world. Now that hurts them, and rightly so, but it doesn't particularly drive a hatred. If anything, it drives a desire to improve and challenge us again. For a short period in the 1980s, they actually manage it with a pretty amazing side. I remember seeing them, and credit where it's due, they could be brilliant. Now, we have both clubs highly relevant, sticking it to the rest of the country and ruling the roost. They have self belief, and we have self belief.

Thing is, their stars only aligned for a short time. Once they burnt out, they never replaced players who moved on or lost quality through age. They thought they'd made it and they rested on their laurels. Their management became poor. They made bad decision after bad decision and declined. Now that short period where they burned so bright really was their chance to genuinely establish themselves and build on that solid foundation, but they fucked it up. There can be no sugar-coating it, they absolutely fucked it up all by themselves. They managed to briefly level up the playing field, but they allowed it to slip through their fingers through sheer complacency and bad management from top to bottom.

Come the 1990s it was crystal clear to them that they had royally blown it. Their best chance had gone. Their longest spell of success in their history was just a blip in otherwise wall-to-wall Liverpool FC success and domination. So, there was the understandable pain that realisation brings, but there was more. By 1990 LFC had double the amount of titles that Everton had. Their best ever team had come and gone and they were in obvious decline from top to bottom. Now, we weren't anything like neck and neck anymore. In fact, we went on to stop seeing them as genuine rivals at all. Local rivals, yes, but not rivals outside of that.

Now the biggest insult you can offer anyone in life is not your hatred, it's your indifference. You hate things and people that somehow matter to you, so your hatred brings them attention and relevance. On the other hand, your indifference cuts them dead. It truly is the deepest of insults whether you meant it or not. As time went on, Everton lost their confidence and their self-esteem. They also lost their identity. No one feared them and nobody cared about them. They were a club and a fanbase lost in bland mediocrity. There to make up the numbers, but little else.

It was no surprise to me that they eventually had to act like small children do when they feel overlooked. Babies who feel they aren't getting attention will often behave badly in order to get the attention they crave. Everton had become irrelevant and without identity. Being overlooked and being irrelevant hurt them more than anything could. No surprise there, because it's deeply painful to realise you don't matter to others outside your bubble.

The 1990s became fertile breeding ground for the corrosive state of affairs we see today. They knew their best chance had come and gone. They had to look for a scapegoat. They had to look for someone to blame other than themselves. We all know what they pinned that on, but the truth is it was all down to rank bad management and rampant complacency on their part rather than anything else. Our indifference towards them also saw them needing snookers if they were to needle us. This is where they became useful idiots for the Mancs. I remember when the Mancs finally cracked the title after 26 years and a group of Bitters clubbed together to take out a 'Congratulations' ad in the Echo for them. This is what our indifference towards them reduced them to. Cosying up to people who despise our city just so they could somehow get back at us, the people they now wrongly blamed for their club's own incompetence and decline. Now, they even lay on buffets for the haters of the City of Liverpool and its people just so they can needle us.

They went down this route because they became irrelevant and we, their biggest rivals, became completely indifferent to them other than on derby day. They couldn't get our attention on the pitch, so they had to go down the needy child route in order to get attention simply by being a twat. The less we are arsed with them, the more like bitter gobshites they act. The more we poke them with witty jibes and tame jokes, the more they hit back with vile hatred and toxic behaviour. They actually wear their bitterness as a badge of honour these days, but all I see when I look at them spewing their filth are deeply sad, needy, adult children trying desperately to feel relevant once more. It's all ''look at us, we matter, give us some attention.''

It's really weird, but they make everything in life about us, yet we make nothing in life about them. They are as obsessed about LFC as we are, yet we aren't arsed about them except when we play them. And no, lurking Bitters, commenting on a social situation involving our fanbases is not obsessing about Everton. There is a difference. The psychology of the two fanbases, and clubs for that matter, are markedly different and quite fascinating really. Chalk and cheese springs to mind.

Edited to award the Bitters the 1963 title I'd overlooked.


Cracking summary.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,712
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24114 on: Yesterday at 07:03:11 PM »
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 02:18:53 PM
...and you'll probably find that the most toxic don't even come from Liverpool and have never been to Goodison
I've been to Goodison a fair few times, that was primarily the 90s and early 00s when I was University/working in Manchester then Liverpool, it was a fucking shithole then, I can't imagine it's improved any
Offline Wingman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24115 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:03:11 PM
I've been to Goodison a fair few times, that was primarily the 90s and early 00s when I was University/working in Manchester then Liverpool, it was a fucking shithole then, I can't imagine it's improved any

I went in December 86, the season they last won the league. They beat Norwich, 4-0 I think. They had a great side - Southall, Stevens, Watson, Ratcliffe, Steven, Sheedy, Sharp - but even then, Goodison was an absolute dump. I had a Liverpool scarf on, got a few jibes, but all good banter.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24116 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 PM »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 10:53:27 PM
I went in December 86, the season they last won the league. They beat Norwich, 4-0 I think. They had a great side - Southall, Stevens, Watson, Ratcliffe, Steven, Sheedy, Sharp - but even then, Goodison was an absolute dump. I had a Liverpool scarf on, got a few jibes, but all good banter.
Never in my life have I seen anything like upstairs in the old Park End. That was an absolute shocker of a stand, and a disgrace to a club that considered itself to be big.

Over the years I've been in all of their stands, and it's an awful, awful stadium. I drove around it recently, and it's like the ground that time forgot. Apart from hiding the wood with mural tarpaulins and cladding covered scaffold towers, nothing has changed there in decades and decades. The best part of driving around their place was seeing houses on Gwladys Street flying Liverpool flags because we'd just won the league.  8)
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,382
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24117 on: Yesterday at 11:35:36 PM »
A proper derby but with no fans


Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,946
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24118 on: Today at 12:04:01 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:35:36 PM
A proper derby but with no fans
At least the kids will avoid being thrown onto the pitch ;D
