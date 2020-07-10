I don't know if the current Everton squad is going to buy into Dyche's style. It's like when Klopp joined us, you could quickly see that a massive transformation was needed, but Everton team is much worse so they could actually get the drop.
Ancelotti wasn't a weird appointment, just a bad one. They simply thought"who is the most reputable name we could attract" and stopped there. On par with the rest of their decisions honestly
dont agree sorry. Yes they are a very average side, they arent one of the worst sides in the league though. Its possible to buy into a style, but you cant make average players suddenly great players. As much improvement as a coach can make, he cant actually coach natural talent into a player. Hence having a coach who can get more out of a group is likely better than a coach who needs a high level of player to make his method work. And ancelottis methods these days dont seem to involve doing the hard graft on the training pitch. So no, cant see a coach like Dyche getting them relegated, at all.
I mean, deep down, the problem at Everton likely is far further up the ladder, they are trying to run before they can walk, because they are as a club, obsessed with their neighbours, and are desperate to compete. But they need a total re-set, from top to bottom.