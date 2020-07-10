« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Dim Glas

  Reply #20160 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,006
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20160 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM
Sean Dyche would have been a better manager for this lot to target than Ancelotti.

 
Reply #20160 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM

MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20161 on: Today at 01:26:56 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:18:03 PM
Sean Dyche would have been a better manager for this lot to target than Ancelotti.

 

Fat Sam would have been a better choice. Ancelotti will be off as soon as one of the big clubs in Europe have a vacancy.
Reply #20161 on: Today at 01:26:56 PM

Justice for the 96!

aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20162 on: Today at 01:30:07 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:18:03 PM
Sean Dyche would have been a better manager for this lot to target than Ancelotti.
I don't know. Ancelotti is wrong for them but I could see Dyche relegating them
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20163 on: Today at 01:31:51 PM
Therere calls to sack him over on GOT :lmao

Carlo Magnifico though.
AHA!

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,645
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20164 on: Today at 01:32:35 PM
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:26:56 PM
Fat Sam would have been a better choice. Ancelotti will be off as soon as one of the big clubs in Europe have a vacancy.

Why would Ancelotti leave early, he'll hang on for the inevitable payoff, knowing that it won't harm his reputation any more than it did with the likes of Koeman and Martinez.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,006
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20165 on: Today at 01:33:02 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:30:07 PM
I don't know. Ancelotti is wrong for them but I could see Dyche relegating them

for all his shit football, the guy can get alot out of limited talent. Hes a good coach.

Ancelotti needs quality players, and he is probably not exactly going to bust a gut in training these days - get the feeling its his son likely doing most of the day to day.

Just the more you look at it, the weirder a coaching choice it is, are they suddenly going to start spening money well on the quality that Ancelotti needs...
Reply #20165 on: Today at 01:33:02 PM

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,442
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20166 on: Today at 01:33:11 PM
In his entire career as both a player and a coach I doubt Ancelotti has been surrounded by a worse bunch of footballers.

This isnt what he thought he was signing up to, surely?  Difficult to know what he did think he was getting involved in, but he obviously didnt imagine they were this bad.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,057
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20167 on: Today at 01:34:03 PM
#CrimsonCarlo
MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20168 on: Today at 01:35:39 PM
Quote from: Oskar on July 10, 2020, 03:44:41 PM
I thought he was dodgy at Sunderland, although in fairness they were awful. But he's never been convincing at Everton.

He's a less talented Joe Hart, who was good a few years back but genuinely, and wrongly, thought he was a world class goalkeeper. Pickford is pushed as some kind of sweeper/playmaker goalkeeper who is so important to England because he can supposedly play out from the back - it's nonsense. Watching him in games with no crowd noise is actually helpful in determining how bad he is because you can hear the panic and confusion he must cause in his defence by calling for things that he has no hope of reaching. He chases crosses that are going out of play and then tries to palm the ball back into the play while simultaneously taking himself completely out of the game. He's suspect at set-pieces, he has no command of his box whatsoever, his distribution is pretty much non-existant.

It's not even a case of being too harsh on him because of who he plays for - he is genuinely one of the worst goalkeepers in the league. Everton overpaid and now they're stuck with him.

For a few years, Joe Hart was a really good keeper, I remember him playing a blinder against us several times. Pickford has never been in Harts class, he belongs at a team in the lower reaches of the Premier League.
Reply #20168 on: Today at 01:35:39 PM

Justice for the 96!

MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20169 on: Today at 01:37:51 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:32:35 PM
Why would Ancelotti leave early, he'll hang on for the inevitable payoff, knowing that it won't harm his reputation any more than it did with the likes of Koeman and Martinez.
Koeman and Martinez are much younger men. You might argue that Ancelottis next big club will be his final one.
Reply #20169 on: Today at 01:37:51 PM

Justice for the 96!

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,057
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20170 on: Today at 01:39:30 PM
Carlo doesn't need any more money. He could live out the rest of his life easily.  ;D
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,910
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20171 on: Today at 01:40:35 PM
Reply #20171 on: Today at 01:40:35 PM

Twitter: @rjkelly75

aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20172 on: Today at 01:41:34 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:33:02 PM
for all his shit football, the guy can get alot out of limited talent. Hes a good coach.

Ancelotti needs quality players, and he is probably not exactly going to bust a gut in training these days - get the feeling its his son likely doing most of the day to day.

Just the more you look at it, the weirder a coaching choice it is, are they suddenly going to start spening money well on the quality that Ancelotti needs...
I don't know if the current Everton squad is going to buy into Dyche's style. It's like when Klopp joined us, you could quickly see that a massive transformation was needed, but Everton team is much worse so they could actually get the drop.

Ancelotti wasn't a weird appointment, just a bad one. They simply thought"who is the most reputable name we could attract" and stopped there. On par with the rest of their decisions honestly
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,006
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20173 on: Today at 01:48:16 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:41:34 PM
I don't know if the current Everton squad is going to buy into Dyche's style. It's like when Klopp joined us, you could quickly see that a massive transformation was needed, but Everton team is much worse so they could actually get the drop.

Ancelotti wasn't a weird appointment, just a bad one. They simply thought"who is the most reputable name we could attract" and stopped there. On par with the rest of their decisions honestly

dont agree sorry.  Yes they are a very average side, they arent one of the worst sides in the league though. Its possible to buy into a style, but you cant make average players suddenly great players. As much improvement as a coach can make, he cant actually coach natural talent into a player. Hence having a coach who can get more out of a group is likely better than a coach who needs a high level of player to make his method work. And ancelottis methods these days dont seem to involve doing the hard graft on the training pitch. So no, cant see a coach like Dyche getting them relegated, at all.

I mean, deep down, the problem at Everton likely is far further up the ladder, they are trying to run before they can walk, because they are as a club, obsessed with their neighbours, and are desperate to compete. But they need a total re-set, from top to bottom.
Reply #20173 on: Today at 01:48:16 PM

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,906
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20174 on: Today at 01:55:15 PM
We actually managed to pick another point on this shower despite our dumb result yesterday
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Mazdamaniac? Mazdad? Mazduh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20175 on: Today at 01:56:54 PM
Whats their excuse now?
Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,957
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20176 on: Today at 01:57:27 PM
Every time they get a new manager it starts well, then thugs start to go wrong, then the pressure builds, then the fans turn on the players, then the manager...

Is this cycle repeating itself again?

Truth be told, they should never have got rid of Martinez.
Reply #20176 on: Today at 01:57:27 PM

Reply #20176 on: Today at 01:57:27 PM

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20177 on: Today at 01:59:51 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:33:02 PM
for all his shit football, the guy can get alot out of limited talent. Hes a good coach.

Ancelotti needs quality players, and he is probably not exactly going to bust a gut in training these days - get the feeling its his son likely doing most of the day to day.

Just the more you look at it, the weirder a coaching choice it is, are they suddenly going to start spening money well on the quality that Ancelotti needs...

Two questions;

Has Ancelotti ever managed as poor a squad as this ?

Has Ancelotti ever built a squad from scratch?

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20178 on: Today at 02:00:31 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:57:27 PM
Every time they get a new manager it starts well, then thugs start to go wrong, then the pressure builds, then the fans turn on the players, then the manager...

Is this cycle repeating itself again?

Truth be told, they should never have got rid of Martinez.

Freudian slip. :D
S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20179 on: Today at 02:03:51 PM
Big Dunc will sort this mess out
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20180 on: Today at 02:05:06 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:59:51 PM
Two questions;

Has Ancelotti ever managed as poor a squad as this ?

Has Ancelotti ever built a squad from scratch?

Ancelotti has always took over ready made teams of high quality and done well to tweak them (mainly with the Kaka Milan team, he hasn't done anything amazing since). It's why he would have been a poor choice to replace Rodgers, he's never took over a poor side or had to rebuild one.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,006
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20181 on: Today at 02:07:13 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:59:51 PM
Two questions;

Has Ancelotti ever managed as poor a squad as this ?

Has Ancelotti ever built a squad from scratch?

cant say Ive followed his career from the start of course! But yeah of course his last teams have had a shit ton of quality. Hed have been on teams already with a lot of quality there, and the ability to get more in. Either in terms of stature, and the ability to be able to basically promise trophies and / or CL football.

My comment about Dyche was kinda tounge in cheek before, due to the fact he coaches shit on a stick football but can get the absolute max from a small and rather limited squad.

Actually the coach their fans should be casting envious glances at is Ralph Hasenhüttl. Thats the sort of coach they need, hard working, energetic, manages to get the utmost from his team, and manages to coach some good football, but can be very pragmatic too. 
Reply #20181 on: Today at 02:07:13 PM

DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20182 on: Today at 02:08:53 PM
Fuck knows why he went there, he half arsed it at Napoli by all accounts, Bayern players supposedly trained behind his back. It's just a terrible fit for both parties. The Garbutt thing was also pretty terrible I thought too, it was funny but I'd be fuming if we appointed a manager and 6 months later he didn't know who we had out on loan.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20183 on: Today at 02:08:58 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:57:27 PM
Every time they get a new manager it starts well, then thugs start to go wrong, then the pressure builds, then the fans turn on the players, then the manager...

Is this cycle repeating itself again?

Truth be told, they should never have got rid of Martinez.

Problem with Martinez was he was a poor fit for Everton. They've been brought up on dogs of war, get stuck in, direct. The tippy tappy style of Martinez was always going to wear thing once results dried up and the solid but old defence he inherited waned.

Out of the big name managers the ideal fit for that club is Simeone. Ancelotti doesn't fit the profile either.

Eventually they'll just get Moyes back.

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20184 on: Today at 02:10:48 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:08:53 PM
Fuck knows why he went there,
They just kept upping the wage offer until he couldn't say no. Everyone has their price. Isn't he one of the best paid managers in the world?
Reply #20184 on: Today at 02:10:48 PM

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,006
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20185 on: Today at 02:11:40 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:08:53 PM
Fuck knows why he went there, he half arsed it at Napoli by all accounts, Bayern players supposedly trained behind his back. It's just a terrible fit for both parties. The Garbutt thing was also pretty terrible I thought too, it was funny but I'd be fuming if we appointed a manager and 6 months later he didn't know who we had out on loan.

to get his son in the door in the premier league? Plus he has been pretty open about the fact hell basically work anywhere  :D

Looks more a terrible fit by the day.
Reply #20185 on: Today at 02:11:40 PM

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20186 on: Today at 02:13:00 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:33:11 PM
In his entire career as both a player and a coach I doubt Ancelotti has been surrounded by a worse bunch of footballers.

This isnt what he thought he was signing up to, surely?  Difficult to know what he did think he was getting involved in, but he obviously didnt imagine they were this bad.

He signed for them just to be close to Liverpool FC.
Reply #20186 on: Today at 02:13:00 PM
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20187 on: Today at 02:13:46 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:08:53 PM
Fuck knows why he went there, he half arsed it at Napoli by all accounts, Bayern players supposedly trained behind his back. It's just a terrible fit for both parties. The Garbutt thing was also pretty terrible I thought too, it was funny but I'd be fuming if we appointed a manager and 6 months later he didn't know who we had out on loan.

It's a great job in some respects. He's one of the highest paid managers, a big budget but fuck all expectation.  If you do achieve anything more than than the norm (a domestic cup, qualify for Europe, a derby win) then he'll be hailed as a legend. Achieve mid table mediocrity and he'll get paid tens of millions of pounds for it anyway and won't have done any worse than the managers before him.
Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20188 on: Today at 02:14:34 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:08:58 PM
Problem with Martinez was he was a poor fit for Everton. They've been brought up on dogs of war, get stuck in, direct. The tippy tappy style of Martinez was always going to wear thing once results dried up and the solid but old defence he inherited waned.

Out of the big name managers the ideal fit for that club is Simeone. Ancelotti doesn't fit the profile either.

Eventually they'll just get Moyes back.

No he wasn't.

He was the right fit for what they want to be, they just lost patience and went for the the next manager on the list who was deemed to be overachieving with what he had in Koeman at Southampton. The thinking has been muddied ever since, but Martinez was the right man for what the boardroom and supporters claim to want Everton to be.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20189 on: Today at 02:15:42 PM
Marcel Walsh.

Reply #20189 on: Today at 02:15:42 PM

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,509
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20190 on: Today at 02:16:48 PM
I think we can all agree Everton and Ancelotti are a poor fit, I never held out much hope for them.
Reply #20190 on: Today at 02:16:48 PM

Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20191 on: Today at 02:17:36 PM
Pickford is litter
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20192 on: Today at 02:22:04 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:14:34 PM
No he wasn't.

He was the right fit for what they want to be, they just lost patience and went for the the next manager on the list who was deemed to be overachieving with what he had in Koeman at Southampton. The thinking has been muddied ever since, but Martinez was the right man for what the boardroom and supporters claim to want Everton to be.

He might well have been but if the fans are used to 'get stuck in' and 'get the ball forward' dogs of war football for decades then they were always going to quickly run out of patience with Martinez once they transitioned away from the Moyes team which had been well settled. In his first season he managed to keep the relative solidity he inherited (with an old defence) while playing a more attractive style of play and results were good. Once the results dried up they lost patience.

Given the way things have gone since they should have just got behind him but Everton fans can turn quickly.
S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20193 on: Today at 02:28:09 PM
I didnt realise until now that seven people (including interim) have managed Everton since Klopp arrived.
Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20194 on: Today at 02:35:11 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:22:04 PM
He might well have been but if the fans are used to 'get stuck in' and 'get the ball forward' dogs of war football for decades then they were always going to quickly run out of patience with Martinez once they transitioned away from the Moyes team which had been well settled. In his first season he managed to keep the relative solidity he inherited (with an old defence) while playing a more attractive style of play and results were good. Once the results dried up they lost patience.

Given the way things have gone since they should have just got behind him but Everton fans can turn quickly.

Their lack of patience doesn't make him a bad fit.

The reality is that they should have stuck with him, but they saw the job Koeman had done at Southampton and bought the narrative that Steve Walsh was some kind of transfer oracle and thought that ripping everything up and starting again was a quicker route to where they think they should be.

Before Ancelotti, Martinez was the best manager they'd had since Moyes, or was at least the one who seemed to have a clear idea of where he wanted the team and club to go. There were obvious issues with their defence, but he deserved longer than he got there and they've only regressed and become more of a muddied mix of bad transfers made by disastrous managerial and DoF appointments since they sacked him. Ancelotti is the last roll of the dice, he's the big name that they were all adamant the club deserved and could attract, so if he ends up disappointing there will be no more excuses for them.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20195 on: Today at 02:37:56 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:35:11 PM
Their lack of patience doesn't make him a bad fit.

The reality is that they should have stuck with him, but they saw the job Koeman had done at Southampton and bought the narrative that Steve Walsh was some kind of transfer oracle and thought that ripping everything up and starting again was a quicker route to where they think they should be.

Before Ancelotti, Martinez was the best manager they'd had since Moyes, or was at least the one who seemed to have a clear idea of where he wanted the team and club to go. There were obvious issues with their defence, but he deserved longer than he got there and they've only regressed and become more of a muddied mix of bad transfers made by disastrous managerial and DoF appointments since they sacked him. Ancelotti is the last roll of the dice, he's the big name that they were all adamant the club deserved and could attract, so if he ends up disappointing there will be no more excuses for them.

Moshiri hasn't got any patience himself and regularly seems to change his plans on the pitch.

Once thing Kenwright did do was appoint a manager and just stick with him. Moyes had some terrible seasons with Everton, they were battling relegation a couple of times, but his job was never under threat and he would turn it around and things would improve.
