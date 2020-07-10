He might well have been but if the fans are used to 'get stuck in' and 'get the ball forward' dogs of war football for decades then they were always going to quickly run out of patience with Martinez once they transitioned away from the Moyes team which had been well settled. In his first season he managed to keep the relative solidity he inherited (with an old defence) while playing a more attractive style of play and results were good. Once the results dried up they lost patience.



Given the way things have gone since they should have just got behind him but Everton fans can turn quickly.



Their lack of patience doesn't make him a bad fit.The reality is that they should have stuck with him, but they saw the job Koeman had done at Southampton and bought the narrative that Steve Walsh was some kind of transfer oracle and thought that ripping everything up and starting again was a quicker route to where they think they should be.Before Ancelotti, Martinez was the best manager they'd had since Moyes, or was at least the one who seemed to have a clear idea of where he wanted the team and club to go. There were obvious issues with their defence, but he deserved longer than he got there and they've only regressed and become more of a muddied mix of bad transfers made by disastrous managerial and DoF appointments since they sacked him. Ancelotti is the last roll of the dice, he's the big name that they were all adamant the club deserved and could attract, so if he ends up disappointing there will be no more excuses for them.