« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1129646 times)

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 02:22:35 PM »
Moshiri la has put in £350m into the club in addition to whatever he paid for taking control initially. Now they need another £600m based on that Esk article.

For someone whose net worth is £1.3bn, how is he going to afford that? It'll be close to £1bn in total, almost equal to his net worth. Will banks be willing to give loans? I highly doubt it, especially in a scenario now where there is tons of uncertainty.

This makes me believe that Usmanov may have some role behind the scenes at Everton but will someone whose own net-worth is £10bn willing to cough up 6% on operational expenses, some of which may go down the drain? I doubt a canny businessman would take such a decision.

Look forward to seeing how this goes tits up. The Blues have wasted money on and off the pitch, and it will soon catch up with them.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,662
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 02:26:23 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:14:06 PM
The fact that he makes hilariously inept howlers on pretty much a weekly basis is what results in him being scrutinised, LFC fans merely enjoy laughing at them.

Obviously, every keeper makes errors, but that "writer" clearly hasn't been paying attention to the nature of his errors which are usually caused by his need to try and show off, producing dangerous situations when none would otherwise exist. Also, since when does being able to welly the ball out of play a long way from you equate to being good on the ball too?

What site was that on anyway, it wasn't some sport version of the onion was it?

The Atheltic haha https://theathletic.com/1906242/2020/07/10/england-euros-foden-sancho-greenwood-rashford-saka-alexander-arnold/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,310
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 02:42:16 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:22:35 PM
This makes me believe that Usmanov may have some role behind the scenes at Everton

See, you're falling into the trap Everton fans are, in that they see someone throwing money away and rather than assume it's stupidity and throwing good money after bad, they are assuming there must be someone even richer behind the scenes.

Usmanov doesn't need to lurk in the shadows. He sold his Arsenal shares nearly 2 years ago now and if he was the guy behind the money he could quite easily make it known. The fact he hasn't tells you all you need to know.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,986
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 02:48:17 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:20:40 PM
Pickford was quick to make a snide dig at Alisson at the first opportunity, he knew what was coming.

The reality is that he's just not a good goalkeeper. And that's funny because he actually thinks that he's a great goalkeeper.

Do Everton supporters even try to defend him anymore?

Dont think they can stand him. Same goes for a few of their players, they cant stand Sigurdsson or Iwobi either. 
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,423
  • Kloppite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 02:49:57 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:14:06 PM
The fact that he makes hilariously inept howlers on pretty much a weekly basis is what results in him being scrutinised, LFC fans merely enjoy laughing at them.

Obviously, every keeper makes errors, but that "writer" clearly hasn't been paying attention to the nature of his errors which are usually caused by his need to try and show off, producing dangerous situations when none would otherwise exist. Also, since when does being able to welly the ball out of play a long way from you equate to being good on the ball too?

What site was that on anyway, it wasn't some sport version of the onion was it?

Pickford needs binning off, he's far too arrogant to learn from his howlers.

Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 03:12:04 PM »
The evolution of Paul "The Esk" The Esk from typical clueless ITK to Morpheus explaining that Everton fans live in a false reality is absolutely wonderful
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,045
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 03:14:09 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:17 PM
Dont think they can stand him. Same goes for a few of their players, they cant stand Sigurdsson or Iwobi either.

Tbf Everton fans turn on most of their players at some point, unless they're complete thugs.

Pickford though is a FKW who just thinks he's a hard knock. Reckon most Everton fans see right through him these days.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,643
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 03:22:27 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:26:23 PM
The Atheltic haha https://theathletic.com/1906242/2020/07/10/england-euros-foden-sancho-greenwood-rashford-saka-alexander-arnold/

Ah, it was a commenter rather than somebody being paid to write such idiocy, that makes much more sense.  ;D
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 03:29:02 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:20:40 PM
Pickford was quick to make a snide dig at Alisson at the first opportunity, he knew what was coming.

The reality is that he's just not a good goalkeeper. And that's funny because he actually thinks that he's a great goalkeeper.

Do Everton supporters even try to defend him anymore?
Hes a good shot stopper and has a decent record of saving pens but hes too emotional which ends up in him making erratic decisions. If 3,000 away fans sing he couldnt touch the crossbar hell be thinking about it all game and trying to prove them wrong which is his downfall. However hes been dodgy since the restart and got lucky none of his mistakes have led to goals.

If Everton received an offer of £30m+ they should cash in.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,100
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 03:39:51 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 03:29:02 PM
Hes a good shot stopper and has a decent record of saving pens but hes too emotional which ends up in him making erratic decisions.
This is the impression I've always had too.

If you want to see the complete opposite of a Pickford performance, watch Alisson in the Champions League final. Under the most intense circumstances the best goalkeepers are able instil a sense of calm throughout the team. Pickford seems to spread panic. I would be surprised if Ancelotti doesn't look to move him on within the next year or so.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 03:44:41 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 03:29:02 PM
Hes a good shot stopper and has a decent record of saving pens but hes too emotional which ends up in him making erratic decisions. If 3,000 away fans sing he couldnt touch the crossbar hell be thinking about it all game and trying to prove them wrong which is his downfall. However hes been dodgy since the restart and got lucky none of his mistakes have led to goals.

If Everton received an offer of £30m+ they should cash in.

I thought he was dodgy at Sunderland, although in fairness they were awful. But he's never been convincing at Everton.

He's a less talented Joe Hart, who was good a few years back but genuinely, and wrongly, thought he was a world class goalkeeper. Pickford is pushed as some kind of sweeper/playmaker goalkeeper who is so important to England because he can supposedly play out from the back - it's nonsense. Watching him in games with no crowd noise is actually helpful in determining how bad he is because you can hear the panic and confusion he must cause in his defence by calling for things that he has no hope of reaching. He chases crosses that are going out of play and then tries to palm the ball back into the play while simultaneously taking himself completely out of the game. He's suspect at set-pieces, he has no command of his box whatsoever, his distribution is pretty much non-existant.

It's not even a case of being too harsh on him because of who he plays for - he is genuinely one of the worst goalkeepers in the league. Everton overpaid and now they're stuck with him.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 03:55:20 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:39:51 PM
I would be surprised if Ancelotti doesn't look to move on within the next year or so.

Fixed that for you.

Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:44:41 PM
I thought he was dodgy at Sunderland, although in fairness they were awful. But he's never been convincing at Everton.

He's a less talented Joe Hart, who was good a few years back but genuinely, and wrongly, thought he was a world class goalkeeper. Pickford is pushed as some kind of sweeper/playmaker goalkeeper who is so important to England because he can supposedly play out from the back - it's nonsense. Watching him in games with no crowd noise is actually helpful in determining how bad he is because you can hear the panic and confusion he must cause in his defence by calling for things that he has no hope of reaching. He chases crosses that are going out of play and then tries to palm the ball back into the play while simultaneously taking himself completely out of the game. He's suspect at set-pieces, he has no command of his box whatsoever, his distribution is pretty much non-existant.

It's not even a case of being too harsh on him because of who he plays for - he is genuinely one of the worst goalkeepers in the league. Everton overpaid and now they're stuck with him.

I remember pointing out his flaws at the World Cup and people dismissing them. The Hollywood saves are always a sign that a keeper isn't dependable.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 04:49:59 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 03:29:02 PM


If Everton received an offer of £30m+ they should cash in.

That's a big if.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 05:06:22 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:22:35 PM
Moshiri la has put in £350m into the club in addition to whatever he paid for taking control initially. Now they need another £600m based on that Esk article.

For someone whose net worth is £1.3bn, how is he going to afford that? It'll be close to £1bn in total, almost equal to his net worth. Will banks be willing to give loans? I highly doubt it, especially in a scenario now where there is tons of uncertainty.

This makes me believe that Usmanov may have some role behind the scenes at Everton but will someone whose own net-worth is £10bn willing to cough up 6% on operational expenses, some of which may go down the drain? I doubt a canny businessman would take such a decision.

Look forward to seeing how this goes tits up. The Blues have wasted money on and off the pitch, and it will soon catch up with them.

They will need Usmanov to pour his money in at some point (if he isn't already).

It's money going down a black hole though. Their commercial pull is limited, their matchday revenues won't get near ours and unless they're reaching Champions Leagues their broadcasting revenues are no higher than the rest of the league. Paying off this stadium while financing the wage bill they have will require huge equity but for what return? Burnley have done as much in recent years without investing anything and probably a third of the wage bill.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,042
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 05:13:19 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:22 PM
They will need Usmanov to pour his money in at some point (if he isn't already).

It's money going down a black hole though. Their commercial pull is limited, their matchday revenues won't get near ours and unless they're reaching Champions Leagues their broadcasting revenues are no higher than the rest of the league. Paying off this stadium while financing the wage bill they have will require huge equity but for what return? Burnley have done as much in recent years without investing anything and probably a third of the wage bill.

Given that Moshiri has ploughed a fortune in and they are, squad wise, worse now than under Bobby Martinez, will Unvle Uzzy put his money into a better investment? I think
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 07:47:18 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:36:53 AM
Paul the Esk. The voice of reason.
Or, if you're a Bitter, the voice of treason.  ;)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 