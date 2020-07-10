Hes a good shot stopper and has a decent record of saving pens but hes too emotional which ends up in him making erratic decisions. If 3,000 away fans sing he couldnt touch the crossbar hell be thinking about it all game and trying to prove them wrong which is his downfall. However hes been dodgy since the restart and got lucky none of his mistakes have led to goals.



If Everton received an offer of £30m+ they should cash in.



I thought he was dodgy at Sunderland, although in fairness they were awful. But he's never been convincing at Everton.He's a less talented Joe Hart, who was good a few years back but genuinely, and wrongly, thought he was a world class goalkeeper. Pickford is pushed as some kind of sweeper/playmaker goalkeeper who is so important to England because he can supposedly play out from the back - it's nonsense. Watching him in games with no crowd noise is actually helpful in determining how bad he is because you can hear the panic and confusion he must cause in his defence by calling for things that he has no hope of reaching. He chases crosses that are going out of play and then tries to palm the ball back into the play while simultaneously taking himself completely out of the game. He's suspect at set-pieces, he has no command of his box whatsoever, his distribution is pretty much non-existant.It's not even a case of being too harsh on him because of who he plays for - he is genuinely one of the worst goalkeepers in the league. Everton overpaid and now they're stuck with him.