« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1124206 times)

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20000 on: Yesterday at 06:04:13 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:58:57 PM
They're linking themselves to a move for Coutinho, will they ever learn?
Well he is a Barca reject so will fit right in with Mina & Gomes
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,865
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20001 on: Yesterday at 06:24:25 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 06:04:13 PM
Well he is a Barca reject so will fit right in with Mina & Gomes
and Digne.

None of them good enough
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,219
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20002 on: Yesterday at 06:24:56 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 06:04:13 PM
Well he is a Barca reject so will fit right in with Mina & Gomes
No, the *rejected* Barcelona to force through moves to the Peoples club
Logged
Vote Labour

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,002
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20003 on: Yesterday at 06:28:03 PM »
I'm going to assume when he was with us, Coutinho was considered shit by them?
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20004 on: Yesterday at 06:28:05 PM »
Everton make mediocrity seem exciting.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,203
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20005 on: Yesterday at 06:44:13 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:24:25 PM
and Digne.

None of them good enough

Digne's a decent player. Can't see him slumming it there much longer, mind. Paper talk of him being wanted by some decent teams and I can imagine his head being turned. Followed by bitter rants of 'he was never good enough anyway'.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20006 on: Yesterday at 06:47:21 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:28:03 PM
I'm going to assume when he was with us, Coutinho was considered shit by them?
Of course he was.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20007 on: Yesterday at 07:34:09 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:58:57 PM
They're linking themselves to a move for Coutinho, will they ever learn?

Have they finally made their mind up about him then? 

He was shite when he was with us then, when he wanted to leave that summer, he was world class and we couldnt possibly do without him, then he was shite again for a few months, then we he was about to leave he was world class again, but not £100 odd million worth of class as that would allow us to rebuild, then they forgot about him and then he was shite again when we beat Barcelona 4-0.

Quite the journey.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20008 on: Yesterday at 07:40:03 PM »
The decent Blues I have a lot of time for, the rest can go fuck themselves.  :wave
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,750
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20009 on: Yesterday at 07:47:27 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:24:09 PM
We need to stop banning people for life over things. Ban someone for life and okay they are gone, but I'll bet they learn very little. Normally their shit views are hardened because they (wrongly) feel victimised by 'libtards'.

They need education and rehabilitation. We need to make people better, not hide them away.

I'm sure that'll be the line of mitigation in Court as well.

How do you re educate someone to prevent them firing fireworks anyway?
Logged

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20010 on: Yesterday at 07:47:28 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 07:40:03 PM
The decent Blues I have a lot of time for, the rest can go fuck themselves.  :wave
those decent blues are a dying breed. The majority became extinct once we hit the 90's decade. The new generation are fucking awful.
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20011 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:47:27 PM
I'm sure that'll be the line of mitigation in Court as well.

How do you re educate someone to prevent them firing fireworks anyway?

easy, strap them to the liver building and we all take turns firing rockets up at them. simples.
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20012 on: Yesterday at 08:38:15 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 07:47:28 PM
those decent blues are a dying breed. The majority became extinct once we hit the 90's decade. The new generation are fucking awful.

I know quite a few thankfully, but sadly there are far far too many mongrels among their support
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,002
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20013 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:47:27 PM
I'm sure that'll be the line of mitigation in Court as well.

How do you re educate someone to prevent them firing fireworks anyway?


Make him watch terrifying fireworks safety ads from the 70s.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NGiIjP2szkw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NGiIjP2szkw</a>
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,750
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20014 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 07:48:25 PM
easy, strap them to the liver building and we all take turns firing rockets up at them. simples.

Blue rockets obviously.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,155
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20015 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 PM »
If we had stopped playing on December 7th 2019, Everton would still not have caught us by July 7th 2020
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20016 on: Yesterday at 11:44:13 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:40:36 PM
If we had stopped playing on December 7th 2019, Everton would still not have caught us by July 7th 2020
How come? They have the better players and the better manager.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20017 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:40:36 PM
If we had stopped playing on December 7th 2019, Everton would still not have caught us by July 7th 2020
🤣🤣🤣 best stat I've seen yet.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20018 on: Yesterday at 11:47:20 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:44:45 PM
🤣🤣🤣 best stat I've seen yet.
And yet, Pilks on GOT said our world is crumbling around us.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20019 on: Today at 12:01:28 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:47:20 PM
And yet, Pilks on GOT said our world is crumbling around us.
😁 crumbling! if I was a friend of his I would be worried about him 🤣🤣
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20020 on: Today at 12:08:01 AM »
a friend of mine is a blue. the day after we won the league he said to me, that sky sports skit on Neville was brilliant. I chatted with him for about 10 minutes and then asked him why he didn't congratulate us on winning. He said didn't I say the Neville thing was funny! ;D this was his way of saying well done!!! bitter but funny.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20021 on: Today at 12:12:10 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:08:01 AM
a friend of mine is a blue. the day after we won the league he said to me, that sky sports skit on Neville was brilliant. I chatted with him for about 10 minutes and then asked him why he didn't congratulate us on winning. He said didn't I say the Neville thing was funny! ;D this was his way of saying well done!!! bitter but funny.
You did well getting that much out of him.  :D

Mind you, although I don't know many Blues, one of my good friends is one. She messaged me within minutes of us winning it and congratulated me/us. Her Man United fan husband did too. They are really decent people though, and not bitter types at all.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20022 on: Today at 12:19:09 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:12:10 AM
You did well getting that much out of him.  :D

Mind you, although I don't know many Blues, one of my good friends is one. She messaged me within minutes of us winning it and congratulated me/us. Her Man United fan husband did too. They are really decent people though, and not bitter types at all.
yeah, he's a good man, as are plenty that we know, it's a pity we only see the gobshites on twitter and the like. Thank God there is still some reasonable fans from other teams out there.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
  • Boss Tha
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20023 on: Today at 12:46:24 AM »
Being linked with players as per the Guardian.

Carlo says he likes James Rodriguez a lot.

Moshi Actually Carlo, its Jay Rodriguez.....
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20024 on: Today at 12:54:12 AM »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:46:24 AM
Being linked with players as per the Guardian.

Carlo says he likes James Rodriguez a lot.

Moshi Actually Carlo, its Jay Rodriguez.....
probably end up being J Lo 😁
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Up
« previous next »
 