They're linking themselves to a move for Coutinho, will they ever learn?



Have they finally made their mind up about him then?He was shite when he was with us then, when he wanted to leave that summer, he was world class and we couldnt possibly do without him, then he was shite again for a few months, then we he was about to leave he was world class again, but not £100 odd million worth of class as that would allow us to rebuild, then they forgot about him and then he was shite again when we beat Barcelona 4-0.Quite the journey.