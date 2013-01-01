« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Garlicbread

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19920 on: Today at 05:53:21 AM
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:47:00 AM
I don't like to constantly criticise players (honest) but Tom Davies really is a bizarre footballer. He does nothing of note yet gets so much game time. He's just racked up his 100th PL appearance for Everton and it baffles me that he's got that many. It probably sums up exactly what their problem has been in recent years.

Davies is one of the slowest players in the league, his passing range is limited, he's not physically imposing, he isn't a goal threat. Can someone seriously enlighten me about this lad?

I guess kinda like Spearing for us, stays longer than he should because he's a local lad.
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19921 on: Today at 06:08:20 AM
Richarlison is shite.
OOS

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19922 on: Today at 07:19:25 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM
Its a place Blues put their memorials for Blues no longer with us.

Some massive whoppers who follow us. Hope it wasn't a Scouser, how dim can you get doing that to our own. Very tasteless.
WillG.LFC

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19923 on: Today at 08:41:57 AM
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:08:20 AM
Richarlison is shite.
spends more time on the ground than my carpet
aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19924 on: Today at 08:47:44 AM
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:08:20 AM
Richarlison is shite.
Dribbled past Van Dijk once, so he's up there with Messi and Bolasie
DelTrotter

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19925 on: Today at 08:52:31 AM
Funny them all hammering Gomes again, he went from a spineless shithouse pre injury to Xavi, Busquets and better than Gerrard rolled in to one during the injury now they've all come back to reality again. No idea why they always do this!
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19926 on: Today at 08:54:19 AM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:52:31 AM
Funny them all hammering Gomes again, he went from a spineless shithouse pre injury to Xavi, Busquets and better than Gerrard rolled in to one during the injury now they've all come back to reality again. No idea why they always do this!

Still lives off one good game at Anfield that they lost. Another player Barca couldn't get rid of quick enough.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19927 on: Today at 09:02:55 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:54:19 AM
Still lives off one good game at Anfield that they lost. Another player Barca couldn't get rid of quick enough.

The match comment thread on Toffeeweb last night was;

"Dismal Blues lose terrible game to poor Spurs".

Succinct and true.
