I don't like to constantly criticise players (honest) but Tom Davies really is a bizarre footballer. He does nothing of note yet gets so much game time. He's just racked up his 100th PL appearance for Everton and it baffles me that he's got that many. It probably sums up exactly what their problem has been in recent years.Davies is one of the slowest players in the league, his passing range is limited, he's not physically imposing, he isn't a goal threat. Can someone seriously enlighten me about this lad?
Richarlison is shite.
Funny them all hammering Gomes again, he went from a spineless shithouse pre injury to Xavi, Busquets and better than Gerrard rolled in to one during the injury now they've all come back to reality again. No idea why they always do this!
Still lives off one good game at Anfield that they lost. Another player Barca couldn't get rid of quick enough.
