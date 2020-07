Well done..



I’d completely forgotten about him.



The thing is, Martinez is actually a really good manager. They broke him.

Koeman is a really good manager... they broke him



Silva... well, I always thought he was shit, but they broke him anyway.



Good luck with next season Carlo



(Hahaha just remembered that Allardyce managed them too)



Close on £300 million those players who played tonight cost Everton



Awful waste of money, beyond 2 or 3 players. A squad lacking in quality in every position pretty much.



I still can't believe what they did to actually hire Silva in the first place, it was a bit of a surprise as to how well thought of he was. I always liked Koeman, it was obscene the way they went for him. I just can't see Carlo and EFC lasting more than a couple of seasons. I'd forgotten about Allardyce and Ferguson, oh and the Everton youth manager wasn't he in charge for a couple of months as well Dave Unsworth?It just amazes me how they have that much money to throw away on players, no wonder they're struggling with the stadium cost.