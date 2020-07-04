« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1115687 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19840 on: July 4, 2020, 11:35:09 AM »
I for one am disgusted with our title win.

It has been totally devalued by only being 20 points clear now.

Its fallen apart in a week.


Yours, angrily TW.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19841 on: July 4, 2020, 11:36:48 AM »
Quote from: 12C on July  4, 2020, 11:24:04 AM
The lad theyve signed from Marseille. He has actually been released after not agreeing a contract?

The right back who was substituted at half time in December?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19842 on: July 4, 2020, 03:31:49 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on July  4, 2020, 10:48:56 AM
Typical Redshite going over the top about minor victories. Earth isnt even in the big 4 of the planets in the solar system, its not even worth celebrating.  Its like the league cup of planets.  Everyone knows Jupiter and Saturn are way better.
You could have a point there. I mean Jupiter under performed this season and everyone managed to run rings around Saturn until they got their defence straight in the last few games.

Then again, like our friend Pilks, you could be talking from Uranus.  ;)
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19843 on: July 4, 2020, 04:45:24 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on July  4, 2020, 10:48:56 AM
Typical Redshite going over the top about minor victories. Earth isnt even in the big 4 of the planets in the solar system, its not even worth celebrating.  Its like the league cup of planets.  Everyone knows Jupiter and Saturn are way better.
They haven't even sent a team from Mars to beat us yet Shankly must be turning in his grave :no
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19844 on: July 4, 2020, 05:12:45 PM »
Quote
Dear Sirs,

As an Everton fan I feel that I have to write in and complain.  I have found Liverpool's recent title win to be deeply offensive, and has resulted in my experiencing extreme emotional distress. 

You will be shortly hearing from my accident claim lawyers in regards the trauma I have suffered by your failure to prevent this atrocity from occurring.

Please ensure that, in future, such a situation is never allowed to happen again.

Sincerely,

A. Bitter.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19845 on: July 4, 2020, 06:38:05 PM »
No doubt they take credit for all of Ancelotti's previous achievements and it'd be interesting to see how his and Mourinho's title and Cup wins compare before the "How the mighty have fallen" match on Monday.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19846 on: Yesterday at 02:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  4, 2020, 03:31:49 PM
You could have a point there. I mean Jupiter under performed this season and everyone managed to run rings around Saturn until they got their defence straight in the last few games.

Then again, like our friend Pilks, you could be talking from Uranus.  ;)
And Neptune's 'all at sea' - remarkably like Everton.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19847 on: Yesterday at 04:18:13 PM »
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19848 on: Yesterday at 04:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19849 on: Yesterday at 04:24:41 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19850 on: Yesterday at 05:42:24 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:18:13 PM
Some rant this. :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScousePara75/status/1279796036098195456
The poor child has lost his mind.  :lmao

Bless. If you're looking in, my bitter blue friend, I can point you in the direction of a good mental health charity that will be able to help you with your problems.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19851 on: Yesterday at 06:52:26 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19852 on: Yesterday at 07:09:49 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19853 on: Yesterday at 08:11:32 PM »
What exactly is it that makes them special that we are supposed to be jealous of?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19854 on: Yesterday at 08:19:21 PM »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 08:11:32 PM
What exactly is it that makes them special that we are supposed to be jealous of?

Iconic new stadium.  We, the champions of absolutely everything simply do not have an imaginary stadium by the water.  You know, like Middlesbrough.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19855 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 PM »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 08:11:32 PM
What exactly is it that makes them special that we are supposed to be jealous of?
I for one am massively jealous of the mighty blues. I really wish that I was born rather than manufactured.
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19856 on: Yesterday at 09:14:40 PM »
The idea that the fans were celebrating outside everton's headquarters is a particularly bizarre claim even for one of them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19857 on: Yesterday at 09:30:14 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:14:40 PM
The idea that the fans were celebrating outside everton's headquarters is a particularly bizarre claim even for one of them.
You know what they're like. They have a drawing of a stadium by the river - so they own the river.

Moshilad had £1.3b - now it all belongs to Everton.

They have an office in the Liver Building - so their club own that too.

As they once rented Anfield, it won't be long before they claim our trophy room as theirs too.  ::)
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19858 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:42:24 PM
The poor child has lost his mind.  :lmao

Bless. If you're looking in, my bitter blue friend, I can point you in the direction of a good mental health charity that will be able to help you with your problems.

That is honestly the sad and pathetic reaction of a child who lives their entire life through social media.  To assume that because a handful of supporters have acted in such a manner gives pleasure to all... dear grief... I'd not even heard about it until now?  Was it even a thing??
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19859 on: Today at 07:12:56 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July  4, 2020, 11:35:09 AM
I for one am disgusted with our title win.

It has been totally devalued by only being 20 points clear now.

Its fallen apart in a week.


Yours, angrily TW.
It's up to 23 points after yesterday's matches, so we could be in with a chance of something. ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19860 on: Today at 09:32:49 AM »
Catcher with his usual solid predictions and foresight (posted after our City defeat so he was obviously really excited!):

Quote
They start next season as big favourites, but much after that they begin to struggle. Their front 3 are beginning to slow down a bit and they don't have the money to reinvest.They also lack the sort of owners required to put their hand in their pockets to get them out of this.
Liverpool's owners, eh? Terrible record so far...

Quote
And that before Liverpool buy nobody and City spend a fortune. Its going to be hilarious watch this team slip to 4th, back to their usual spot in Manchester Uniteds shadow.
Already falling back to old ways here...United have become their first team again.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:36 PM by Fitzy. »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19861 on: Today at 11:09:55 AM »
Basically a copy and paste of last years predictions then. Do they ever acknowledge how woefully poor the other predictions are?

I'd be more concerned if they predicted us to win the league again given their records for predictions  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19862 on: Today at 12:04:45 PM »
Even in his fantasy dream world there's still no room for Everton in his top 4.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19863 on: Today at 12:11:28 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:32:49 AM
Catcher with his usual solid predictions and foresight...

Every post of his is an insult to himself and his so-called predictions.

How on earth can one have a negative prediction rate and still carry on knowing they are never going to work?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19864 on: Today at 01:21:02 PM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:11:28 PM
Every post of his is an insult to himself and his so-called predictions.

How on earth can one have a negative prediction rate and still carry on knowing they are never going to work?

Presumably, he is working on the assumption that people won't go back and quote previous failed predictions and if he does accidentally get one right, he can quote it himself to draw attention to it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19865 on: Today at 02:20:20 PM »
Was awaiting the awakening of the giant this season, but alas, now that Catcher's jinxed them again, I suppose it's next year?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19866 on: Today at 02:22:42 PM »
These won't be making the list of Evertons first... :wave



Which records have they set?

Best start ever
When Liverpool reached 61 points from their opening 21 matches, it was the most a team had ever accumulated at that stage in any of Europe's top five leagues.

They went on to extend their record, winning their following six fixtures to rack up 79 points from their first 27 matches before losing at Watford.

Most points won over 38 matches
With their 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on 11 January, Liverpool set a record of 104 points from 38 Premier League matches, beating the 102 achieved by Manchester City and Chelsea, ending in 2018 and 2005 respectively.

Liverpool extended their record to 110 points from 38 matches (W36 D2 L0) after beating West Ham United 3-2 in February.

Biggest lead at the top
Liverpool have had a 25-point lead this season, the biggest ever in English top-flight history.

Most home wins in a row
Liverpool's 3-2 victory over West Ham United on 24 February was their 21st consecutive Premier League home win, beating Man City's record of 20, achieved between 2011 and 2012.

They have since extended this record to 23 with the wins over AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Earliest title win
By claiming the title with seven matches to spare Liverpool beat the mark set of becoming champions with five matches remaining, set by Man Utd in 2000/01, and Man City in 2017/18.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19867 on: Today at 02:23:48 PM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:11:28 PM
Every post of his is an insult to himself and his so-called predictions.

How on earth can one have a negative prediction rate and still carry on knowing they are never going to work?
The average Bitter is a strange creature.

When it comes to Liverpool, their memory is long but highly selective.

When it comes to themselves, their attention span and memory is shorter than the that of a goldfish. Every minutes is a new day for them, and they have no recollection of the steaming piles of shite they posted just a day earlier. This means they get to do it again and again and...
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19868 on: Today at 02:31:02 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:22:42 PM
These won't be making the list of Evertons first... :wave



Which records have they set?

Best start ever
When Liverpool reached 61 points from their opening 21 matches, it was the most a team had ever accumulated at that stage in any of Europe's top five leagues.

They went on to extend their record, winning their following six fixtures to rack up 79 points from their first 27 matches before losing at Watford.

Most points won over 38 matches
With their 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on 11 January, Liverpool set a record of 104 points from 38 Premier League matches, beating the 102 achieved by Manchester City and Chelsea, ending in 2018 and 2005 respectively.

Liverpool extended their record to 110 points from 38 matches (W36 D2 L0) after beating West Ham United 3-2 in February.

Biggest lead at the top
Liverpool have had a 25-point lead this season, the biggest ever in English top-flight history.

Most home wins in a row
Liverpool's 3-2 victory over West Ham United on 24 February was their 21st consecutive Premier League home win, beating Man City's record of 20, achieved between 2011 and 2012.

They have since extended this record to 24 with the wins over AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Anfield.

simultaneously the latest and the earliest title win
By claiming the title with seven matches to spare Liverpool beat the mark set of becoming champions with five matches remaining, set by Man Utd in 2000/01, and Man City in 2017/18.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19869 on: Today at 02:32:44 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:18:13 PM
Some rant this. :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScousePara75/status/1279796036098195456
What am I meant to be jealous of that makes them so special?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19870 on: Today at 02:35:18 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:22:42 PM
snip

You failed to mention:

VAR
Null and Void
Asterisk
Tainted
WATER BREAKS!!!!!!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19871 on: Today at 02:35:53 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:32:44 PM
What am I meant to be jealous of that makes them so special?

Can you boo as loudly as them at your own team or wield a small child as a weapon as effectively?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19872 on: Today at 02:36:04 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:32:44 PM
What am I meant to be jealous of that makes them so special?

How many fucking cuckoo clocks have you got, eh?

Yeah, think on that pal!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19873 on: Today at 02:44:14 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:36:04 PM
How many fucking cuckoo clocks have you got, eh?

Yeah, think on that pal!


Not only do they have more cuckoo clocks...

They have astronomically more cuckoo's as well.  :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19874 on: Today at 02:45:52 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:32:44 PM
What am I meant to be jealous of that makes them so special?

Its a really good question and I am staggered when I hear a blue say we are jealous of them. What do they think we are jealous of?. There must be some (laughable) examples knocking about?.
