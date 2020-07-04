These won't be making the list of Evertons first...When Liverpool reached 61 points from their opening 21 matches, it was the most a team had ever accumulated at that stage in any of Europe's top five leagues.They went on to extend their record, winning their following six fixtures to rack up 79 points from their first 27 matches before losing at Watford.With their 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on 11 January, Liverpool set a record of 104 points from 38 Premier League matches, beating the 102 achieved by Manchester City and Chelsea, ending in 2018 and 2005 respectively.Liverpool extended their record to 110 points from 38 matches (W36 D2 L0) after beating West Ham United 3-2 in February.Liverpool have had a 25-point lead this season, the biggest ever in English top-flight history.Liverpool's 3-2 victory over West Ham United on 24 February was their 21st consecutive Premier League home win, beating Man City's record of 20, achieved between 2011 and 2012.They have since extended this record to 23 with the wins over AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Anfield.By claiming the title with seven matches to spare Liverpool beat the mark set of becoming champions with five matches remaining, set by Man Utd in 2000/01, and Man City in 2017/18.