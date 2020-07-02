This is where they love to conveniently forget facts or events that happened:
- This was the earliest title win, and is now in the record books
- The media 'circle jerk' did happen, unless you were asleep from 10pm Thursday till the following Monday.
- Winning the title by your rivals losing has it's own iconic place in history (e.g. Leeds 92, Leicester 2016)
Literally all they have to keep them sane is the fact we can't celebrate in the way they were fearing.
All this represents is another challenge for us to overcome (either this year or next) and wait for the next line of excuses/crumbs of comfort to come out their backsides.
While this win was the earliest, it was also the latest, so rather than diminishing it, the delay might even make it more memorable too.
The lack of home crowds and a parade are a downer, but we will have that parade eventually and if anything will serve to make the title more memorable too, even beyond the significance it will obviously have for us after 30 years.