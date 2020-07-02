« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Alisson Wonderland

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:44:24 PM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:53:45 AM
This is where they love to conveniently forget facts or events that happened:

- This was the earliest title win, and is now in the record books
- The media 'circle jerk' did happen, unless you were asleep from 10pm Thursday till the following Monday.
- Winning the title by your rivals losing has it's own iconic place in history (e.g. Leeds 92, Leicester 2016)

Literally all they have to keep them sane is the fact we can't celebrate in the way they were fearing.

All this represents is another challenge for us to overcome (either this year or next) and wait for the next line of excuses/crumbs of comfort to come out their backsides.
Plus, the league hasn't taken a break for the cup.  It continued and it's only been 8 days since our last game and a week since we won it, which would probably be the same if we had won it in usual circumstances.

I've said it before, but it really is a good job they don't care about us winning the league.  If they come up with this rubbish when they don't care, imagine the posts if they actually did care!
Mighty_Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:49:32 PM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 12:44:24 PM
Plus, the league hasn't taken a break for the cup.  It continued and it's only been 8 days since our last game and a week since we won it, which would probably be the same if we had won it in usual circumstances.

I've said it before, but it really is a good job they don't care about us winning the league.  If they come up with this rubbish when they don't care, imagine the posts if they actually did care!
Would love to see his post count and the ratio of Everton posts and Liverpool posts!
Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:06:09 PM
Wonder if Catcher has caught he Swiss Ramble analysis of LFC's accounting - probably deduce that it's just more RS-bias...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:13:31 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:06:09 PM
Wonder if Catcher has caught he Swiss Ramble analysis of LFC's accounting - probably deduce that it's just more RS-bias...

Isn't the appeal about City being heard in Switzerland?

Yet more evidence of the web of corruption supporting the RS.
Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:20:58 PM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:53:45 AM
This is where they love to conveniently forget facts or events that happened:

- This was the earliest title win, and is now in the record books
- The media 'circle jerk' did happen, unless you were asleep from 10pm Thursday till the following Monday.
- Winning the title by your rivals losing has it's own iconic place in history (e.g. Leeds 92, Leicester 2016)

Literally all they have to keep them sane is the fact we can't celebrate in the way they were fearing.

All this represents is another challenge for us to overcome (either this year or next) and wait for the next line of excuses/crumbs of comfort to come out their backsides.

While this win was the earliest, it was also the latest, so rather than diminishing it, the delay might even make it more memorable too.

The lack of home crowds and a parade are a downer, but we will have that parade eventually and if anything will serve to make the title more memorable too, even beyond the significance it will obviously have for us after 30 years.
boots

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:46:48 PM
Everyone knows the swiss flag is red, so that proves it doesnt it.
Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:52:08 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:13:31 PM
Isn't the appeal about City being heard in Switzerland?

Yet more evidence of the web of corruption supporting the RS.

Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 01:46:48 PM
Everyone knows the swiss flag is red, so that proves it doesnt it.

TheMissionary

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:07:03 PM
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 01:46:48 PM
Everyone knows the swiss flag is red, so that proves it doesnt it.

Not much of a place but the flag's a big plus.
rob19:6

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:13:52 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:13:31 PM
Isn't the appeal about City being heard in Switzerland?

Yet more evidence of the web of corruption supporting the RS.

Klopp is German and the Swiss mainly speak German, more RS conspiracy
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:31:41 PM
Everton:

Last three results before the shutdown:
0 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses

Last three results after the League resumes without fans:
2 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses


I see a trend... :wave  8)   :lmao
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:34:16 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 05:13:52 PM
Klopp is German and the Swiss mainly speak German, more RS conspiracy

And the Pope has the Swiss Guard, Roberto Calvi was hung under Blackfriars Bridge, John Houlding was a Mason. It all ties together.
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:46:11 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:31:41 PM
Everton:

Last three results before the shutdown:
0 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses

Last three results after the League resumes without fans:
2 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses


I see a trend... :wave  8)   :lmao

They've been the problem for over 20 years.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:49:15 PM
Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:11:55 PM
Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:17:21 PM
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Yesterday at 07:08:44 AM
Well whaddya know?




Good to know the everton gods want us to win the league too.
arthur sarnoff

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:17:51 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:11:55 PM
Imagine being THIS arsed. :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScousePara75/status/1278752678630379521

I love the fact that he's put (BLUE) in his sign off, just in case you couldn't have guessed.
Tepid T₂O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:17:58 PM
Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:18:50 PM
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 07:17:51 PM
I love the fact that he's put (BLUE) in his sign off, just in case you couldn't have guessed.

Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:41:07 PM
If City win tonight can we all agree that Everton have won the moral battle this season...? Or something like that.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:22:57 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:11:55 PM
Imagine being THIS arsed. :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScousePara75/status/1278752678630379521

This, coming from the self-proclaimed "People's Club"?

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:20:42 PM
disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:34:44 PM
If we beat Villa Sunday we stay top
Tepid T₂O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:53:04 PM
Aye aye....

Dignes off....

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/soccer-transfers/story/4126727/chelseaman-city-eye-digne-as-chilwell-alternative-sources

What I find really weird about them is that they still support their firmer layers when they fuck them off.  If they pay against us there still treated as a hero.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:40:39 AM
I take it they've dug out the 78 of the Inkspots Greatest Hits and will be singing along when the Brick reopens tomorrow?
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:49:06 AM
Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:24:31 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:41:07 PM
If City win tonight can we all agree that Everton have won the moral battle this season...? Or something like that.
Amarite?
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:29:21 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:11:55 PM
Imagine being THIS arsed. :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScousePara75/status/1278752678630379521

"offensive to many Merseysiders, especially Evertonians"

I think he meant only and not especially there.

Seriously though, imagine being that arsed that you get out your pen and paper and write to the Echo about it  ;D
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:40:02 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:21 PM
"offensive to many Merseysiders, especially Evertonians"

I think he meant only and not especially there.

Seriously though, imagine being that arsed that you get out your pen and paper and write to the Echo about it  ;D

When you bear in mind Mayor Chippytits wrote to the police alleging fraud in Everton's incompetent transfer dealings anything is possible.
AnfieldIron

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:45:55 PM
Hahahahaha has to be a WUM this fella

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:56:16 PM
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:45:55 PM
Hahahahaha has to be a WUM this fella



Not a WUM - full time idiot.

They're getting cocky now that we no longer have TWICE as many points as them.
aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:57:08 PM
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:45:55 PM
Hahahahaha has to be a WUM this fella
"Their world is crumbling around them, and I'm loving it!"
Oskar

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:03:35 PM
Can't imagine what it must be like to be so consumed with jealousy and hatred of a football club.

It has to be a truly miserable existence.
red1977

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:12:41 PM
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:45:55 PM
Hahahahaha has to be a WUM this fella



Sweet baby Jesus. Our world is crumbling around us?? I mean thats some deranged shit considering what we have been winning recently. IF we lose another game our world crumbles. They fucking love it dont they.
royhendo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:13:49 PM
George Best, where did it all go wrong?
Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:14:51 PM
Self-help therapy: construction of alternative realities; denial of actual events.

Reality: world is crumbling around you.
red1977

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:15:22 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:03:35 PM
Can't imagine what it must be like to be so consumed with jealousy and hatred of a football club.

It has to be a truly miserable existence.

Its a badge of honor isnt it, who ever hates Liverpool the most is the best blue.
Andy-oh-six

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:16:36 PM
Im seriously concerned. Even if we dont pick up another point in the last six games we will only have won the league, world club cup and super cup this season. Worrying times.
jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:19:48 PM
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:45:55 PM
Hahahahaha has to be a WUM this fella


Definitely a Red on the wind-up. What's the pangolin reference? Has he just misspelled pigeon?
Jshooters

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:19:49 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:13:49 PM
George Best, where did it all go wrong?

'I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars.  The rest I just squandered'
